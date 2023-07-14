Neill Nuttall is a managing director and the chief investment officer of the Multi-Asset Solutions Group (MAS) in Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM). He also serves as chairman of the MAS Investment Committee. Neill joined Goldman Sachs as a managing director in GSAM in 2014. Prior to joining the firm, Neill worked for almost 30 years at JPMorgan Asset Management (JPMAM) and its heritage firms, based for 14 years in Hong Kong and subsequently in London. From 2006, Neill served as chief investment officer and head of JPMAM’s Global Multi Asset Group (GMAG) and latterly as head of Asset Allocation for GMAG. Prior to joining GMAG, Neill served as a managing director and senior strategist within JPMAM’s Currency Group. Previous roles included senior investing positions at Jardine Fleming Investment Management in the International Multi-Asset Portfolios Group. Prior to joining JPMAM, Neill worked for Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong and Thailand. Neill earned a BA (Hons) in politics from the University of Exeter.