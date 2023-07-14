Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

abrdn China A Share Equity Fund

mutual fund
GOPAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.32 -0.23 -0.94%
primary theme
China Region Equity
share class
Inst (GOPIX) Primary C (GOPCX) A (GOPAX) Inst (GOPSX) Retirement (GOPRX)
GOPAX (Mutual Fund)

abrdn China A Share Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.32 -0.23 -0.94%
primary theme
China Region Equity
share class
Inst (GOPIX) Primary C (GOPCX) A (GOPAX) Inst (GOPSX) Retirement (GOPRX)
GOPAX (Mutual Fund)

abrdn China A Share Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.32 -0.23 -0.94%
primary theme
China Region Equity
share class
Inst (GOPIX) Primary C (GOPCX) A (GOPAX) Inst (GOPSX) Retirement (GOPRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

abrdn China A Share Equity Fund

GOPAX | Fund

$24.32

$47.1 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.58%

Vitals

YTD Return

-12.7%

1 yr return

-16.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$47.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 45.21%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

abrdn China A Share Equity Fund

GOPAX | Fund

$24.32

$47.1 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.58%

GOPAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -12.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    abrdn China A Share Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Aberdeen
  • Inception Date
    Jun 29, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nicholas Yeo

Fund Description

As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the China A Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of mainland China-based companies that are denominated in Renminbi and listed on the Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges (“China A Shares”). For the purposes of the Fund meeting its 80% investment policy, the Fund will include investments in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that have policies to invest 80% or more of their assets in China A Shares.

China A Shares are only available to non-mainland China investors like the Fund through the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (collectively, “Stock Connect”) or the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor and Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor systems (collectively, the “QFII Programs”). Stock Connect and the QFII Programs are subject to regulatory changes and specified quota limitations. The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges may close for extended periods for holidays or otherwise, which impacts the Fund’s ability to trade in China A Shares during those periods.

The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. Dollars and the currencies of the foreign countries in which it is permitted to invest. The Fund typically has full currency exposure to those markets in which it invests.

The Fund may invest without limit in the equity securities of companies of any size, including small-cap and mid-cap companies. Equity securities include, but are not limited to, common stock, preferred stock and depositary receipts. The Fund also may invest in equity-linked notes. An equity-linked note is a security whose performance is generally tied to a single stock, a stock index or a basket of stocks. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% policy described above, equity-linked notes are classified according to their underlying or referenced security or securities.

The Fund may invest in securities of any market sector and may hold a significant amount of securities of companies, from time to time, within a single sector.

In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser and Sub-adviser invest in quality companies and are an active, engaged owners. The Adviser and Sub-adviser evaluate every company against quality criteria and build conviction using a team-based approach and peer review process. The quality assessment covers five key factors: 1) the durability of the business model, 2) the attractiveness of the industry, 3) the strength of financials, 4) the capability of management, and 5) assessment of the company’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) credentials. The Adviser and Sub-adviser seek to understand what is changing in companies, industries and markets but is not being priced into the market or is being mispriced. Through deep, fundamental research, supported by a global research presence and proprietary tools, the Adviser and Sub-adviser seek to identify companies whose quality is not yet fully recognized by the market.

Read More

GOPAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GOPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -12.7% -22.0% 21.1% 91.67%
1 Yr -16.4% -29.7% 41.4% 66.67%
3 Yr -6.2%* -28.0% 24.0% 32.41%
5 Yr 0.6%* -21.0% 18.0% 18.68%
10 Yr 2.0%* -13.3% 12.6% 20.48%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GOPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.8% -40.5% 25.8% 26.55%
2021 -4.5% -28.6% 19.4% 33.94%
2020 15.5% -6.6% 33.6% 17.89%
2019 5.9% -0.5% 11.1% 52.69%
2018 -2.6% -13.1% -0.3% 10.13%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GOPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -12.7% -32.2% 31.3% 69.75%
1 Yr -16.4% -55.0% 60.3% 50.42%
3 Yr -6.2%* -24.4% 27.8% 46.67%
5 Yr 0.7%* -17.7% 13.7% 29.87%
10 Yr 2.6%* -13.3% 11.6% 50.88%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GOPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.8% -40.5% 25.8% 26.55%
2021 -4.5% -28.6% 19.4% 33.94%
2020 15.5% -6.6% 33.6% 17.89%
2019 5.9% -0.5% 11.1% 52.69%
2018 -2.6% -13.1% -0.3% 20.25%

NAV & Total Return History

GOPAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GOPAX Category Low Category High GOPAX % Rank
Net Assets 47.1 M 1.4 M 7.72 B 60.83%
Number of Holdings 46 21 961 74.36%
Net Assets in Top 10 21.3 M 706 K 4.22 B 60.68%
Weighting of Top 10 40.70% 6.6% 81.8% 71.79%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd 9.01%
  2. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd 9.01%
  3. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd 9.01%
  4. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd 9.01%
  5. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd 9.01%
  6. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd 9.01%
  7. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd 9.01%
  8. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd 9.01%
  9. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd 9.01%
  10. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd 9.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GOPAX % Rank
Stocks 		94.38% 0.00% 102.18% 86.44%
Cash 		5.62% -2.18% 11.89% 4.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 11.11%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 47.32% 26.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 16.38%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 69.90% 16.95%

GOPAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GOPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.58% 0.09% 20.92% 30.70%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.09% 1.50% 54.17%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 50.00%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.06% 0.25% 91.30%

Sales Fees

GOPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 3.50% 5.75% 18.18%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GOPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 24.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GOPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 45.21% 4.00% 278.00% 45.05%

GOPAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GOPAX Category Low Category High GOPAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 23.85% 63.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GOPAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GOPAX Category Low Category High GOPAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.28% -1.76% 4.74% 72.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GOPAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GOPAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nicholas Yeo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2009

13.42

13.4%

Nicholas Yeo is the Head of Equities - China at abrdn. Nicholas joined the company in 2000 via the acquisition of Murray Johnstone. He was seconded to the London Global Emerging Market team for two years where he covered EMEA and Latin American companies, before returning to the Asian Equities team in Singapore in March 2004. In March 2007, he transferred to Hong Kong to lead Chinese equity research. Nicholas holds a BA (Hons) in Accounting and Finance from The University of Manchester and an MSc in Financial Mathematics from Warwick Business School. Nicholas is a CFA® charterholder.

Pruksa Iamthongthong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2009

12.42

12.4%

Pruksa Iamthongthong is an Investment Director on the Asian Equities Team at Aberdeen Standard Investments. Pruksa joined Aberdeen Asset Management in 2007. Pruksa graduated with a BA in Business Administration from Chulalongkorn University, Thailand and is a CFA® charterholder.

Elizabeth Kwik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Elizabeth Kwik is an Investment Manager on the China/Hong Kong Equities Team at abrdn. Elizabeth joined the company in 2013. Elizabeth graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the London School of Economics.

Jim Jiang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Jim Jiang is an Investment Analyst on the China/Hong Kong Equities Team at Aberdeen Standard Investments. Jim joined Aberdeen Standard Investments in 2018 upon completion of an internship with the team in 2017. Jim graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Quantitative Finance from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.32 3.87 3.22

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×