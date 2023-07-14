Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.5%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
Net Assets
$10.2 B
Holdings in Top 10
30.8%
Expense Ratio 1.38%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 78.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JHIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.5%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|79.13%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|99.31%
|3 Yr
|-7.1%*
|-27.4%
|9.5%
|93.09%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|84.09%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|13.59%
* Annualized
|Period
|JHIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-35.9%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|92.58%
|2021
|-2.6%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|73.25%
|2020
|6.8%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|43.26%
|2019
|6.2%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|42.18%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|32.46%
|Period
|JHIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.5%
|-35.3%
|24.4%
|78.21%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|-46.8%
|26.9%
|95.87%
|3 Yr
|-7.1%*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|93.56%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|85.10%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|9.9%
|11.65%
* Annualized
|Period
|JHIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-35.9%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|92.58%
|2021
|-2.6%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|73.25%
|2020
|6.8%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|43.26%
|2019
|6.2%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|42.18%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|37.13%
|JHIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JHIGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|10.2 B
|167 K
|150 B
|15.60%
|Number of Holdings
|69
|5
|516
|54.15%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.21 B
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|13.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.82%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|54.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JHIGX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.57%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|9.22%
|Cash
|0.43%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|90.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|68.43%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|73.73%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|65.44%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|65.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JHIGX % Rank
|Financial Services
|16.50%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|40.32%
|Healthcare
|15.78%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|40.32%
|Industrials
|15.30%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|49.54%
|Technology
|15.17%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|73.27%
|Communication Services
|13.95%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|4.61%
|Consumer Defense
|10.92%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|38.94%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.09%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|89.17%
|Basic Materials
|3.27%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|84.79%
|Real Estate
|2.68%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|6.45%
|Utilities
|1.35%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|28.34%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|90.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JHIGX % Rank
|Non US
|93.56%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|32.49%
|US
|6.01%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|43.32%
|JHIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.38%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|30.61%
|Management Fee
|0.81%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|69.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|40.80%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|JHIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JHIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JHIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|78.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|87.50%
|JHIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JHIGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|78.62%
|JHIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|JHIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JHIGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.29%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|48.03%
|JHIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 15, 2014
7.88
7.9%
John Boselli, CFA Equity Portfolio Manager, Senior Managing Director Education BS, Colorado School of Mines, 1985 MBA, DePaul University, 1989 Professional Experience Western Geophysical Intnl, 1985 – 1987 PricewaterhouseCoopers, 1988 – 1996 Putnam Investments, 1996 – 2002 Wellington Management, 2002 – Present
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2021
0.83
0.8%
Managing Director and Equity Research Analyst and Managed the fund since 2021. He has Joined Wellington Management in 2015
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2021
0.83
0.8%
Alvaro Llavero Managing Director and Equity Research Analyst As an equity research analyst on the Quality Growth Team, Alvaro conducts fundamental analysis on equity investments across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). His research supports the investment decision making for a range of portfolios managed for clients of the firm. He works in our London office. Prior to joining the Quality Growth Team, Alvaro was a global industry analyst at the firm, conducting fundamental research on consumer cyclical companies. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2014, he completed an MBA internship in the Global Industry Research Group at the firm (2013). Before that, he worked as a management consultant at Europraxis (2010 – 2012), where he did market research and strategy projects in the telecom industry; as a management consultant at PwC (2008 – 2010) and Accenture (2008); and as an engineering consultant at Prointec (2007 – 2008). Alvaro earned his MBA with honors from the University of Chicago (Booth, 2014) and his master of civil engineering from the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (2007).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
