Under normal conditions, the Fund typically invests in equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies, including common stocks, preferred stocks, and securities convertible into common or preferred stocks.
The Fund utilizes a fundamental approach to choosing securities: the research staff of Emerald conducts company-specific research analysis to identify companies whose earnings growth rate exceeds that of their peer group. Companies with perceived leadership positions and competitive advantages in niche markets that do not receive significant coverage from other institutional investors are favored.
The Fund can invest in companies from a wide range of industries and of various sizes. This includes smaller companies, which are defined by the Adviser as those having a market capitalization equal to or less than that of the largest companies in the Russell 2000 Index. As of May 6, 2022, the Russell 2000 Index included securities issued by companies that ranged in size between $240.1 million and $6.4 billion. Although the Fund may invest in a wide range of sectors and industries, recently the Fund has invested significantly in issuers in the healthcare sector and in real estate investment trusts (“REITS”).
The Fund generally sells investments when the Adviser concludes that better investment opportunities exist in other securities, the security is fully valued, or the issuer’s circumstances or the political or economic outlook have changed.
|Period
|HSPCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.3%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|86.66%
|1 Yr
|3.4%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|85.14%
|3 Yr
|-10.0%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|83.60%
|5 Yr
|-8.1%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|80.45%
|10 Yr
|0.1%*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|45.60%
* Annualized
|Period
|HSPCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.5%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|64.84%
|2021
|-9.7%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|79.72%
|2020
|7.5%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|66.49%
|2019
|5.8%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|34.63%
|2018
|-5.2%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|73.42%
|HSPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HSPCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|918 M
|183 K
|28 B
|37.71%
|Number of Holdings
|120
|6
|1336
|30.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|214 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|43.94%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.77%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|47.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HSPCX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.96%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|55.89%
|Cash
|3.04%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|38.05%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|58.75%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|65.49%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|57.74%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|56.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HSPCX % Rank
|Technology
|21.55%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|70.20%
|Healthcare
|20.33%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|68.69%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.37%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|10.61%
|Industrials
|15.96%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|63.30%
|Financial Services
|12.80%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|18.01%
|Consumer Defense
|4.94%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|30.30%
|Energy
|1.92%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|59.09%
|Basic Materials
|1.78%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|64.48%
|Communication Services
|1.40%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|64.81%
|Utilities
|1.17%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|12.46%
|Real Estate
|0.79%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|66.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HSPCX % Rank
|US
|96.61%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|23.91%
|Non US
|0.35%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|92.76%
|HSPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.66%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|19.80%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|9.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|82.32%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|HSPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|63.93%
|HSPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HSPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|66.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|59.41%
|HSPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HSPCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|60.27%
|HSPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|HSPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HSPCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.37%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|88.05%
|HSPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.382
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 1992
29.68
29.7%
Mr. Mertz is Chief Investment Officer and President of Emerald Advisers, LLC and a member of the Small Cap Portfolio Management team. He is also a Co-Manager of the Emerald Banking & Finance Fund. Portfolio Manager, Emerald Financial Services Private Equity Fund I, LP.; past Trustee and Vice President of the Emerald Mutual Funds; Chief Investment Officer, PA State Employees’ Retirement System (1985-1992); Member, CFA Institute; past Member, Pennsylvania State University Research Foundation; past Trustee, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Board of Pensions; past Trustee, Pennsylvania State University Endowment Council (1998-2004); and past Chair, President, & Director of Central Pennsylvania Investment Managers.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2002
20.34
20.3%
Ms. Sears is Senior Vice President and a senior member of the Small Cap Portfolio Management team, working directly with the research team, interacting with team members across economic sectors and helping guide the day-to-day portfolio management decision-making process. Sears was employed by the Advisor’s parent company from 1992 to 2001, holding a variety of positions including investment analyst. Ms. Sears is also responsible for portfolio risk monitoring, portfolio attribution analysis, as well as Emerald’s portfolio management-related client communications. From a research perspective, Ms. Sears maintains research coverage of the Retail, Apparel, Restaurant, Consumer Goods and Consumer Technology companies. She has been quoted in Fortune, Money, the Dow Jones News Service and various regional newspapers. Ms. Sears received a BS in Business Administration from Millersville University and an MBA from Villanova University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2006
16.09
16.1%
Mr. Garner is Director of Research and a member of the Small Cap Portfolio Management team. Mr. Garner’s research efforts are focused on small and mid-sized firms in the Business Services, Capital Goods, Consumer, Financial Services, and Technology sectors. In 1997, he was named as a “Home-Run Hitter” by Institutional Investor magazine, and has appeared on Bloomberg Television and CNBC. He also has been quoted in Fortune, Bloomberg Business News, USA Today, Dow Jones News Service, Standard & Poor’s, MarketWatch, Investor’s Business Daily, Wall Street Journal, and other media. Mr. Garner serves as a Director for the Millersville University Foundation and Chairman of the Investment Committee and previously served as the President of the Board of Directors for the Foundation. Prior to joining Emerald, Mr. Garner was the Program Manager of the PA Economic Development Financing Authority (PEDFA) and an Economic Development Analyst with the PA Department of Commerce’s Office of Technology Development. Mr. Garner received an MBA from the Katz Graduate School of Business, University of Pittsburgh, and graduated magna cum laude with a BA in Economics from Millersville University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
