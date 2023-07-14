Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
16.7%
1 yr return
16.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
Net Assets
$1.2 B
Holdings in Top 10
28.3%
Expense Ratio 0.88%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 59.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|HLMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.7%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|80.65%
|1 Yr
|16.3%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|38.30%
|3 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|29.20%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|21.48%
|10 Yr
|2.9%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|23.75%
* Annualized
|Period
|HLMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.0%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|22.93%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|16.06%
|2020
|7.0%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|82.10%
|2019
|6.4%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|65.01%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|30.30%
|Period
|HLMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.0%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|22.93%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|16.18%
|2020
|7.0%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|34.72%
|2019
|6.4%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|10.25%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|31.90%
|Net Assets
|1.2 B
|199 K
|133 B
|22.04%
|Number of Holdings
|72
|1
|9075
|45.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|413 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|24.01%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.33%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|44.74%
|Stocks
|97.20%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|64.21%
|Cash
|2.80%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|29.30%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|26.76%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|35.35%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|18.61%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|22.47%
|Healthcare
|25.17%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|7.71%
|Technology
|23.00%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|57.05%
|Financial Services
|14.92%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|10.35%
|Communication Services
|12.79%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|35.13%
|Industrials
|12.40%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|54.63%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.98%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|57.38%
|Consumer Defense
|1.63%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|86.78%
|Energy
|1.19%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|46.15%
|Real Estate
|0.90%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|64.32%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|65.64%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|88.99%
|US
|62.12%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|16.41%
|Non US
|35.08%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|86.45%
|Expense Ratio
|0.88%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|71.84%
|Management Fee
|0.74%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|55.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|25.49%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|59.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|74.43%
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|16.63%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.28%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|80.34%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.237
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
Feb 28, 2003
19.27
19.3%
Peter is the lead manager of the Pengana Harding Loevner International Fund and has over 30 years’ experience as a portfolio manager and analyst. Peter joined Harding Loevner in 1997 and is a Partner & Portfolio Manager, Global Equity (Co-Lead) & World Equity. Prior to joining Harding Loevner, Peter worked with Rockefeller & Co. as Investment Analyst (in New York & London) and as Private Equity Manager (in Paris). He has also worked with Chase Manhattan Bank. Peter is a CFA and has a BA (Political Science) from University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill with a degree in Political Science and is a CFA Charterholder.
Jun 30, 2014
7.92
7.9%
Chris Mack is a co-lead portfolio manager of the Global Small Companies Equity strategy, portfolio manager of the Global Equity strategy, and an Information Technology analyst. Chris has over 10 years of industry experience and began his career at Harding Loevner in 2004 as an investment assistant. In 2006, he became a research associate, and in 2008 he assumed analyst responsibilities. Chris was added to the portfolio management teams of the Global Equity and Global Small Companies Equity strategies in 2014 and 2018, respectively. Chris graduated from Lafayette College with a BA in Economics and Business and is a CFA® charterholder.
Feb 28, 2015
7.26
7.3%
Mr. Richard Schmidt, is a Portfolio Manager of Harding Loevner’s portion of the Fund. Mr. Schmidt, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Partner, has worked with Harding Loevner since 2011. Previous to his current position, Mr. Schmidt was Chief Investment Officer with Oranda Capital Management from 2007 to 2011. Mr. Schmidt also worked for JP Morgan Asset Management, Jardine Fleming Investment Management, Jardine Fleming Securities, BT Brokerage and Winfull, Laing & Cruickshank in various analytic roles. Mr. Schmidt received his BS in Foreign Services from Georgetown University in 1986.
Jan 02, 2018
4.41
4.4%
Scott Crawshaw is a member of the PM team for the Emerging Markets Equity, International Equity & Global Equity strategies. He is also an Emerging Markets analyst. Scott joined the firm in 2014 & is a Partner. He has 22 yrs of experience in EM research & portfolio management, including 5 yrs at ISIS Asset Management where he served as an Emerging Markets Fund Manager until 2003. Prior to joining Harding Loevner, Scott served as an Emerging Markets Senior Portfolio Manager at Russell Investments. He graduated from The University of Bristol (1995) with a BSc in Mathematics.
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Jingyi Li is a cCo-Lead Portfolio Manager for the Global Equity strategy. He is also an analyst of China, Industrials, and Utilities. Jingyi began at the firm in 2010 and has 20 yrs of experience, including 5 years as a Vice President of New China Capital Management based in Connecticut and China before joining Harding Loevner. He is a graduate of the Yale School of Management (MBA 2005) and Shanghai Jiaotong University (BA 1998).
Jan 31, 2022
0.33
0.3%
Moon Surana, CFA has been a portfolio manager since 2015 and an analyst since 2009. As an analyst, she focuses on financials companies. Ms. Surana graduated from Manipal Institute of Technology in 2005 and received an MS in Financial Engineering from the University of Michigan in 2008. She joined Harding Loevner in 2009. Ms. Surana serves as a portfolio manager for the Global Equity Research Portfolio, International Equity Research Portfolio, and Emerging Markets Research Portfolio.
