As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities issued by U.S. small-cap companies. A company is considered to be a U.S. company if Fund management determines that the company meets one or more of the following criteria:

● the company is organized under the laws of, or has its principal office in the United States; ● the company has its principal securities trading market in the United States; and/or ● the company derives the majority of its annual revenue or earnings or assets from goods produced, sales made or services performed in the United States.

The Fund considers small-cap companies to be companies that have market capitalizations similar to those of companies included in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of investment. The range of the Russell 2000® Index was $30 million to $13.96 billion as of December 31, 2021. In addition, based on current market conditions, the Fund generally will not consider a company with a market capitalization in excess of $5 billion to be small-cap; however, this maximum capitalization may change with market conditions.

Some companies may outgrow the definition of a small company after the Fund has purchased their securities or may no longer fall within the range of a reconstituted index. These companies continue to be considered small for purposes of the Fund’s minimum 80% allocation to small company equities. The Fund also may invest in foreign securities and securities of larger companies. Equity securities include, but are not limited to, common stock, preferred stock and depositary receipts.

While the Fund may sell a security if its market capitalization exceeds the definition of small-cap company, it is not required to sell solely because of that fact.

The Fund may invest in securities of any market sector and may hold a significant amount of securities of companies, from time to time, within a single sector.

The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. Dollars and the currencies of any foreign countries in which it is permitted to invest. The Fund typically has full currency exposure to those markets in which it invests. The Fund invests predominantly in securities of U.S. issuers and may invest to a limited extent in Canadian issuers.

In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser invests in quality companies and is an active, engaged owner. The Adviser evaluates every company against quality criteria and builds conviction using a team-based approach and peer review process. The quality assessment covers five key factors: 1) the durability of the business model, 2) the attractiveness of the industry, 3) the strength of financials, 4) the capability of management,

and 5) assessment of the company’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) credentials. The Adviser seeks to understand what is changing in companies, industries and markets but is not being priced into the market or is being mispriced. Through deep, fundamental research, supported by a global research presence and proprietary tools, the Adviser seeks to identify companies whose quality is not yet fully recognized by the market.