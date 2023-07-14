Home
Goldman Sachs Rising Dividend Growth Fund

mutual fund
GSRIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.2 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (GSRAX) Primary C (GSRCX) Inst (GSRLX) Retirement (GSRRX) Inv (GSRIX) Retirement (GSRFX) Other (GMHPX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Rising Dividend Growth Fund

GSRIX | Fund

$12.20

$499 M

6.83%

$0.83

1.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.0%

1 yr return

0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-10.1%

Net Assets

$499 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GSRIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Rising Dividend Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Feb 27, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Aron Kershner

Fund Description

GSRIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.0% -14.3% 35.6% 89.21%
1 Yr 0.8% -34.9% 38.6% 90.48%
3 Yr 5.8%* -27.8% 93.5% 49.76%
5 Yr -10.1%* -30.5% 97.2% 97.18%
10 Yr -3.7%* -18.8% 37.4% 95.85%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -56.3% 28.9% 19.44%
2021 8.7% -20.5% 152.6% 44.94%
2020 1.3% -13.9% 183.6% 87.02%
2019 3.0% -8.3% 8.9% 91.67%
2018 -13.1% -13.5% 12.6% 99.73%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.0% -20.5% 35.6% 80.21%
1 Yr 0.8% -34.9% 40.3% 83.17%
3 Yr 5.8%* -27.8% 93.5% 49.52%
5 Yr 1.7%* -29.8% 97.2% 67.13%
10 Yr 5.2%* -13.5% 37.4% 66.75%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -56.3% 28.9% 19.51%
2021 8.7% -20.5% 152.6% 45.40%
2020 1.3% -13.9% 183.6% 86.94%
2019 3.0% -8.3% 8.9% 91.67%
2018 -1.5% -10.9% 12.6% 41.79%

NAV & Total Return History

GSRIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GSRIX Category Low Category High GSRIX % Rank
Net Assets 499 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 62.99%
Number of Holdings 125 2 4154 46.11%
Net Assets in Top 10 88.6 M 288 K 270 B 73.13%
Weighting of Top 10 18.06% 1.8% 106.2% 94.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Comcast Corp Class A 2.13%
  2. NextEra Energy Inc 2.10%
  3. Activision Blizzard Inc 2.08%
  4. MPLX LP Partnership Units 1.95%
  5. Energy Transfer LP 1.79%
  6. Western Midstream Partners LP 1.77%
  7. Enterprise Products Partners LP 1.74%
  8. Medtronic PLC 1.74%
  9. CVS Health Corp 1.70%
  10. Mastercard Inc Class A 1.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GSRIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.02% 0.00% 130.24% 71.55%
Cash 		1.98% -102.29% 100.00% 26.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 54.94%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 54.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 53.10%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 52.91%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSRIX % Rank
Technology 		18.76% 0.00% 48.94% 78.64%
Energy 		17.04% 0.00% 41.64% 0.77%
Financial Services 		12.90% 0.00% 55.59% 71.06%
Healthcare 		12.57% 0.00% 60.70% 81.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.20% 0.00% 30.33% 37.44%
Industrials 		8.28% 0.00% 29.90% 64.32%
Communication Services 		5.71% 0.00% 27.94% 82.08%
Consumer Defense 		5.51% 0.00% 47.71% 80.09%
Basic Materials 		3.36% 0.00% 25.70% 30.02%
Real Estate 		2.51% 0.00% 31.91% 58.65%
Utilities 		2.14% 0.00% 20.91% 63.78%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSRIX % Rank
US 		97.84% 0.00% 127.77% 34.34%
Non US 		0.18% 0.00% 32.38% 89.21%

GSRIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GSRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.02% 0.01% 49.27% 35.26%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 88.32%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

GSRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GSRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GSRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.00% 0.00% 496.00% 66.79%

GSRIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GSRIX Category Low Category High GSRIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.83% 0.00% 24.06% 24.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GSRIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GSRIX Category Low Category High GSRIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.71% -54.00% 6.06% 48.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GSRIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GSRIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Aron Kershner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Aron Kershner is a Portfolio Manager on the Quantitative Investment Strategies (QIS) team. Previously, he is a member of the Customized Beta Strategies team. Prior to working in the Customized Beta Strategies team, he spent two years as a member of the QIS Product Strategy team. Mr. Kershner joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2005.

Monali Vora

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Monali Vora is a member of the Customized Beta Strategies team. Prior to working in the Customized Beta Strategies team, she spent six years as a member of the QIS Equity Portfolio Implementation team. Ms. Vora joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, LP in 2000. She received her Bachelor of Mathematics from the University of Waterloo in 2000.

Kyri Loupis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Mr. Loupis joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P in 2009 and is a portfolio manager and head of the Energy & Infrastructure team. Prior to joining the Goldman Sachs he spent over eight years at Lehman Brothers covering the energy sector, from 2000-2006 in the Investment Banking Division, and from 2006-2009 in the Private Equity group, where he co-founded an energy investment fund with a focus in MLPs.

Siwen Wu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 24, 2021

1.02

1.0%

Mr. Wu is a Vice President focusing on multi-asset funds and institutional portfolios within the Global Portfolio Solutions (GPS) Group in GSAM. Prior to joining GPS in 2014, Mr. Wu spent two years in the Market Risk Management Group at Goldman Sachs where he worked on risk analysis and capital efficiency projects for the Securities Division businesses.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

