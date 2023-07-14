Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.5%
1 yr return
8.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.7%
Net Assets
$823 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.5%
Expense Ratio 1.11%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 78.38%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities issued by U.S. small-cap companies. A company is considered to be a U.S. company if Fund management determines that the company meets one or more of the following criteria:
|●
|the company is organized under the laws of, or has its principal office in the United States;
|●
|the company has its principal securities trading market in the United States; and/or
|●
|the company derives the majority of its annual revenue or earnings or assets from goods produced, sales made or services performed in the United States.
The Fund considers small-cap companies to be companies that have market capitalizations similar to those of companies included in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of investment. The range of the Russell 2000® Index was $30 million to $13.96 billion as of December 31, 2021. In addition, based on current market conditions, the Fund generally will not consider a company with a market capitalization in excess of $5 billion to be small-cap; however, this maximum capitalization may change with market conditions.
Some companies may outgrow the definition of a small company after the Fund has purchased their securities or may no longer fall within the range of a reconstituted index. These companies continue to be considered small for purposes of the Fund’s minimum 80% allocation to small company equities. The Fund also may invest in foreign securities and securities of larger companies. Equity securities include, but are not limited to, common stock, preferred stock and depositary receipts.
While the Fund may sell a security if its market capitalization exceeds the definition of small-cap company, it is not required to sell solely because of that fact.
The Fund may invest in securities of any market sector and may hold a significant amount of securities of companies, from time to time, within a single sector.
The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. Dollars and the currencies of any foreign countries in which it is permitted to invest. The Fund typically has full currency exposure to those markets in which it invests. The Fund invests predominantly in securities of U.S. issuers and may invest to a limited extent in Canadian issuers.
In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser invests in quality companies and is an active, engaged owner. The Adviser evaluates every company against quality criteria and builds conviction using a team-based approach and peer review process. The quality assessment covers five key factors: 1) the durability of the business model, 2) the attractiveness of the industry, 3) the strength of financials, 4) the capability of management,
and 5) assessment of the company’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) credentials. The Adviser seeks to understand what is changing in companies, industries and markets but is not being priced into the market or is being mispriced. Through deep, fundamental research, supported by a global research presence and proprietary tools, the Adviser seeks to identify companies whose quality is not yet fully recognized by the market.
|Period
|GSXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.5%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|77.53%
|1 Yr
|8.0%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|71.96%
|3 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|35.08%
|5 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|41.53%
|10 Yr
|5.0%*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|11.40%
* Annualized
|Period
|GSXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.7%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|50.43%
|2021
|3.3%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|16.29%
|2020
|6.4%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|78.74%
|2019
|3.9%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|74.63%
|2018
|-5.2%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|73.61%
|Period
|GSXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.5%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|76.18%
|1 Yr
|8.0%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|69.93%
|3 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|35.08%
|5 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-42.6%
|14.6%
|50.93%
|10 Yr
|5.0%*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|35.34%
* Annualized
|Period
|GSXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.7%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|50.43%
|2021
|3.3%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|16.29%
|2020
|6.4%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|78.74%
|2019
|3.9%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|74.63%
|2018
|-5.2%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|79.35%
|GSXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSXIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|823 M
|183 K
|28 B
|40.91%
|Number of Holdings
|59
|6
|1336
|80.30%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|233 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|42.76%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.45%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|31.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSXIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.86%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|27.78%
|Cash
|1.14%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|67.68%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|24.75%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|38.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|23.23%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|22.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSXIX % Rank
|Industrials
|22.93%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|9.09%
|Financial Services
|17.43%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|9.09%
|Technology
|16.53%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|89.06%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.03%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|29.80%
|Consumer Defense
|8.42%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|5.39%
|Healthcare
|7.94%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|94.61%
|Basic Materials
|4.83%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|14.31%
|Communication Services
|4.35%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|17.17%
|Real Estate
|1.48%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|55.22%
|Utilities
|1.07%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|12.96%
|Energy
|0.99%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|67.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSXIX % Rank
|US
|92.28%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|62.96%
|Non US
|6.58%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|22.90%
|GSXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.11%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|55.63%
|Management Fee
|0.81%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|55.48%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|86.73%
|GSXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GSXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|29.41%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GSXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|78.38%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|66.08%
|GSXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSXIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|27.44%
|GSXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|GSXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSXIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.31%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|16.38%
|GSXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2011
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2010
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2008
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2008
13.6
13.6%
Ralph Bassett is Head of North American Equities at abrdn and also is a member of the abrdn Board of Directors. Ralph oversees the region’s research effort in addition to portfolio construction for several of the team’s flagship strategies, including the Small Cap strategy since its inception in 2008. Ralph joined Aberdeen Asset Management in 2006 upon the relocation of the Equity team from London to Philadelphia. Ralph earned a BS in Business, Finance (Hons) from Villanova University. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2008
13.6
13.6%
Jason Kotik is an Investment Director on the North American Equity team at Aberdeen Standard Investments and a lead portfolio manager for the US Equity Small Cap Core strategy since its inception in 2008. Jason is responsible for US research coverage of transportation companies. Jason joined Aberdeen Asset Management in 2007 following the acquisition of Nationwide Financial Services. Previously, Jason worked at Allied Investment Advisors and T. Rowe Price. Jason graduated from the University of Delaware and earned an MBA from Johns Hopkins University. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 22, 2019
2.86
2.9%
Tim Skiendzielewski is an Investment Director on the North American Equity team at abrdn and a portfolio manager for the US Equity Small Cap Core Strategy since 2012. Tim is responsible for US research coverage of software, IT services, and healthcare IT companies. Tim joined Aberdeen in 2012 from Morgan Stanley. Previously, Tim worked for both Promontory Financial Group and Navigant Consulting. Tim graduated with a BS in Finance from Georgetown University and earned an MBA from the University of Chicago. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...