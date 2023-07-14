Brian is a deputy portfolio manager for GQG Partners LLC’s International Equity strategy since 2019 and has been a senior investment analyst on the investment team since he joined the firm in 2016. Prior to joining GQG Partners LLC, Brian spent six years at Jennison Associates, where he served most recently as an analyst on the Small/Midcap Equity Research team, focusing on a wide array of sectors from real estate equities including building products manufacturers, title insurers, and homebuilders to industrials competing in the aerospace and automotive end markets. Prior to Jennison, Brian began his career at Brown Brothers Harriman in 2008. Brian earned his MBA at Rutgers University and his BA in Economics from the University of Connecticut.