Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|GGKPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.8%
|-8.1%
|18.8%
|73.36%
|1 Yr
|3.8%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|10.61%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-6.7%
|9.7%
|17.27%
|5 Yr
|1.2%*
|-6.4%
|6.1%
|7.65%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.4%
|5.3%
|11.14%
* Annualized
|GGKPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GGKPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.39 B
|130 K
|62.8 B
|22.75%
|Number of Holdings
|688
|3
|25236
|23.23%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|331 M
|125 K
|11 B
|47.61%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.02%
|6.3%
|100.0%
|93.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGKPX % Rank
|Bonds
|49.38%
|11.31%
|89.41%
|70.00%
|Stocks
|42.09%
|3.48%
|51.81%
|29.77%
|Cash
|7.02%
|-35.68%
|69.40%
|26.88%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.96%
|0.00%
|71.77%
|46.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.55%
|0.00%
|21.95%
|24.15%
|Other
|0.01%
|-2.79%
|21.77%
|72.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGKPX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.81%
|0.00%
|83.50%
|6.88%
|Healthcare
|14.18%
|0.00%
|24.25%
|22.94%
|Energy
|12.92%
|0.00%
|62.93%
|5.05%
|Industrials
|10.91%
|0.14%
|17.90%
|36.01%
|Consumer Defense
|10.05%
|0.00%
|51.19%
|24.77%
|Technology
|9.75%
|0.22%
|27.92%
|85.32%
|Utilities
|8.17%
|0.00%
|48.33%
|9.86%
|Real Estate
|6.26%
|0.00%
|43.16%
|46.33%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.62%
|0.00%
|14.20%
|91.74%
|Basic Materials
|3.28%
|0.00%
|32.82%
|85.32%
|Communication Services
|2.04%
|0.00%
|11.11%
|96.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGKPX % Rank
|US
|33.50%
|3.48%
|51.08%
|21.87%
|Non US
|8.59%
|0.00%
|25.18%
|66.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGKPX % Rank
|Corporate
|85.47%
|0.00%
|96.66%
|4.10%
|Cash & Equivalents
|11.93%
|0.15%
|71.66%
|34.17%
|Government
|2.55%
|0.00%
|94.29%
|94.53%
|Derivative
|0.04%
|0.00%
|27.44%
|56.72%
|Securitized
|0.01%
|0.00%
|52.08%
|91.34%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.85%
|97.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGKPX % Rank
|US
|41.06%
|9.98%
|83.14%
|66.06%
|Non US
|8.32%
|0.00%
|30.21%
|36.90%
|GGKPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.58%
|0.01%
|13.45%
|61.93%
|Management Fee
|0.51%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|77.20%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|GGKPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GGKPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GGKPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|47.00%
|2.00%
|380.00%
|67.89%
|GGKPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GGKPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.97%
|0.00%
|6.08%
|16.67%
|GGKPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GGKPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GGKPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.38%
|-1.22%
|6.83%
|9.59%
|GGKPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2013
9.34
9.3%
Ron is a portfolio manager in Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), responsible for core, long duration and other multi-sector fixed income strategies. He joined Goldman Sachs as a managing director in 2010. Prior to joining the firm, Ron worked for 16 years at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where he was a managing director responsible for the management and distribution of a broad range of fixed income products. Before that, he worked at MetLife for seven years as a trader and portfolio manager. Ron earned a BBA in Accounting from The George Washington University and an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 26, 2016
6.26
6.3%
Collin Bell, is a Managing Director with GSAM. Prior to joining GSAM in 2008, he was a research analyst and senior relationship manager within affiliates of Goldman, Sachs & Co. Mr. Bell holds a B.A. from Amherst College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 26, 2016
6.26
6.3%
Charles (Brook) Dane is a portfolio manager on the US Equity Team of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. He joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2010 as a portfolio manager for the Value Team. Before joining the firm, Mr. Dane was a Senior Vice President at Putnam Investments. He spent 13 years at Putnam Investments as a research analyst and more recently as a portfolio manager there. Prior to that, he was an Associate at Dane, Falb, Stone & Co.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Mr. Shah is Co-Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income, Global Head of Corporate Credit and Head of the Cross-Sector Strategy within Fixed Income. Mr. Shah joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2018. Mr. Shah was previously at AllianceBernstein from 2010 to 2018, where he was most recently the Head of Fixed Income and Chief Investment Officer of Global Credit. Prior to AB, he was a managing director and head of Global Credit Strategy at Barclays Capital (2008-2010). From 2003 to 2008, Shah was the head of Credit Strategy at Lehman Brothers.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 24, 2021
1.02
1.0%
Neill Nuttall is a managing director and the chief investment officer of the Multi-Asset Solutions Group (MAS) in Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM). He also serves as chairman of the MAS Investment Committee. Neill joined Goldman Sachs as a managing director in GSAM in 2014. Prior to joining the firm, Neill worked for almost 30 years at JPMorgan Asset Management (JPMAM) and its heritage firms, based for 14 years in Hong Kong and subsequently in London. From 2006, Neill served as chief investment officer and head of JPMAM’s Global Multi Asset Group (GMAG) and latterly as head of Asset Allocation for GMAG. Prior to joining GMAG, Neill served as a managing director and senior strategist within JPMAM’s Currency Group. Previous roles included senior investing positions at Jardine Fleming Investment Management in the International Multi-Asset Portfolios Group. Prior to joining JPMAM, Neill worked for Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong and Thailand. Neill earned a BA (Hons) in politics from the University of Exeter.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 03, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo Head of multi-asset funds and model portfolio management within the Multi-Asset Solutions Group; employed with Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. since 2021; prior to 2021, employed by MacKay Shields as an Associate Director since 2015. Prior to joining MacKay Shields, Ms. Wilson-Elizondo was a Manager, Senior Trader, and ETF Trader at Vanguard, managing corporate credit for Vanguard’s index funds and with responsibilities in index management ETF construction and trading (2008 – 2015). Ms. Wilson-Elizondo received a BA from Haverford College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.73
|6.42
|2.41
