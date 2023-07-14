Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$18.59
$23.9 B
4.26%
$0.79
0.94%
YTD Return
12.3%
1 yr return
13.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.5%
Net Assets
$23.9 B
Holdings in Top 10
37.4%
Expense Ratio 0.94%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 94.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$18.59
$23.9 B
4.26%
$0.79
0.94%
|Period
|GSINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.3%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|82.11%
|1 Yr
|13.3%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|75.69%
|3 Yr
|4.5%*
|-27.4%
|9.5%
|11.60%
|5 Yr
|6.5%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|5.11%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|GSINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSINX % Rank
|Net Assets
|23.9 B
|167 K
|150 B
|8.03%
|Number of Holdings
|61
|5
|516
|61.06%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.59 B
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|6.45%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.44%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|27.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSINX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.40%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|73.04%
|Cash
|4.59%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|26.04%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|86.41%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|87.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|85.25%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|85.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSINX % Rank
|Energy
|24.97%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|1.15%
|Basic Materials
|18.54%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|1.84%
|Consumer Defense
|17.66%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|8.06%
|Financial Services
|17.14%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|29.49%
|Healthcare
|12.63%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|70.05%
|Utilities
|4.40%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|5.53%
|Technology
|3.85%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|98.85%
|Industrials
|0.81%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|99.31%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|91.24%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|95.85%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|99.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSINX % Rank
|Non US
|79.83%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|92.63%
|US
|15.57%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|8.99%
|GSINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.94%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|64.72%
|Management Fee
|0.72%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|47.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|GSINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GSINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GSINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|94.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|90.89%
|GSINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSINX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.26%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|1.38%
|GSINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|GSINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSINX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.70%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|3.02%
|GSINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.793
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.407
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 2016
5.46
5.5%
Rajiv Jain is the Chairman, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of GQG Partners LLC. Prior to joining GQG Partners in 2016, Mr. Jain served as a Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Equities at Vontobel Asset Management (“Vontobel”). He joined Vontobel in 1994 as an equity analyst & associate manager of its international equity portfolios. Mr. Jain earned an MBA in Finance and International Business from the University of Miami in 1993. He also has a Master’s degree from the University of Ajmer and an undergraduate degree in Accounting.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2019
2.75
2.8%
Brian is a deputy portfolio manager for GQG Partners LLC’s International Equity strategy since 2019 and has been a senior investment analyst on the investment team since he joined the firm in 2016. Prior to joining GQG Partners LLC, Brian spent six years at Jennison Associates, where he served most recently as an analyst on the Small/Midcap Equity Research team, focusing on a wide array of sectors from real estate equities including building products manufacturers, title insurers, and homebuilders to industrials competing in the aerospace and automotive end markets. Prior to Jennison, Brian began his career at Brown Brothers Harriman in 2008. Brian earned his MBA at Rutgers University and his BA in Economics from the University of Connecticut.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
