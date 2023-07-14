Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-12.6%
1 yr return
-16.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
Net Assets
$47.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.7%
Expense Ratio 1.34%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 45.21%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the China A Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of mainland China-based companies that are denominated in Renminbi and listed on the Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges (“China A Shares”). For the purposes of the Fund meeting its 80% investment policy, the Fund will include investments in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that have policies to invest 80% or more of their assets in China A Shares.
China A Shares are only available to non-mainland China investors like the Fund through the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (collectively, “Stock Connect”) or the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor and Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor systems (collectively, the “QFII Programs”). Stock Connect and the QFII Programs are subject to regulatory changes and specified quota limitations. The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges may close for extended periods for holidays or otherwise, which impacts the Fund’s ability to trade in China A Shares during those periods.
The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. Dollars and the currencies of the foreign countries in which it is permitted to invest. The Fund typically has full currency exposure to those markets in which it invests.
The Fund may invest without limit in the equity securities of companies of any size, including small-cap and mid-cap companies. Equity securities include, but are not limited to, common stock, preferred stock and depositary receipts. The Fund also may invest in equity-linked notes. An equity-linked note is a security whose performance is generally tied to a single stock, a stock index or a basket of stocks. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% policy described above, equity-linked notes are classified according to their underlying or referenced security or securities.
The Fund may invest in securities of any market sector and may hold a significant amount of securities of companies, from time to time, within a single sector.
In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser and Sub-adviser invest in quality companies and are an active, engaged owners. The Adviser and Sub-adviser evaluate every company against quality criteria and build conviction using a team-based approach and peer review process. The quality assessment covers five key factors: 1) the durability of the business model, 2) the attractiveness of the industry, 3) the strength of financials, 4) the capability of management, and 5) assessment of the company’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) credentials. The Adviser and Sub-adviser seek to understand what is changing in companies, industries and markets but is not being priced into the market or is being mispriced. Through deep, fundamental research, supported by a global research presence and proprietary tools, the Adviser and Sub-adviser seek to identify companies whose quality is not yet fully recognized by the market.
|Period
|GOPSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-12.6%
|-22.0%
|21.1%
|90.00%
|1 Yr
|-16.2%
|-29.7%
|41.4%
|65.83%
|3 Yr
|-6.0%*
|-28.0%
|24.0%
|31.48%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-21.0%
|18.0%
|17.58%
|10 Yr
|2.1%*
|-13.3%
|12.6%
|19.28%
* Annualized
|2022
|-22.6%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|24.78%
|2021
|-4.4%
|-28.6%
|19.4%
|33.03%
|2020
|15.6%
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|15.79%
|2019
|5.9%
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|51.61%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-13.1%
|-0.3%
|11.39%
|YTD
|-12.6%
|-32.2%
|31.3%
|68.91%
|1 Yr
|-16.2%
|-55.0%
|60.3%
|48.74%
|3 Yr
|-6.0%*
|-24.4%
|27.8%
|44.76%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-17.7%
|13.7%
|28.57%
|10 Yr
|2.8%*
|-13.3%
|11.6%
|49.12%
* Annualized
|2022
|-22.6%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|24.78%
|2021
|-4.4%
|-28.6%
|19.4%
|33.03%
|2020
|15.6%
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|15.79%
|2019
|5.9%
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|51.61%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-13.1%
|-0.3%
|18.99%
|Net Assets
|47.1 M
|1.4 M
|7.72 B
|62.50%
|Number of Holdings
|46
|21
|961
|76.07%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|21.3 M
|706 K
|4.22 B
|62.39%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.70%
|6.6%
|81.8%
|73.50%
|Stocks
|94.38%
|0.00%
|102.18%
|88.14%
|Cash
|5.62%
|-2.18%
|11.89%
|5.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.56%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.32%
|64.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|59.48%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.90%
|60.17%
|Expense Ratio
|1.34%
|0.09%
|20.92%
|47.37%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.09%
|1.50%
|55.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.06%
|0.25%
|95.65%
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|56.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|45.21%
|4.00%
|278.00%
|47.25%
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|83.33%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.10%
|-1.76%
|4.74%
|59.48%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.288
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.229
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2015
|$0.279
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2015
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2014
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2014
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2013
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2013
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2012
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2012
|$0.209
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2012
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2011
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2011
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2010
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2010
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2010
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2009
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2009
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2008
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
Jan 01, 2009
13.42
13.4%
Nicholas Yeo is the Head of Equities - China at abrdn. Nicholas joined the company in 2000 via the acquisition of Murray Johnstone. He was seconded to the London Global Emerging Market team for two years where he covered EMEA and Latin American companies, before returning to the Asian Equities team in Singapore in March 2004. In March 2007, he transferred to Hong Kong to lead Chinese equity research. Nicholas holds a BA (Hons) in Accounting and Finance from The University of Manchester and an MSc in Financial Mathematics from Warwick Business School. Nicholas is a CFA® charterholder.
Dec 31, 2009
12.42
12.4%
Pruksa Iamthongthong is an Investment Director on the Asian Equities Team at Aberdeen Standard Investments. Pruksa joined Aberdeen Asset Management in 2007. Pruksa graduated with a BA in Business Administration from Chulalongkorn University, Thailand and is a CFA® charterholder.
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Elizabeth Kwik is an Investment Manager on the China/Hong Kong Equities Team at abrdn. Elizabeth joined the company in 2013. Elizabeth graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the London School of Economics.
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Jim Jiang is an Investment Analyst on the China/Hong Kong Equities Team at Aberdeen Standard Investments. Jim joined Aberdeen Standard Investments in 2018 upon completion of an internship with the team in 2017. Jim graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Quantitative Finance from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.
|0.09
|28.32
|3.87
|3.22
