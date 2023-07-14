The manager seeks to achieve the fund’s investment objective by investing in equity investments that the manager believes will provide higher returns than the MSCI All Country World ex-USA Growth Index.

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in equity investments.

The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of foreign companies in a number of developed and emerging markets outside of the U.S. The fund defines foreign companies as companies: (i) that are organized under the laws of a foreign country; (ii) whose principal trading market is in a foreign country; or (iii) that have a majority of their assets, or that derive a majority of their revenue or profits, from businesses,

investments or sales outside of the United States. Although the fund may invest in companies of any market-capitalization, the fund typically invests in companies with a market capitalization over $3 billion. The fund may focus its investments in a particular sector or sectors of the economy.

The manager’s investment process generally begins with the broad universe of securities included in international equity indices, including China A-shares available through Stock Connect or other mutual market access programs. To focus its research, the manager reduces the broad investable universe to a sub-universe by eliminating all companies with expected future free cash flow margins, returns on capital employed and revenue growth below a certain minimum threshold, along with stocks trading at an exaggerated valuation. “Free cash flow” is defined as the cash that is available to a company after paying out the money needed to maintain or expand its operations. For all companies remaining in the sub-universe, the manager ranks securities on a relative basis across the following metrics: (i) quality; (ii) growth; (iii) valuation; (iv) capital returns; and (v) earnings revisions.