Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Emerald Growth Fund

mutual fund
FFGRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.31 -0.06 -0.27%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (HSPGX) Primary C (HSPCX) Inst (FGROX) Inv (FFGRX)
FFGRX (Mutual Fund)

Emerald Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.31 -0.06 -0.27%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (HSPGX) Primary C (HSPCX) Inst (FGROX) Inv (FFGRX)
FFGRX (Mutual Fund)

Emerald Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.31 -0.06 -0.27%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (HSPGX) Primary C (HSPCX) Inst (FGROX) Inv (FFGRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Emerald Growth Fund

FFGRX | Fund

$22.31

$918 M

0.00%

1.05%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.0%

1 yr return

8.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.1%

Net Assets

$918 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 66.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Emerald Growth Fund

FFGRX | Fund

$22.31

$918 M

0.00%

1.05%

FFGRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.75%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Emerald Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Emerald
  • Inception Date
    May 02, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    3413635
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kenneth Mertz

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Fund typically invests in equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies, including common stocks, preferred stocks, and securities convertible into common or preferred stocks.

The Fund utilizes a fundamental approach to choosing securities: the research staff of Emerald conducts company-specific research analysis to identify companies whose earnings growth rate exceeds that of their peer group. Companies with perceived leadership positions and competitive advantages in niche markets that do not receive significant coverage from other institutional investors are favored.

The Fund can invest in companies from a wide range of industries and of various sizes. This includes smaller companies, which are defined by the Adviser as those having a market capitalization equal to or less than that of the largest companies in the Russell 2000 Index. As of May 6, 2022, the Russell 2000 Index included securities issued by companies that ranged in size between $240.1 million and $6.4 billion. Although the Fund may invest in a wide range of sectors and industries, recently the Fund has invested significantly in issuers in the healthcare sector and in real estate investment trusts (“REITS”).

The Fund generally sells investments when the Adviser concludes that better investment opportunities exist in other securities, the security is fully valued, or the issuer’s circumstances or the political or economic outlook have changed.

Read More

FFGRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -21.9% 50.1% 73.48%
1 Yr 8.1% -72.8% 36.6% 71.28%
3 Yr -6.1%* -54.1% 47.5% 68.59%
5 Yr -5.1%* -42.6% 12.7% 61.82%
10 Yr 2.3%* -23.1% 11.9% 28.76%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.4% -82.1% 547.9% 53.52%
2021 -7.1% -69.3% 196.9% 66.90%
2020 8.4% -28.2% 32.1% 53.33%
2019 6.0% -3.2% 9.3% 29.26%
2018 -4.7% -14.5% 20.4% 64.63%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -24.8% 50.1% 72.30%
1 Yr 8.1% -72.8% 36.6% 69.26%
3 Yr -6.1%* -54.1% 47.5% 68.76%
5 Yr -3.0%* -42.6% 14.6% 54.66%
10 Yr 3.4%* -20.1% 12.6% 48.69%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.4% -82.1% 547.9% 53.52%
2021 -7.1% -69.3% 196.9% 67.07%
2020 8.4% -28.2% 32.1% 53.33%
2019 6.0% -3.2% 9.3% 29.26%
2018 -2.6% -14.5% 20.4% 49.33%

NAV & Total Return History

FFGRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FFGRX Category Low Category High FFGRX % Rank
Net Assets 918 M 183 K 28 B 37.21%
Number of Holdings 120 6 1336 29.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 214 M 59 K 2.7 B 43.43%
Weighting of Top 10 22.77% 5.9% 100.0% 46.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligs X 2.95%
  2. Chart Industries Inc 2.66%
  3. The Simply Good Foods Co 2.53%
  4. Rapid7 Inc 2.47%
  5. Tetra Tech Inc 2.43%
  6. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.34%
  7. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.34%
  8. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.34%
  9. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.34%
  10. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FFGRX % Rank
Stocks 		96.96% 77.52% 101.30% 55.39%
Cash 		3.04% -1.30% 22.49% 37.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 12.29%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 28.11%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 9.76%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 8.92%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFGRX % Rank
Technology 		21.55% 2.91% 75.51% 69.70%
Healthcare 		20.33% 0.00% 47.90% 68.18%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.37% 0.00% 40.68% 10.10%
Industrials 		15.96% 0.00% 36.64% 62.79%
Financial Services 		12.80% 0.00% 42.95% 17.51%
Consumer Defense 		4.94% 0.00% 13.56% 29.80%
Energy 		1.92% 0.00% 55.49% 58.59%
Basic Materials 		1.78% 0.00% 10.30% 63.97%
Communication Services 		1.40% 0.00% 15.31% 64.31%
Utilities 		1.17% 0.00% 5.57% 11.95%
Real Estate 		0.79% 0.00% 15.31% 64.98%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFGRX % Rank
US 		96.61% 67.06% 99.56% 23.40%
Non US 		0.35% 0.00% 26.08% 92.26%

FFGRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FFGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.05% 0.05% 27.56% 62.12%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.05% 4.05% 9.11%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 30.79%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

FFGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FFGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FFGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 66.00% 3.00% 439.00% 58.63%

FFGRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FFGRX Category Low Category High FFGRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 14.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FFGRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FFGRX Category Low Category High FFGRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.75% -4.08% 1.10% 51.37%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FFGRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FFGRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth Mertz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 1992

29.68

29.7%

Mr. Mertz is Chief Investment Officer and President of Emerald Advisers, LLC and a member of the Small Cap Portfolio Management team. He is also a Co-Manager of the Emerald Banking & Finance Fund. Portfolio Manager, Emerald Financial Services Private Equity Fund I, LP.; past Trustee and Vice President of the Emerald Mutual Funds; Chief Investment Officer, PA State Employees’ Retirement System (1985-1992); Member, CFA Institute; past Member, Pennsylvania State University Research Foundation; past Trustee, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Board of Pensions; past Trustee, Pennsylvania State University Endowment Council (1998-2004); and past Chair, President, & Director of Central Pennsylvania Investment Managers.

Stacey Sears

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2002

20.34

20.3%

Ms. Sears is Senior Vice President and a senior member of the Small Cap Portfolio Management team, working directly with the research team, interacting with team members across economic sectors and helping guide the day-to-day portfolio management decision-making process. Sears was employed by the Advisor’s parent company from 1992 to 2001, holding a variety of positions including investment analyst. Ms. Sears is also responsible for portfolio risk monitoring, portfolio attribution analysis, as well as Emerald’s portfolio management-related client communications. From a research perspective, Ms. Sears maintains research coverage of the Retail, Apparel, Restaurant, Consumer Goods and Consumer Technology companies. She has been quoted in Fortune, Money, the Dow Jones News Service and various regional newspapers. Ms. Sears received a BS in Business Administration from Millersville University and an MBA from Villanova University.

Joseph Garner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2006

16.09

16.1%

Mr. Garner is Director of Research and a member of the Small Cap Portfolio Management team. Mr. Garner’s research efforts are focused on small and mid-sized firms in the Business Services, Capital Goods, Consumer, Financial Services, and Technology sectors. In 1997, he was named as a “Home-Run Hitter” by Institutional Investor magazine, and has appeared on Bloomberg Television and CNBC. He also has been quoted in Fortune, Bloomberg Business News, USA Today, Dow Jones News Service, Standard & Poor’s, MarketWatch, Investor’s Business Daily, Wall Street Journal, and other media. Mr. Garner serves as a Director for the Millersville University Foundation and Chairman of the Investment Committee and previously served as the President of the Board of Directors for the Foundation. Prior to joining Emerald, Mr. Garner was the Program Manager of the PA Economic Development Financing Authority (PEDFA) and an Economic Development Analyst with the PA Department of Commerce’s Office of Technology Development. Mr. Garner received an MBA from the Katz Graduate School of Business, University of Pittsburgh, and graduated magna cum laude with a BA in Economics from Millersville University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×