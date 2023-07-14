Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
6.9%
1 yr return
0.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-10.6%
Net Assets
$499 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.1%
Expense Ratio 2.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 38.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GSRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.9%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|89.51%
|1 Yr
|0.3%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|91.92%
|3 Yr
|5.4%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|52.44%
|5 Yr
|-10.6%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|98.01%
|10 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|96.61%
* Annualized
|Period
|GSRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.4%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|21.57%
|2021
|8.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|46.50%
|2020
|1.3%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|87.35%
|2019
|3.0%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|91.50%
|2018
|-13.4%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|99.82%
|GSRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSRCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|499 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|62.84%
|Number of Holdings
|125
|2
|4154
|45.96%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|88.6 M
|288 K
|270 B
|72.98%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.06%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|94.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSRCX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.02%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|71.40%
|Cash
|1.98%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|26.34%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|33.66%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|33.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|29.76%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|30.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSRCX % Rank
|Technology
|18.76%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|78.48%
|Energy
|17.04%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|0.61%
|Financial Services
|12.90%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|70.90%
|Healthcare
|12.57%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|81.39%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.20%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|37.29%
|Industrials
|8.28%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|64.09%
|Communication Services
|5.71%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|81.93%
|Consumer Defense
|5.51%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|79.94%
|Basic Materials
|3.36%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|29.86%
|Real Estate
|2.51%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|58.50%
|Utilities
|2.14%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|63.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSRCX % Rank
|US
|97.84%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|34.19%
|Non US
|0.18%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|89.06%
|GSRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.03%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|5.71%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|87.71%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|79.79%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|GSRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|40.77%
|GSRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GSRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|38.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|66.43%
|GSRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSRCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.04%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|42.06%
|GSRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GSRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSRCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.23%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|90.29%
|GSRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.981
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2014
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2013
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2012
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2018
4.25
4.3%
Monali Vora is a member of the Customized Beta Strategies team. Prior to working in the Customized Beta Strategies team, she spent six years as a member of the QIS Equity Portfolio Implementation team. Ms. Vora joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, LP in 2000. She received her Bachelor of Mathematics from the University of Waterloo in 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2018
4.25
4.3%
Aron Kershner is a Portfolio Manager on the Quantitative Investment Strategies (QIS) team. Previously, he is a member of the Customized Beta Strategies team. Prior to working in the Customized Beta Strategies team, he spent two years as a member of the QIS Product Strategy team. Mr. Kershner joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Mr. Loupis joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P in 2009 and is a portfolio manager and head of the Energy & Infrastructure team. Prior to joining the Goldman Sachs he spent over eight years at Lehman Brothers covering the energy sector, from 2000-2006 in the Investment Banking Division, and from 2006-2009 in the Private Equity group, where he co-founded an energy investment fund with a focus in MLPs.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 24, 2021
1.02
1.0%
Mr. Wu is a Vice President focusing on multi-asset funds and institutional portfolios within the Global Portfolio Solutions (GPS) Group in GSAM. Prior to joining GPS in 2014, Mr. Wu spent two years in the Market Risk Management Group at Goldman Sachs where he worked on risk analysis and capital efficiency projects for the Securities Division businesses.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
