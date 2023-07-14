Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Guggenheim Limited Duration Fund

mutual fund
GILDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.72 -0.03 -0.13%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (GILHX) Primary A (GILDX) C (GILFX) Other (GILPX) Retirement (GIKRX)
GILDX (Mutual Fund)

Guggenheim Limited Duration Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.72 -0.03 -0.13%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (GILHX) Primary A (GILDX) C (GILFX) Other (GILPX) Retirement (GIKRX)
GILDX (Mutual Fund)

Guggenheim Limited Duration Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.72 -0.03 -0.13%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (GILHX) Primary A (GILDX) C (GILFX) Other (GILPX) Retirement (GIKRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Guggenheim Limited Duration Fund

GILDX | Fund

$23.72

$5.3 B

4.06%

$0.96

0.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.2%

1 yr return

-0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

Net Assets

$5.3 B

Holdings in Top 10

11.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load 2.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 80.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Guggenheim Limited Duration Fund

GILDX | Fund

$23.72

$5.3 B

4.06%

$0.96

0.79%

GILDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Guggenheim Limited Duration Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Guggenheim Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 16, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Anne Walsh

Fund Description

The Fund intends to pursue its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets (net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of debt securities, financial instruments that should perform similarly to debt securities and investment vehicles that provide exposure to debt securities, and debt-like securities, including individual securities, investment vehicles and derivatives giving exposure (i.e., similar economic characteristics) to fixed-income markets. Such debt securities may include corporate bonds and other corporate debt securities, securities issued by the U.S. government or its agencies and instrumentalities (including those not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government), sovereign debt securities, Eurodollar bonds and obligations, agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities, repurchase agreements, participations in and assignments of bank and bridge loans, commercial paper (including asset-backed commercial paper), zero-coupon bonds, municipal bonds, payment-in-kind securities (such as payment-in-kind bonds), convertible fixed-income securities, non-registered or restricted securities (including those issued in reliance on Rule 144A and Regulation S securities), certain preferred securities and step-up securities (such as step-up bonds). These securities may pay fixed or variable rates of interest and may include adjustable rate securities.While the Fund will principally invest in debt securities listed, traded or dealt in developed markets countries globally, it may also invest without limitation in securities listed, traded or dealt in other countries, including emerging markets countries. Such securities may be denominated in foreign currencies. However, the Fund may not invest more than 35% of its total assets in debt securities listed, traded or dealt in emerging market countries as determined by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, also known as Guggenheim Investments (the “Investment Manager”), and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. Emerging market countries are generally considered to be countries with developing economies or markets and may include any country recognized to be an emerging market country by the International Monetary Fund, MSCI, Inc. or Standard & Poor’s Corporation or recognized to be a developing country by the United Nations. The Fund may also invest in preferred stock and convertible securities. The Fund may seek to obtain exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests through a variety of investment vehicles, including closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other mutual funds.The Fund may hold fixed-income securities of any quality, rated or unrated, including those that are rated below investment grade (also known as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”), or if unrated, determined by the Investment Manager to be of comparable quality. If nationally recognized statistical rating organizations assign different ratings to the same security, the Fund will use the higher rating for purposes of determining the security’s credit quality. However, the Fund may not invest more than 35% of its total assets in fixed-income securities that are below investment grade. These may include securities that are in default at the time of purchase.The Fund may hold securities of any duration or maturity but expects, under normal circumstances, to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of generally less than 3.5 years. Duration is a measure of the price volatility of a debt instrument as a result of changes in market rates of interest, based on the weighted average timing of the instrument’s expected principal and interest payments. Duration differs from maturity in that it considers a security’s yield, coupon payments, principal payments and call features in addition to the amount of time until the security matures. As the value of a security changes over time, so will its duration.The Fund may invest in repurchase agreements, which are fixed-income securities in the form of agreements backed by collateral. These agreements, which may be viewed as a type of secured lending by the Fund, typically involve the acquisition by the Fund of securities from the selling institution (such as a bank or a broker-dealer), coupled with the agreement that the selling institution will repurchase the underlying securities at a specified price and at a fixed time in the future (or on demand). The Fund may accept a wide variety of underlying securities as collateral for the repurchase agreements entered into by the Fund. Such collateral may include U.S. government securities, corporate obligations, equity securities, municipal debt securities, asset- and mortgage-backed securities, convertible securities and other fixed-income securities. Any such securities serving as collateral are marked-to-market daily in order to maintain full collateralization (typically purchase price plus accrued interest).With respect to mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) and other asset-backed securities, the Fund may invest in MBS issued or guaranteed by federal agencies and/or U.S. government sponsored instrumentalities, such as the Government National Mortgage Administration (“GNMA”), the Federal Housing Administration (“FHA”), the Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”). In addition to securities issued or guaranteed by such agencies or instrumentalities, the Fund may invest in MBS or other asset-backed securities issued or guaranteed by private issuers. The MBS in which the Fund may invest may also include residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”), collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”). The asset-backed securities in which the Fund may invest include collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”). CDOs include collateralized bond obligations (“CBOs”), collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), commercial real estate CDOs (“CRE CDOs”) and other similarly structured securities. A CBO is a trust which is backed by a diversified pool of below investment grade fixed-income securities. A CLO is a trust typically collateralized by a pool of loans, which may include domestic and foreign senior secured loans, senior unsecured loans, and subordinate corporate loans, including loans that may be rated below investment grade or equivalent unrated loans.With respect to bank loans, the Fund may purchase participations in, or assignments of, floating rate bank loans that may be secured by real estate or other assets. These participations may be interests in, or assignments of, the loan and may be acquired from banks or brokers that have made the loan or members of the lending syndicate.To enhance the Fund’s debt exposure, to hedge against investment risk, or to increase the Fund’s yield, at the discretion of the Investment Manager, the direct debt strategy may be combined with a derivative strategy. This strategy could include: foreign exchange forward contracts; futures on securities, indices, currencies and other investments; Eurodollar futures; options; interest rate swaps; cross-currency swaps; total return swaps; and credit default swaps. The Fund may engage in derivative transactions for speculative purposes to enhance total return, to seek to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency rates, to change the effective duration of its portfolio, to manage certain investment risks, as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities or currencies and/or to obtain or replicate market exposure. These transactions may also create economic leverage in the Fund. The Fund may seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as “To Be Announced” (“TBA”) transactions and/or dollar rolls). The Fund may also engage in securities lending.The Fund may use leverage to the extent permitted by applicable law by entering into reverse repurchase agreements and transactions equivalent to a borrowing for investment purposes.The Fund invests in a broad universe of fixed-income securities in an attempt to maximize yield and diversification and manage risk. Through its actively managed approach, the Fund seeks to potentially capitalize on changing relative values in fixed-income securities/sectors. The Investment Manager selects securities and other investments for purchase and sale based on intensive credit research involving extensive due diligence on each investment (including the investment’s structure), issuer, region and sector. The Investment Manager also considers macroeconomic outlook and geopolitical issues.The Investment Manager may determine to sell a security for several reasons, including but not limited to the following: (1) to adjust the portfolio’s average maturity or duration, or to shift assets into or out of higher-yielding securities; (2) if a security’s credit rating has been changed, the Investment Manager's credit outlook has changed, or for other similar reasons; (3) to meet redemption requests; (4) to take gains; or (5) due to relative value. Under adverse or unstable market conditions or abnormal circumstances (for example, in the event of credit events, where it is deemed opportune to preserve gains, or to preserve the relative value of investments or in the case of large cash inflows or anticipated large redemptions), the Fund can make temporary investments and may not be able to pursue or achieve its investment objective.
Read More

GILDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GILDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -6.3% 3.8% 11.81%
1 Yr -0.3% -11.5% 2.9% 20.66%
3 Yr -2.2%* -6.1% 1.3% 33.58%
5 Yr -0.8%* -10.6% 3.2% 39.84%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GILDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.8% -17.7% -2.5% 43.89%
2021 -0.9% -2.0% 2.2% 66.18%
2020 1.4% -2.8% 4.6% 6.73%
2019 0.0% -28.6% 3.0% 99.23%
2018 -0.1% -3.7% 0.4% 18.92%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GILDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -6.3% 3.8% 11.11%
1 Yr -0.3% -11.5% 1.9% 17.36%
3 Yr -2.2%* -6.1% 4.5% 33.77%
5 Yr -0.8%* -8.3% 1.7% 45.01%
10 Yr N/A* -10.2% 2.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GILDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.8% -17.7% -2.5% 43.72%
2021 -0.9% -2.0% 2.2% 66.00%
2020 1.4% -2.8% 4.6% 6.73%
2019 0.0% -28.6% 3.0% 99.23%
2018 -0.1% -1.0% 1.3% 25.36%

NAV & Total Return History

GILDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GILDX Category Low Category High GILDX % Rank
Net Assets 5.3 B 5.81 M 70.5 B 20.62%
Number of Holdings 779 4 4919 23.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 649 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 31.25%
Weighting of Top 10 11.80% 1.7% 100.0% 80.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.30%
  2. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.30%
  3. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.30%
  4. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.30%
  5. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.30%
  6. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.30%
  7. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.30%
  8. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.30%
  9. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.30%
  10. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GILDX % Rank
Bonds 		92.09% 49.71% 194.71% 57.99%
Cash 		6.02% -102.46% 39.20% 23.09%
Convertible Bonds 		1.66% 0.00% 27.71% 64.93%
Stocks 		0.36% -0.66% 11.31% 8.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.07% 0.00% 25.64% 13.72%
Other 		-0.20% -2.59% 10.19% 97.92%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GILDX % Rank
Financial Services 		91.83% 0.00% 100.00% 12.31%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.76% 0.00% 10.75% 16.92%
Technology 		3.41% 0.00% 24.45% 18.46%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 81.48% 41.54%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 8.31% 44.62%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 46.15%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 23.11% 36.92%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 72.31%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 65.64% 53.85%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 21.37% 35.38%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.71% 38.46%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GILDX % Rank
US 		0.36% -0.54% 9.00% 8.51%
Non US 		0.00% -0.66% 2.31% 26.04%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GILDX % Rank
Corporate 		47.20% 0.00% 100.00% 40.10%
Securitized 		43.22% 0.00% 97.27% 16.67%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.31% 0.00% 44.09% 32.29%
Government 		3.16% 0.00% 73.63% 84.72%
Derivative 		0.05% 0.00% 45.97% 19.62%
Municipal 		0.05% 0.00% 17.46% 46.53%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GILDX % Rank
US 		80.44% 0.00% 165.96% 45.14%
Non US 		11.65% 0.00% 72.71% 54.51%

GILDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GILDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% 0.01% 19.98% 38.02%
Management Fee 0.39% 0.00% 1.19% 72.27%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 31.33%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 39.53%

Sales Fees

GILDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 2.25% 0.50% 5.75% 47.06%
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GILDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GILDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 80.00% 2.00% 500.00% 52.19%

GILDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GILDX Category Low Category High GILDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.06% 0.00% 11.01% 23.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GILDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GILDX Category Low Category High GILDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.32% -1.27% 4.98% 39.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GILDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GILDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Anne Walsh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2013

8.46

8.5%

Anne B. Walsh, Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Ms. Walsh joined Guggenheim Partners (or its affiliate or predecessor) in 2007 is also the head of the Portfolio Construction Group and Portfolio Management. She oversees more than $185 billion in fixed-income investments including Agencies, Credit, Municipals, and Structured Securities. She is responsible for portfolio design, strategy, sector allocation and risk management, as well as conveying Guggenheim Partners' macroeconomic outlook to Portfolio Managers and fixed income Sector Specialists. Ms. Walsh specializes in liability-driven portfolio management. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners, she served as Chief Investment Officer at Reinsurance Group of America, and also held roles at Zurich Scudder Investments, Lincoln Investment Management and American Bankers Insurance Group. She has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute. Ms. Walsh received her BSBA and MBA from Auburn University and her J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law.

Steven Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2013

8.46

8.5%

Steve Brown, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners and Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Security Investors. He has co-managed Series E since 2016. Mr. Brown joined Guggenheim Investments in 2010 and is a Portfolio Manager for Guggenheim Partners' Active Fixed Income and Total Return mandates. He works with the Chief Investment Officers and other members of the Portfolio Management team to develop and execute portfolio strategy. Additionally, he works closely with the Sector Teams and Portfolio Construction Group. Prior to joining Portfolio Management in 2012, Brown worked in Guggenheim Partners' Asset Backed Securities group. His responsibilities on that team included trading and evaluating investment opportunities and monitoring credit performance. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners in 2010, Mr. Brown held roles within structured products at ABN AMRO and Bank of America in Chicago and London. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Adam Bloch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 30, 2017

5.33

5.3%

Adam Bloch, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Bloch joined Guggenheim Partners in 2012 and is a Portfolio Manager for the firm's Active Fixed Income and Total Return mandates. Mr. Bloch works with the Chief Investment Officers and other Portfolio Managers to develop portfolio strategy that is in line with the firm’s views. He oversees strategy implementation, working with research analysts and traders to generate trade ideas, hedge portfolios, and manage day-to-day risk. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners, he worked in Leveraged Finance at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York where he structured high-yield bonds and leveraged loans for leveraged buyouts, restructurings, and corporate refinancings across multiple industries. Mr. Bloch graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×