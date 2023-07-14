Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.7%
1 yr return
11.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-8.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.2%
Net Assets
$2.56 B
Holdings in Top 10
15.5%
Expense Ratio 0.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 35.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GTSVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.7%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|69.26%
|1 Yr
|11.4%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|50.00%
|3 Yr
|-8.8%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|80.80%
|5 Yr
|-7.2%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|74.49%
|10 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|61.66%
* Annualized
|GTSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GTSVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.56 B
|183 K
|28 B
|19.87%
|Number of Holdings
|130
|6
|1336
|23.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|481 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|26.94%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.51%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|80.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GTSVX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.60%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|46.97%
|Cash
|2.40%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|48.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|59.93%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|66.50%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|58.92%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|57.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GTSVX % Rank
|Technology
|30.22%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|19.02%
|Healthcare
|22.46%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|53.03%
|Industrials
|17.58%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|42.26%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.27%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|36.87%
|Financial Services
|5.51%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|65.99%
|Basic Materials
|4.27%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|20.54%
|Communication Services
|2.11%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|55.89%
|Consumer Defense
|1.66%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|89.39%
|Energy
|1.63%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|62.79%
|Real Estate
|1.30%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|60.10%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|70.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GTSVX % Rank
|US
|93.10%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|58.08%
|Non US
|4.50%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|36.87%
|GTSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.79%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|87.88%
|Management Fee
|0.67%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|24.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|GTSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GTSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GTSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|35.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|29.22%
|GTSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GTSVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|61.45%
|GTSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|GTSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GTSVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.51%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|32.42%
|GTSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2016
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 08, 2004
17.74
17.7%
Juan Hartsfield is a portfolio manager for Invesco small-cap core and small-cap growth products, as well as the Invesco leisure products. Prior to joining Invesco in 2004, Mr. Hartsfield was a portfolio manager with JPMorgan Fleming Asset Mgmt. on various small-cap portfolios. Prior to joining JPMorgan, Mr. Hartsfield served as an associate with Booz Allen & Hamilton. Mr. Hartsfield earned a Bachelor of Science degree in petroleum engineering from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2008
14.09
14.1%
Mr. Manley joined Invesco in 2001 in its corporate associate program, working with fund managers throughout Invesco. He became an equity analyst in 2002 and was promoted to his current position in 2008. Prior to joining Invesco, he was an analyst with Sterne, Agee, and Leach Inc. where he specialized in analysis of the telecommunications and information technology services industries. He entered the financial industry in 1996. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with cum laude honors in history and geology at Vanderbilt University and a Master of Business Administration degree with concentrations in finance and accounting from Goizueta Business School at Emory University. Mr. Manley is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Justin Sander is a Portfolio Manager for the Small Cap Discovery team of Invesco Fundamental Equities. Mr. Sander is responsible for covering the energy, financials, industrials and utilities sectors. He joined Invesco in 2013. Prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Sander worked at RBC Capital Markets as a vice president and equity research analyst covering the energy sector, and at Waddell & Reed Investment Management Co. as an equity research analyst covering the financials sector. Previously, he worked as a credit analyst and commercial lender for a commercially focused Texas regional bank. Mr. Sander earned a BBA, summa cum laude, in finance from Texas State University, and an MBA with a specialization in investments from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
