The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of small-capitalization issuers. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities. The principal type of equity security in which the Fund invests is common stock.

The Fund considers an issuer to be a small-capitalization issuer if it has a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, no larger than the largest capitalized issuer included in the Russell 2000 ® Index during the most recent 11-month period (based on month-end data) plus the most recent data during the current month.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs).

The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities of companies located in developing and emerging markets countries as well as in developed markets.

The Fund invests primarily in securities that are considered by the Fund’s portfolio managers to have potential for earnings or revenue growth. In selecting investments, the portfolio managers utilize a disciplined portfolio construction process that aligns the Fund with the Russell 2000 ® Growth Index, which the portfolio managers believe represents the small-cap growth asset class. The Fund uses this index as a guide in structuring the portfolio, but the Fund is not an index fund. The security selection process is based on a three-step process that includes fundamental, valuation and timeliness analysis.

◾ Fundamental analysis involves building a series of financial models, as well as conducting in-depth interviews with management. The goal is to find high quality, fundamentally sound issuers operating in an attractive industry.

◾ Valuation analysis focuses on identifying attractively valued securities given their growth potential over a one- to two-year horizon.

◾ Timeliness analysis is used to help identify the “timeliness” of a purchase. In this step, relative price strength, trading volume characteristics, and trend analysis are reviewed for signs of deterioration. If a security shows signs of deterioration, it will not be considered as a candidate for the portfolio.