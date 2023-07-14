Home
Goldman Sachs Income Builder Fund

mutual fund
GSBUX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.17 -0.07 -0.29%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
A (GSBFX) Primary C (GSBCX) Inst (GSBIX) Inv (GKIRX) Retirement (GSBUX) Other (GGKPX)
Goldman Sachs Income Builder Fund

GSBUX | Fund

$24.17

$2.39 B

4.97%

$1.20

0.58%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.8%

1 yr return

3.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

Net Assets

$2.39 B

Holdings in Top 10

14.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 47.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Goldman Sachs Income Builder Fund

GSBUX | Fund

$24.17

$2.39 B

4.97%

$1.20

0.58%

GSBUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.44%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Income Builder Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ron Arons

Fund Description

GSBUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSBUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -8.1% 18.8% 72.23%
1 Yr 3.8% -10.0% 54.2% 10.38%
3 Yr 0.1%* -6.7% 9.7% 16.79%
5 Yr 1.2%* -6.4% 6.1% 7.40%
10 Yr N/A* -4.4% 5.3% 9.75%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSBUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -35.0% 33.6% 16.70%
2021 1.8% -5.9% 7.0% 37.00%
2020 2.0% -3.6% 12.1% 29.95%
2019 3.6% -2.5% 5.1% 2.78%
2018 -1.7% -4.8% -0.6% 43.60%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSBUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -11.0% 18.8% 71.11%
1 Yr 3.8% -10.0% 54.2% 9.71%
3 Yr 0.1%* -6.7% 9.7% 16.87%
5 Yr 1.2%* -6.4% 7.5% 11.28%
10 Yr N/A* -4.4% 6.0% 10.08%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSBUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -35.0% 33.6% 16.70%
2021 1.8% -5.9% 14.7% 37.00%
2020 2.0% -3.6% 12.1% 29.95%
2019 3.6% -2.5% 5.1% 3.54%
2018 -1.7% -4.8% -0.4% 75.20%

NAV & Total Return History

GSBUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GSBUX Category Low Category High GSBUX % Rank
Net Assets 2.39 B 130 K 62.8 B 22.30%
Number of Holdings 688 3 25236 22.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 331 M 125 K 11 B 47.15%
Weighting of Top 10 14.02% 6.3% 100.0% 92.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Goldman Sachs FS Government Instl 4.12%
  2. Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infras R6 2.62%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co 1.15%
  4. Goldman Sachs FS Government R6 1.06%
  5. Apple Inc 1.06%
  6. Es085453 Trs Usd P V 03mfed01 1.00%
  7. Es085453 Trs Usd R E 1.00%
  8. Es085453 Trs Usd P V 03mfed01 1.00%
  9. Es085453 Trs Usd R E 1.00%
  10. Es085453 Trs Usd P V 03mfed01 1.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GSBUX % Rank
Bonds 		49.38% 11.31% 89.41% 69.55%
Stocks 		42.09% 3.48% 51.81% 29.32%
Cash 		7.02% -35.68% 69.40% 26.42%
Convertible Bonds 		0.96% 0.00% 71.77% 45.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.55% 0.00% 21.95% 22.55%
Other 		0.01% -2.79% 21.77% 69.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSBUX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.81% 0.00% 83.50% 6.42%
Healthcare 		14.18% 0.00% 24.25% 22.48%
Energy 		12.92% 0.00% 62.93% 4.59%
Industrials 		10.91% 0.14% 17.90% 35.55%
Consumer Defense 		10.05% 0.00% 51.19% 24.31%
Technology 		9.75% 0.22% 27.92% 84.86%
Utilities 		8.17% 0.00% 48.33% 9.40%
Real Estate 		6.26% 0.00% 43.16% 45.87%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.62% 0.00% 14.20% 91.28%
Basic Materials 		3.28% 0.00% 32.82% 84.86%
Communication Services 		2.04% 0.00% 11.11% 95.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSBUX % Rank
US 		33.50% 3.48% 51.08% 21.41%
Non US 		8.59% 0.00% 25.18% 66.51%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSBUX % Rank
Corporate 		85.47% 0.00% 96.66% 3.64%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.93% 0.15% 71.66% 33.71%
Government 		2.55% 0.00% 94.29% 94.08%
Derivative 		0.04% 0.00% 27.44% 56.26%
Securitized 		0.01% 0.00% 52.08% 90.66%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 99.85% 82.46%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSBUX % Rank
US 		41.06% 9.98% 83.14% 65.60%
Non US 		8.32% 0.00% 30.21% 36.45%

GSBUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GSBUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.58% 0.01% 13.45% 61.01%
Management Fee 0.51% 0.00% 1.25% 74.94%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

GSBUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GSBUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GSBUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 47.00% 2.00% 380.00% 67.40%

GSBUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GSBUX Category Low Category High GSBUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.97% 0.00% 6.08% 16.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GSBUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GSBUX Category Low Category High GSBUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.44% -1.22% 6.83% 8.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GSBUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GSBUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ron Arons

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2013

9.34

9.3%

Ron is a portfolio manager in Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), responsible for core, long duration and other multi-sector fixed income strategies. He joined Goldman Sachs as a managing director in 2010. Prior to joining the firm, Ron worked for 16 years at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where he was a managing director responsible for the management and distribution of a broad range of fixed income products. Before that, he worked at MetLife for seven years as a trader and portfolio manager. Ron earned a BBA in Accounting from The George Washington University and an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Collin Bell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 26, 2016

6.26

6.3%

Collin Bell, is a Managing Director with GSAM. Prior to joining GSAM in 2008, he was a research analyst and senior relationship manager within affiliates of Goldman, Sachs & Co. Mr. Bell holds a B.A. from Amherst College.

Charles (Brook) Dane

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 26, 2016

6.26

6.3%

Charles (Brook) Dane is a portfolio manager on the US Equity Team of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. He joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2010 as a portfolio manager for the Value Team. Before joining the firm, Mr. Dane was a Senior Vice President at Putnam Investments. He spent 13 years at Putnam Investments as a research analyst and more recently as a portfolio manager there. Prior to that, he was an Associate at Dane, Falb, Stone & Co.

Ashish Shah

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Mr. Shah is Co-Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income, Global Head of Corporate Credit and Head of the Cross-Sector Strategy within Fixed Income. Mr. Shah joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2018. Mr. Shah was previously at AllianceBernstein from 2010 to 2018, where he was most recently the Head of Fixed Income and Chief Investment Officer of Global Credit. Prior to AB, he was a managing director and head of Global Credit Strategy at Barclays Capital (2008-2010). From 2003 to 2008, Shah was the head of Credit Strategy at Lehman Brothers.

Neill Nuttall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 24, 2021

1.02

1.0%

Neill Nuttall is a managing director and the chief investment officer of the Multi-Asset Solutions Group (MAS) in Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM). He also serves as chairman of the MAS Investment Committee. Neill joined Goldman Sachs as a managing director in GSAM in 2014. Prior to joining the firm, Neill worked for almost 30 years at JPMorgan Asset Management (JPMAM) and its heritage firms, based for 14 years in Hong Kong and subsequently in London. From 2006, Neill served as chief investment officer and head of JPMAM’s Global Multi Asset Group (GMAG) and latterly as head of Asset Allocation for GMAG. Prior to joining GMAG, Neill served as a managing director and senior strategist within JPMAM’s Currency Group. Previous roles included senior investing positions at Jardine Fleming Investment Management in the International Multi-Asset Portfolios Group. Prior to joining JPMAM, Neill worked for Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong and Thailand. Neill earned a BA (Hons) in politics from the University of Exeter.

Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo Head of multi-asset funds and model portfolio management within the Multi-Asset Solutions Group; employed with Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. since 2021; prior to 2021, employed by MacKay Shields as an Associate Director since 2015. Prior to joining MacKay Shields, Ms. Wilson-Elizondo was a Manager, Senior Trader, and ETF Trader at Vanguard, managing corporate credit for Vanguard’s index funds and with responsibilities in index management ETF construction and trading (2008 – 2015). Ms. Wilson-Elizondo received a BA from Haverford College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.42 2.41

