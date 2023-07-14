Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
GSILX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.95 -0.06 -0.33%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (GSINX) Primary Retirement (GSIYX) Inst (GSIMX) A (GSIHX) C (GSILX) Retirement (GSIQX) Other (GGIPX)
GSILX (Mutual Fund)

Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.95 -0.06 -0.33%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (GSINX) Primary Retirement (GSIYX) Inst (GSIMX) A (GSIHX) C (GSILX) Retirement (GSIQX) Other (GGIPX)
GSILX (Mutual Fund)

Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.95 -0.06 -0.33%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (GSINX) Primary Retirement (GSIYX) Inst (GSIMX) A (GSIHX) C (GSILX) Retirement (GSIQX) Other (GGIPX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund

GSILX | Fund

$17.95

$23.9 B

3.45%

$0.62

1.94%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.6%

1 yr return

13.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.1%

Net Assets

$23.9 B

Holdings in Top 10

37.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 94.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund

GSILX | Fund

$17.95

$23.9 B

3.45%

$0.62

1.94%

GSILX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Dec 15, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rajiv Jain

Fund Description

GSILX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -15.6% 24.4% 86.70%
1 Yr 13.2% -15.2% 26.9% 76.15%
3 Yr 4.1%* -27.4% 9.5% 13.83%
5 Yr 6.1%* -10.0% 35.2% 7.95%
10 Yr N/A* -3.8% 9.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -49.5% -11.5% 2.32%
2021 4.8% -11.8% 9.8% 13.73%
2020 4.6% -1.7% 22.8% 78.12%
2019 6.0% -1.0% 9.7% 49.44%
2018 -1.5% -7.5% 11.0% 3.51%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -35.3% 24.4% 85.09%
1 Yr 13.2% -46.8% 26.9% 73.85%
3 Yr 4.1%* -27.4% 13.1% 15.35%
5 Yr 6.1%* -10.0% 35.2% 8.88%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -49.5% -11.5% 2.32%
2021 4.8% -11.8% 9.8% 13.73%
2020 4.6% -1.7% 22.8% 78.12%
2019 6.0% -1.0% 9.7% 49.44%
2018 -1.5% -7.5% 11.0% 3.80%

NAV & Total Return History

GSILX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GSILX Category Low Category High GSILX % Rank
Net Assets 23.9 B 167 K 150 B 8.26%
Number of Holdings 61 5 516 61.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.59 B 59.2 K 33.4 B 6.68%
Weighting of Top 10 37.44% 10.3% 99.1% 27.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AstraZeneca PLC 6.29%
  2. AstraZeneca PLC 6.29%
  3. AstraZeneca PLC 6.29%
  4. AstraZeneca PLC 6.29%
  5. AstraZeneca PLC 6.29%
  6. AstraZeneca PLC 6.29%
  7. AstraZeneca PLC 6.29%
  8. AstraZeneca PLC 6.29%
  9. AstraZeneca PLC 6.29%
  10. AstraZeneca PLC 6.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GSILX % Rank
Stocks 		95.40% 88.72% 101.51% 73.27%
Cash 		4.59% -1.51% 11.28% 26.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 86.64%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 87.33%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 85.48%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 85.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSILX % Rank
Energy 		24.97% 0.00% 24.97% 1.38%
Basic Materials 		18.54% 0.00% 23.15% 2.07%
Consumer Defense 		17.66% 0.00% 28.66% 8.29%
Financial Services 		17.14% 0.00% 38.62% 29.72%
Healthcare 		12.63% 1.36% 29.58% 70.28%
Utilities 		4.40% 0.00% 19.97% 5.76%
Technology 		3.85% 1.51% 38.21% 99.08%
Industrials 		0.81% 0.68% 31.28% 99.54%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 91.47%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 41.13% 96.08%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 46.28% 99.77%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSILX % Rank
Non US 		79.83% 70.50% 101.51% 92.86%
US 		15.57% 0.00% 25.68% 9.22%

GSILX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GSILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.94% 0.01% 37.19% 14.25%
Management Fee 0.72% 0.00% 1.50% 47.48%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 75.12%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

GSILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 82.22%

Trading Fees

GSILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GSILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 94.00% 7.00% 330.00% 91.15%

GSILX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GSILX Category Low Category High GSILX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.45% 0.00% 6.96% 2.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GSILX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GSILX Category Low Category High GSILX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.69% -1.69% 3.16% 25.52%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GSILX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GSILX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rajiv Jain

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2016

5.46

5.5%

Rajiv Jain is the Chairman, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of GQG Partners LLC. Prior to joining GQG Partners in 2016, Mr. Jain served as a Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Equities at Vontobel Asset Management (“Vontobel”). He joined Vontobel in 1994 as an equity analyst & associate manager of its international equity portfolios. Mr. Jain earned an MBA in Finance and International Business from the University of Miami in 1993. He also has a Master’s degree from the University of Ajmer and an undergraduate degree in Accounting.

Brian Kersmanc

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2019

2.75

2.8%

Brian is a deputy portfolio manager for GQG Partners LLC’s International Equity strategy since 2019 and has been a senior investment analyst on the investment team since he joined the firm in 2016. Prior to joining GQG Partners LLC, Brian spent six years at Jennison Associates, where he served most recently as an analyst on the Small/Midcap Equity Research team, focusing on a wide array of sectors from real estate equities including building products manufacturers, title insurers, and homebuilders to industrials competing in the aerospace and automotive end markets. Prior to Jennison, Brian began his career at Brown Brothers Harriman in 2008. Brian earned his MBA at Rutgers University and his BA in Economics from the University of Connecticut.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×