John Hancock Funds International Growth Fund

mutual fund
GONCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$23.82 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (GOGIX) Primary C (GONCX) A (GOIGX) Other (GOIOX) Retirement (JIGTX) Retirement (JIGIX) Retirement (JHIGX) Other (JIGHX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Funds International Growth Fund

GONCX | Fund

$23.82

$10.2 B

0.00%

1.99%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.1%

1 yr return

-1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

Net Assets

$10.2 B

Holdings in Top 10

30.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 78.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Funds International Growth Fund

GONCX | Fund

$23.82

$10.2 B

0.00%

1.99%

GONCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Funds International Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Jun 12, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    5596256
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Boselli

Fund Description

The manager seeks to achieve the fund’s investment objective by investing in equity investments that the manager believes will provide higher returns than the MSCI All Country World ex-USA Growth Index.
Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in equity investments.
The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of foreign companies in a number of developed and emerging markets outside of the U.S. The fund defines foreign companies as companies: (i) that are organized under the laws of a foreign country; (ii) whose principal trading market is in a foreign country; or (iii) that have a majority of their assets, or that derive a majority of their revenue or profits, from businesses,
investments or sales outside of the United States. Although the fund may invest in companies of any market-capitalization, the fund typically invests in companies with a market capitalization over $3 billion. The fund may focus its investments in a particular sector or sectors of the economy.
The manager’s investment process generally begins with the broad universe of securities included in international equity indices, including China A-shares available through Stock Connect or other mutual market access programs. To focus its research, the manager reduces the broad investable universe to a sub-universe by eliminating all companies with expected future free cash flow margins, returns on capital employed and revenue growth below a certain minimum threshold, along with stocks trading at an exaggerated valuation. “Free cash flow” is defined as the cash that is available to a company after paying out the money needed to maintain or expand its operations. For all companies remaining in the sub-universe, the manager ranks securities on a relative basis across the following metrics: (i) quality; (ii) growth; (iii) valuation; (iv) capital returns; and (v) earnings revisions.
The manager monitors and ranks securities based on their relative attractiveness across this universe. For stocks that compare well in this screening process, further detailed analysis is conducted. Purchase candidates are securities that are attractive on a majority of the metrics noted above, and have a positive catalyst such as accelerating earnings or revenue growth. The fund may trade securities actively.
Read More

GONCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GONCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.1% -15.6% 24.4% 83.49%
1 Yr -1.2% -15.2% 26.9% 99.54%
3 Yr -7.5%* -27.4% 9.5% 93.83%
5 Yr -3.1%* -10.0% 35.2% 88.07%
10 Yr 0.6%* -3.8% 9.4% 81.40%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GONCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.7% -49.5% -11.5% 92.81%
2021 -3.0% -11.8% 9.8% 77.59%
2020 6.6% -1.7% 22.8% 45.29%
2019 6.1% -1.0% 9.7% 48.32%
2018 -3.1% -7.5% 11.0% 34.50%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GONCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.1% -35.3% 24.4% 82.34%
1 Yr -1.2% -46.8% 26.9% 96.10%
3 Yr -7.5%* -27.4% 13.1% 94.31%
5 Yr -3.1%* -10.0% 35.2% 88.83%
10 Yr 2.7%* -3.1% 9.9% 63.64%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GONCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.7% -49.5% -11.5% 92.81%
2021 -3.0% -11.8% 9.8% 77.59%
2020 6.6% -1.7% 22.8% 45.29%
2019 6.1% -1.0% 9.7% 48.32%
2018 -3.1% -7.5% 11.0% 40.35%

NAV & Total Return History

GONCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GONCX Category Low Category High GONCX % Rank
Net Assets 10.2 B 167 K 150 B 14.22%
Number of Holdings 69 5 516 51.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.21 B 59.2 K 33.4 B 12.21%
Weighting of Top 10 30.82% 10.3% 99.1% 53.46%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GONCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.57% 88.72% 101.51% 7.83%
Cash 		0.43% -1.51% 11.28% 88.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 23.73%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 36.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 12.90%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 14.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GONCX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.50% 0.00% 38.62% 38.94%
Healthcare 		15.78% 1.36% 29.58% 38.94%
Industrials 		15.30% 0.68% 31.28% 48.16%
Technology 		15.17% 1.51% 38.21% 71.89%
Communication Services 		13.95% 0.00% 41.13% 3.23%
Consumer Defense 		10.92% 0.00% 28.66% 37.56%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.09% 0.00% 46.28% 87.79%
Basic Materials 		3.27% 0.00% 23.15% 83.41%
Real Estate 		2.68% 0.00% 17.78% 5.07%
Utilities 		1.35% 0.00% 19.97% 26.27%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.97% 70.51%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GONCX % Rank
Non US 		93.56% 70.50% 101.51% 31.11%
US 		6.01% 0.00% 25.68% 41.94%

GONCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GONCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.99% 0.01% 37.19% 11.92%
Management Fee 0.81% 0.00% 1.50% 66.97%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 80.10%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

GONCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 24.44%

Trading Fees

GONCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GONCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 78.00% 7.00% 330.00% 85.94%

GONCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GONCX Category Low Category High GONCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.96% 41.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GONCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GONCX Category Low Category High GONCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.32% -1.69% 3.16% 79.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GONCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GONCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Boselli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 15, 2014

7.88

7.9%

John Boselli, CFA Equity Portfolio Manager, Senior Managing Director Education BS, Colorado School of Mines, 1985 MBA, DePaul University, 1989 Professional Experience Western Geophysical Intnl, 1985 – 1987 PricewaterhouseCoopers, 1988 – 1996 Putnam Investments, 1996 – 2002 Wellington Management, 2002 – Present

Alvaro Llavero

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2021

0.83

0.8%

Alvaro Llavero Managing Director and Equity Research Analyst As an equity research analyst on the Quality Growth Team, Alvaro conducts fundamental analysis on equity investments across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). His research supports the investment decision making for a range of portfolios managed for clients of the firm. He works in our London office. Prior to joining the Quality Growth Team, Alvaro was a global industry analyst at the firm, conducting fundamental research on consumer cyclical companies. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2014, he completed an MBA internship in the Global Industry Research Group at the firm (2013). Before that, he worked as a management consultant at Europraxis (2010 – 2012), where he did market research and strategy projects in the telecom industry; as a management consultant at PwC (2008 – 2010) and Accenture (2008); and as an engineering consultant at Prointec (2007 – 2008). Alvaro earned his MBA with honors from the University of Chicago (Booth, 2014) and his master of civil engineering from the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (2007).

Zhaohuan Tian

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2021

0.83

0.8%

Managing Director and Equity Research Analyst and Managed the fund since 2021. He has Joined Wellington Management in 2015

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

