Trending ETFs

Harding Loevner Global Equity Portfolio

mutual fund
HLGZX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$37.44 +0.08 +0.21%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Adv (HLMGX) Primary Inst (HLMVX) Inst (HLGZX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Harding Loevner Global Equity Portfolio

HLGZX | Fund

$37.44

$1.2 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.81%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.7%

1 yr return

16.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$1.2 B

Holdings in Top 10

28.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$37.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 59.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HLGZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Harding Loevner Global Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Harding Loevner
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Baughan

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests in companies based in the United States and other developed markets, as well as in emerging and frontier markets. Harding Loevner LP (“Harding Loevner”), the Portfolio’s investment adviser, undertakes fundamental research in an effort to identify companies that are well managed, financially sound, fast growing, and strongly competitive, and whose shares are reasonably priced relative to estimates of their value. To reduce its volatility, the Portfolio is diversified across dimensions of geography, industry, currency, and market capitalization. The Portfolio normally holds investments across at least 15 countries.The Portfolio will normally invest broadly in equity securities of companies domiciled in the following countries and regions: (1) Europe; (2) the Pacific Rim; (3) the United States, Canada, and Mexico; and (4) countries with emerging or frontier markets. At least 65% of the Portfolio’s total assets will be denominated in at least three currencies, which may include the U.S. dollar. For purposes of compliance with this restriction, American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts, and European Depositary Receipts (collectively, “Depositary Receipts”), will be considered to be denominated in the currency of the country where the securities underlying the Depositary Receipts are principally traded.The Portfolio invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks, preferred stocks, rights, and warrants issued by companies that are based both inside and outside the United States, securities convertible into such securities (including Depositary Receipts), and investment companies that invest in the types of securities in which the Portfolio would normally invest.Because some emerging market countries may present difficulties for efficient foreign investment, the Portfolio may use equity derivative securitiesto gain exposure to those countries.
Read More

HLGZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HLGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.7% -35.6% 29.2% 80.31%
1 Yr 16.5% 17.3% 252.4% 37.84%
3 Yr -3.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 28.83%
5 Yr -1.1%* 0.1% 32.7% 22.28%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 25.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HLGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.0% -24.3% 957.1% 22.58%
2021 -0.7% -38.3% 47.1% 16.18%
2020 7.1% -54.2% 0.6% 82.23%
2019 6.4% -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 -4.5% -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HLGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.7% -35.6% 29.2% 80.54%
1 Yr 16.5% 11.4% 252.4% 34.66%
3 Yr -3.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 27.49%
5 Yr 1.4%* 0.1% 32.7% 21.07%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 24.12%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HLGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.0% -24.3% 957.1% 22.58%
2021 -0.7% -33.1% 47.1% 16.31%
2020 7.1% -44.4% 1.8% 34.59%
2019 6.4% -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 -2.2% -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HLGZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HLGZX Category Low Category High HLGZX % Rank
Net Assets 1.2 B 199 K 133 B 21.93%
Number of Holdings 72 1 9075 45.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 413 M -18 M 37.6 B 23.90%
Weighting of Top 10 28.33% 9.1% 100.0% 44.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.86%
  2. Lonza Group Ltd 3.29%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HLGZX % Rank
Stocks 		97.20% 61.84% 125.47% 64.10%
Cash 		2.80% -174.70% 23.12% 29.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 24.01%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 32.82%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 15.53%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 19.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HLGZX % Rank
Healthcare 		25.17% 0.00% 35.42% 7.60%
Technology 		23.00% 0.00% 49.87% 56.94%
Financial Services 		14.92% 0.00% 38.42% 10.24%
Communication Services 		12.79% 0.00% 57.66% 35.02%
Industrials 		12.40% 0.00% 44.06% 54.52%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.98% 0.00% 40.94% 57.27%
Consumer Defense 		1.63% 0.00% 73.28% 86.67%
Energy 		1.19% 0.00% 21.15% 46.04%
Real Estate 		0.90% 0.00% 39.48% 64.21%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 65.53%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.60% 88.55%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HLGZX % Rank
US 		62.12% 0.13% 103.82% 16.30%
Non US 		35.08% 0.58% 99.46% 86.34%

HLGZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HLGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.81% 0.01% 44.27% 76.28%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.00% 1.82% 54.60%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

HLGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HLGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 19.61%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HLGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 59.00% 0.00% 395.00% 74.31%

HLGZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HLGZX Category Low Category High HLGZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 13.57%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HLGZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HLGZX Category Low Category High HLGZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.20% -4.27% 12.65% 76.70%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HLGZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HLGZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Baughan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2003

19.27

19.3%

Peter is the lead manager of the Pengana Harding Loevner International Fund and has over 30 years’ experience as a portfolio manager and analyst. Peter joined Harding Loevner in 1997 and is a Partner & Portfolio Manager, Global Equity (Co-Lead) & World Equity. Prior to joining Harding Loevner, Peter worked with Rockefeller & Co. as Investment Analyst (in New York & London) and as Private Equity Manager (in Paris). He has also worked with Chase Manhattan Bank. Peter is a CFA and has a BA (Political Science) from University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill with a degree in Political Science and is a CFA Charterholder.

Christopher Mack

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2014

7.92

7.9%

Chris Mack is a co-lead portfolio manager of the Global Small Companies Equity strategy, portfolio manager of the Global Equity strategy, and an Information Technology analyst. Chris has over 10 years of industry experience and began his career at Harding Loevner in 2004 as an investment assistant. In 2006, he became a research associate, and in 2008 he assumed analyst responsibilities. Chris was added to the portfolio management teams of the Global Equity and Global Small Companies Equity strategies in 2014 and 2018, respectively. Chris graduated from Lafayette College with a BA in Economics and Business and is a CFA® charterholder.

Richard Schmidt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2015

7.26

7.3%

Mr. Richard Schmidt, is a Portfolio Manager of Harding Loevner’s portion of the Fund. Mr. Schmidt, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Partner, has worked with Harding Loevner since 2011. Previous to his current position, Mr. Schmidt was Chief Investment Officer with Oranda Capital Management from 2007 to 2011. Mr. Schmidt also worked for JP Morgan Asset Management, Jardine Fleming Investment Management, Jardine Fleming Securities, BT Brokerage and Winfull, Laing & Cruickshank in various analytic roles. Mr. Schmidt received his BS in Foreign Services from Georgetown University in 1986.

Scott Crawshaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2018

4.41

4.4%

Scott Crawshaw is a member of the PM team for the Emerging Markets Equity, International Equity & Global Equity strategies. He is also an Emerging Markets analyst. Scott joined the firm in 2014 & is a Partner. He has 22 yrs of experience in EM research & portfolio management, including 5 yrs at ISIS Asset Management where he served as an Emerging Markets Fund Manager until 2003. Prior to joining Harding Loevner, Scott served as an Emerging Markets Senior Portfolio Manager at Russell Investments. He graduated from The University of Bristol (1995) with a BSc in Mathematics.

Jingyi Li

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Jingyi Li is a cCo-Lead Portfolio Manager for the Global Equity strategy. He is also an analyst of China, Industrials, and Utilities. Jingyi began at the firm in 2010 and has 20 yrs of experience, including 5 years as a Vice President of New China Capital Management based in Connecticut and China before joining Harding Loevner. He is a graduate of the Yale School of Management (MBA 2005) and Shanghai Jiaotong University (BA 1998).

Moon Surana

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Moon Surana, CFA has been a portfolio manager since 2015 and an analyst since 2009. As an analyst, she focuses on financials companies. Ms. Surana graduated from Manipal Institute of Technology in 2005 and received an MS in Financial Engineering from the University of Michigan in 2008. She joined Harding Loevner in 2009. Ms. Surana serves as a portfolio manager for the Global Equity Research Portfolio, International Equity Research Portfolio, and Emerging Markets Research Portfolio.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

