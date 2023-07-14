Mr. Loupis joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P in 2009 and is a portfolio manager and head of the Energy & Infrastructure team. Prior to joining the Goldman Sachs he spent over eight years at Lehman Brothers covering the energy sector, from 2000-2006 in the Investment Banking Division, and from 2006-2009 in the Private Equity group, where he co-founded an energy investment fund with a focus in MLPs.