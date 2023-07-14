Home
abrdn U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund

mutual fund
GNSRX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$26.19 -0.09 -0.34%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (GSXIX) Primary A (GSXAX) C (GSXCX) Retirement (GNSRX) Inst (GSCIX)
GNSRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.84%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    abrdn U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Aberdeen
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jason Kotik

Fund Description

As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities issued by U.S. small-cap companies. A company is considered to be a U.S. company if Fund management determines that the company meets one or more of the following criteria:

the company is organized under the laws of, or has its principal office in the United States;
the company has its principal securities trading market in the United States; and/or
the company derives the majority of its annual revenue or earnings or assets from goods produced, sales made or services performed in the United States.

The Fund considers small-cap companies to be companies that have market capitalizations similar to those of companies included in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of investment. The range of the Russell 2000® Index was $30 million to $13.96 billion as of December 31, 2021. In addition, based on current market conditions, the Fund generally will not consider a company with a market capitalization in excess of $5 billion to be small-cap; however, this maximum capitalization may change with market conditions.

Some companies may outgrow the definition of a small company after the Fund has purchased their securities or may no longer fall within the range of a reconstituted index. These companies continue to be considered small for purposes of the Fund’s minimum 80% allocation to small company equities. The Fund also may invest in foreign securities and securities of larger companies. Equity securities include, but are not limited to, common stock, preferred stock and depositary receipts.

While the Fund may sell a security if its market capitalization exceeds the definition of small-cap company, it is not required to sell solely because of that fact.

The Fund may invest in securities of any market sector and may hold a significant amount of securities of companies, from time to time, within a single sector.

The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. Dollars and the currencies of any foreign countries in which it is permitted to invest. The Fund typically has full currency exposure to those markets in which it invests. The Fund invests predominantly in securities of U.S. issuers and may invest to a limited extent in Canadian issuers.

In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser invests in quality companies and is an active, engaged owner. The Adviser evaluates every company against quality criteria and builds conviction using a team-based approach and peer review process. The quality assessment covers five key factors: 1) the durability of the business model, 2) the attractiveness of the industry, 3) the strength of financials, 4) the capability of management,

and 5) assessment of the company’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) credentials. The Adviser seeks to understand what is changing in companies, industries and markets but is not being priced into the market or is being mispriced. Through deep, fundamental research, supported by a global research presence and proprietary tools, the Adviser seeks to identify companies whose quality is not yet fully recognized by the market.

Read More

GNSRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GNSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.3% -21.9% 50.1% 79.22%
1 Yr 5.7% -72.8% 36.6% 79.05%
3 Yr -3.5%* -54.1% 47.5% 54.10%
5 Yr -5.4%* -42.6% 12.7% 62.94%
10 Yr 3.3%* -23.1% 11.9% 18.91%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GNSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.2% -82.1% 547.9% 59.52%
2021 0.4% -69.3% 196.9% 29.98%
2020 5.8% -28.2% 32.1% 83.78%
2019 3.4% -3.2% 9.3% 84.07%
2018 -5.7% -14.5% 20.4% 78.20%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GNSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.3% -24.8% 50.1% 77.87%
1 Yr 5.7% -72.8% 36.6% 76.86%
3 Yr -3.5%* -54.1% 47.5% 54.28%
5 Yr -5.4%* -42.6% 14.6% 68.84%
10 Yr 3.3%* -20.1% 12.6% 51.05%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GNSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.2% -82.1% 547.9% 59.52%
2021 0.4% -69.3% 196.9% 29.98%
2020 5.8% -28.2% 32.1% 83.78%
2019 3.4% -3.2% 9.3% 84.07%
2018 -5.7% -14.5% 20.4% 82.60%

NAV & Total Return History

GNSRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GNSRX Category Low Category High GNSRX % Rank
Net Assets 823 M 183 K 28 B 41.25%
Number of Holdings 59 6 1336 80.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 233 M 59 K 2.7 B 43.10%
Weighting of Top 10 26.45% 5.9% 100.0% 31.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Atkore Inc 3.11%
  2. Materion Corp 3.00%
  3. InMode Ltd 2.83%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GNSRX % Rank
Stocks 		98.86% 77.52% 101.30% 28.11%
Cash 		1.14% -1.30% 22.49% 68.01%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 56.40%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 63.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 55.39%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 54.21%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GNSRX % Rank
Industrials 		22.93% 0.00% 36.64% 9.43%
Financial Services 		17.43% 0.00% 42.95% 9.43%
Technology 		16.53% 2.91% 75.51% 89.73%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.03% 0.00% 40.68% 30.13%
Consumer Defense 		8.42% 0.00% 13.56% 5.72%
Healthcare 		7.94% 0.00% 47.90% 94.95%
Basic Materials 		4.83% 0.00% 10.30% 14.65%
Communication Services 		4.35% 0.00% 15.31% 17.51%
Real Estate 		1.48% 0.00% 15.31% 55.56%
Utilities 		1.07% 0.00% 5.57% 13.30%
Energy 		0.99% 0.00% 55.49% 68.18%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GNSRX % Rank
US 		92.28% 67.06% 99.56% 63.30%
Non US 		6.58% 0.00% 26.08% 23.23%

GNSRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GNSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.63% 0.05% 27.56% 20.99%
Management Fee 0.81% 0.05% 4.05% 57.17%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 74.70%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.40% 89.57%

Sales Fees

GNSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GNSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 39.50%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GNSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 78.38% 3.00% 439.00% 66.47%

GNSRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GNSRX Category Low Category High GNSRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 57.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GNSRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GNSRX Category Low Category High GNSRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.84% -4.08% 1.10% 60.24%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GNSRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GNSRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Kotik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2008

13.6

13.6%

Jason Kotik is an Investment Director on the North American Equity team at Aberdeen Standard Investments and a lead portfolio manager for the US Equity Small Cap Core strategy since its inception in 2008. Jason is responsible for US research coverage of transportation companies. Jason joined Aberdeen Asset Management in 2007 following the acquisition of Nationwide Financial Services. Previously, Jason worked at Allied Investment Advisors and T. Rowe Price. Jason graduated from the University of Delaware and earned an MBA from Johns Hopkins University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Ralph Bassett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2008

13.6

13.6%

Ralph Bassett is Head of North American Equities at abrdn and also is a member of the abrdn Board of Directors. Ralph oversees the region’s research effort in addition to portfolio construction for several of the team’s flagship strategies, including the Small Cap strategy since its inception in 2008. Ralph joined Aberdeen Asset Management in 2006 upon the relocation of the Equity team from London to Philadelphia. Ralph earned a BS in Business, Finance (Hons) from Villanova University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tim Skiendzielewski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 22, 2019

2.86

2.9%

Tim Skiendzielewski is an Investment Director on the North American Equity team at abrdn and a portfolio manager for the US Equity Small Cap Core Strategy since 2012. Tim is responsible for US research coverage of software, IT services, and healthcare IT companies. Tim joined Aberdeen in 2012 from Morgan Stanley. Previously, Tim worked for both Promontory Financial Group and Navigant Consulting. Tim graduated with a BS in Finance from Georgetown University and earned an MBA from the University of Chicago. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

