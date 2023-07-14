Home
Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
GTSAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$25.17 -0.18 -0.71%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (GTSAX) Primary C (GTSDX) Retirement (GTSVX) Retirement (GTSRX) Inv (GTSIX) Inst (GTSYX) Retirement (GTSFX)
Vitals

YTD Return

11.4%

1 yr return

10.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-11.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.7%

Net Assets

$2.56 B

Holdings in Top 10

15.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 35.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GTSAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.86%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Oct 18, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Juan Hartsfield

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of small-capitalization issuers. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities. The principal type of equity security in which the Fund invests is common stock.
The Fund considers an issuer to be a small-capitalization issuer if it has a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, no larger than the largest capitalized issuer included in the Russell 2000® Index during the most recent 11-month period (based on month-end data) plus the most recent data during the current month.
The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs).
The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities of companies located in developing and emerging markets countries as well as in developed markets.
The Fund invests primarily in securities that are considered by the Fund’s portfolio managers to have potential for earnings or revenue growth. In selecting investments, the portfolio managers utilize a disciplined portfolio construction process that aligns the Fund with the Russell 2000® Growth Index, which the portfolio managers believe represents the small-cap growth asset class. The Fund uses this index as a guide in structuring the portfolio, but the Fund is not an index fund. The security selection process is based on a three-step process that includes fundamental, valuation and timeliness analysis.
◾ 
Fundamental analysis involves building a series of financial models, as well as conducting in-depth interviews with management. The goal is to find high quality, fundamentally sound issuers operating in an attractive industry.
◾ 
 Valuation analysis focuses on identifying attractively valued securities given their growth potential over a one- to two-year horizon.
◾ 
Timeliness analysis is used to help identify the “timeliness” of a purchase. In this step, relative price strength, trading volume characteristics, and trend analysis are reviewed for signs of deterioration. If a security shows signs of deterioration, it will not be considered as a candidate for the portfolio.
The portfolio managers consider selling a security if the investment thesis for owning the security is no longer valid, the stock reaches its price target or timeliness factors indicate that the risk/return characteristics of the stock as viewed in the market are no longer attractive.
Read More

GTSAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GTSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -21.9% 50.1% 71.11%
1 Yr 10.2% -72.8% 36.6% 58.45%
3 Yr -11.8%* -54.1% 47.5% 87.61%
5 Yr -9.7%* -42.6% 12.7% 86.22%
10 Yr -3.6%* -23.1% 11.9% 74.61%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GTSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.8% -82.1% 547.9% 81.65%
2021 -12.8% -69.3% 196.9% 90.47%
2020 10.6% -28.2% 32.1% 30.81%
2019 3.3% -3.2% 9.3% 85.19%
2018 -3.6% -14.5% 20.4% 48.18%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GTSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -24.8% 50.1% 69.93%
1 Yr 10.2% -72.8% 36.6% 56.76%
3 Yr -11.8%* -54.1% 47.5% 87.61%
5 Yr -9.7%* -42.6% 14.6% 87.31%
10 Yr 0.3%* -20.1% 12.6% 74.08%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GTSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.8% -82.1% 547.9% 81.65%
2021 -12.8% -69.3% 196.9% 90.47%
2020 10.6% -28.2% 32.1% 30.81%
2019 3.3% -3.2% 9.3% 85.19%
2018 -3.6% -14.5% 20.4% 63.10%

NAV & Total Return History

GTSAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GTSAX Category Low Category High GTSAX % Rank
Net Assets 2.56 B 183 K 28 B 19.02%
Number of Holdings 130 6 1336 22.22%
Net Assets in Top 10 481 M 59 K 2.7 B 26.09%
Weighting of Top 10 15.51% 5.9% 100.0% 80.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Lattice Semiconductor Corp 2.16%
  2. Repligen Corp 2.06%
  3. LPL Financial Holdings Inc 1.98%
  4. Catalent Inc 1.86%
  5. iRhythm Technologies Inc 1.71%
  6. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp 1.66%
  7. Bio-Techne Corp 1.53%
  8. Q2 Holdings Inc 1.50%
  9. Etsy Inc 1.45%
  10. Kornit Digital Ltd 1.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GTSAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.60% 77.52% 101.30% 46.13%
Cash 		2.40% -1.30% 22.49% 47.31%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 10.94%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 26.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 7.58%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 7.07%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTSAX % Rank
Technology 		30.22% 2.91% 75.51% 18.18%
Healthcare 		22.46% 0.00% 47.90% 52.19%
Industrials 		17.58% 0.00% 36.64% 41.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.27% 0.00% 40.68% 35.69%
Financial Services 		5.51% 0.00% 42.95% 65.15%
Basic Materials 		4.27% 0.00% 10.30% 19.70%
Communication Services 		2.11% 0.00% 15.31% 55.05%
Consumer Defense 		1.66% 0.00% 13.56% 88.55%
Energy 		1.63% 0.00% 55.49% 61.95%
Real Estate 		1.30% 0.00% 15.31% 59.26%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 37.37%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTSAX % Rank
US 		93.10% 67.06% 99.56% 57.24%
Non US 		4.50% 0.00% 26.08% 35.69%

GTSAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GTSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.14% 0.05% 27.56% 53.07%
Management Fee 0.67% 0.05% 4.05% 22.77%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 29.88%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

GTSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 3.50% 5.75% 53.33%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GTSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GTSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 35.00% 3.00% 439.00% 27.84%

GTSAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GTSAX Category Low Category High GTSAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 12.46%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GTSAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GTSAX Category Low Category High GTSAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.86% -4.08% 1.10% 62.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GTSAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GTSAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Juan Hartsfield

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 08, 2004

17.74

17.7%

Juan Hartsfield is a portfolio manager for Invesco small-cap core and small-cap growth products, as well as the Invesco leisure products. Prior to joining Invesco in 2004, Mr. Hartsfield was a portfolio manager with JPMorgan Fleming Asset Mgmt. on various small-cap portfolios. Prior to joining JPMorgan, Mr. Hartsfield served as an associate with Booz Allen & Hamilton. Mr. Hartsfield earned a Bachelor of Science degree in petroleum engineering from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan. He is a CFA charterholder.

Clay Manley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2008

14.09

14.1%

Mr. Manley joined Invesco in 2001 in its corporate associate program, working with fund managers throughout Invesco. He became an equity analyst in 2002 and was promoted to his current position in 2008. Prior to joining Invesco, he was an analyst with Sterne, Agee, and Leach Inc. where he specialized in analysis of the telecommunications and information technology services industries. He entered the financial industry in 1996. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with cum laude honors in history and geology at Vanderbilt University and a Master of Business Administration degree with concentrations in finance and accounting from Goizueta Business School at Emory University. Mr. Manley is a CFA charterholder.

Justin Sander

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Justin Sander is a Portfolio Manager for the Small Cap Discovery team of Invesco Fundamental Equities. Mr. Sander is responsible for covering the energy, financials, industrials and utilities sectors. He joined Invesco in 2013. Prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Sander worked at RBC Capital Markets as a vice president and equity research analyst covering the energy sector, and at Waddell & Reed Investment Management Co. as an equity research analyst covering the financials sector. Previously, he worked as a credit analyst and commercial lender for a commercially focused Texas regional bank. Mr. Sander earned a BBA, summa cum laude, in finance from Texas State University, and an MBA with a specialization in investments from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

