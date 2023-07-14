As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the China A Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of mainland China-based companies that are denominated in Renminbi and listed on the Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges (“China A Shares”). For the purposes of the Fund meeting its 80% investment policy, the Fund will include investments in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that have policies to invest 80% or more of their assets in China A Shares.

China A Shares are only available to non-mainland China investors like the Fund through the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (collectively, “Stock Connect”) or the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor and Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor systems (collectively, the “QFII Programs”). Stock Connect and the QFII Programs are subject to regulatory changes and specified quota limitations. The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges may close for extended periods for holidays or otherwise, which impacts the Fund’s ability to trade in China A Shares during those periods.

The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. Dollars and the currencies of the foreign countries in which it is permitted to invest. The Fund typically has full currency exposure to those markets in which it invests.

The Fund may invest without limit in the equity securities of companies of any size, including small-cap and mid-cap companies. Equity securities include, but are not limited to, common stock, preferred stock and depositary receipts. The Fund also may invest in equity-linked notes. An equity-linked note is a security whose performance is generally tied to a single stock, a stock index or a basket of stocks. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% policy described above, equity-linked notes are classified according to their underlying or referenced security or securities.

The Fund may invest in securities of any market sector and may hold a significant amount of securities of companies, from time to time, within a single sector.

In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser and Sub-adviser invest in quality companies and are an active, engaged owners. The Adviser and Sub-adviser evaluate every company against quality criteria and build conviction using a team-based approach and peer review process. The quality assessment covers five key factors: 1) the durability of the business model, 2) the attractiveness of the industry, 3) the strength of financials, 4) the capability of management, and 5) assessment of the company’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) credentials. The Adviser and Sub-adviser seek to understand what is changing in companies, industries and markets but is not being priced into the market or is being mispriced. Through deep, fundamental research, supported by a global research presence and proprietary tools, the Adviser and Sub-adviser seek to identify companies whose quality is not yet fully recognized by the market.