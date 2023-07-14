The Portfolio invests in companies based in the United States and other developed markets, as well as in emerging and frontier markets. Harding Loevner LP (“Harding Loevner”), the Portfolio’s investment adviser, undertakes fundamental research in an effort to identify companies that are well managed, financially sound, fast growing, and strongly competitive, and whose shares are reasonably priced relative to estimates of their value. To reduce its volatility, the Portfolio is diversified across dimensions of geography, industry, currency, and market capitalization. The Portfolio normally holds investments across at least 15 countries. The Portfolio will normally invest broadly in equity securities of companies domiciled in the following countries and regions: (1) Europe; (2) the Pacific Rim; (3) the United States, Canada, and Mexico; and (4) countries with emerging or frontier markets. At least 65% of the Portfolio’s total assets will be denominated in at least three currencies, which may include the U.S. dollar. For purposes of compliance with this restriction, American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts, and European Depositary Receipts (collectively, “Depositary Receipts”), will be considered to be denominated in the currency of the country where the securities underlying the Depositary Receipts are principally traded. The Portfolio invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks, preferred stocks, rights, and warrants issued by companies that are based both inside and outside the United States, securities convertible into such securities (including Depositary Receipts), and investment companies that invest in the types of securities in which the Portfolio would normally invest. Because some emerging market countries may present difficulties for efficient foreign investment, the Portfolio may use equity derivative securities to gain exposure to those countries.