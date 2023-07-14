Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Guggenheim Limited Duration Fund

GIKRX | Fund

$23.70

$5.3 B

4.38%

$1.04

0.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.2%

1 yr return

-0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$5.3 B

Holdings in Top 10

11.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 80.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Guggenheim Limited Duration Fund

GIKRX | Fund

$23.70

$5.3 B

4.38%

$1.04

0.50%

GIKRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.58%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Guggenheim Limited Duration Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Guggenheim Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 13, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Anne Walsh

Fund Description

GIKRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GIKRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -6.3% 3.8% 11.28%
1 Yr -0.3% -11.5% 2.9% 21.18%
3 Yr -2.2%* -6.1% 1.3% 34.32%
5 Yr N/A* -10.6% 3.2% 12.45%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GIKRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.8% -17.7% -2.5% 44.78%
2021 -0.9% -2.0% 2.2% 70.18%
2020 1.4% -2.8% 4.6% 5.61%
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -3.7% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GIKRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -6.3% 3.8% 10.59%
1 Yr -0.3% -11.5% 1.9% 17.88%
3 Yr -2.2%* -6.1% 4.5% 34.51%
5 Yr N/A* -8.3% 1.7% 11.90%
10 Yr N/A* -10.2% 2.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GIKRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.8% -17.7% -2.5% 44.60%
2021 -0.9% -2.0% 2.2% 70.00%
2020 1.4% -2.8% 4.6% 5.61%
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -1.0% 1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GIKRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GIKRX Category Low Category High GIKRX % Rank
Net Assets 5.3 B 5.81 M 70.5 B 21.14%
Number of Holdings 779 4 4919 24.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 649 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 31.77%
Weighting of Top 10 11.80% 1.7% 100.0% 80.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.30%
  2. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.30%
  3. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.30%
  4. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.30%
  5. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.30%
  6. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.30%
  7. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.30%
  8. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.30%
  9. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.30%
  10. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GIKRX % Rank
Bonds 		92.09% 49.71% 194.71% 58.51%
Cash 		6.02% -102.46% 39.20% 23.61%
Convertible Bonds 		1.66% 0.00% 27.71% 65.45%
Stocks 		0.36% -0.66% 11.31% 9.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.07% 0.00% 25.64% 14.58%
Other 		-0.20% -2.59% 10.19% 98.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GIKRX % Rank
Financial Services 		91.83% 0.00% 100.00% 16.92%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.76% 0.00% 10.75% 21.54%
Technology 		3.41% 0.00% 24.45% 23.08%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 81.48% 84.62%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 8.31% 84.62%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 86.15%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 23.11% 84.62%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 96.92%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 65.64% 92.31%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 21.37% 84.62%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.71% 87.69%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GIKRX % Rank
US 		0.36% -0.54% 9.00% 9.03%
Non US 		0.00% -0.66% 2.31% 85.59%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GIKRX % Rank
Corporate 		47.20% 0.00% 100.00% 40.63%
Securitized 		43.22% 0.00% 97.27% 17.19%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.31% 0.00% 44.09% 32.81%
Government 		3.16% 0.00% 73.63% 85.24%
Derivative 		0.05% 0.00% 45.97% 21.88%
Municipal 		0.05% 0.00% 17.46% 47.22%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GIKRX % Rank
US 		80.44% 0.00% 165.96% 45.66%
Non US 		11.65% 0.00% 72.71% 55.03%

GIKRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GIKRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.01% 19.98% 69.37%
Management Fee 0.39% 0.00% 1.19% 72.79%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.50% 52.54%

Sales Fees

GIKRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GIKRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GIKRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 80.00% 2.00% 500.00% 53.19%

GIKRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GIKRX Category Low Category High GIKRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.38% 0.00% 11.01% 19.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GIKRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GIKRX Category Low Category High GIKRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.58% -1.27% 4.98% 24.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GIKRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GIKRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Anne Walsh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2013

8.46

8.5%

Anne B. Walsh, Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Ms. Walsh joined Guggenheim Partners (or its affiliate or predecessor) in 2007 is also the head of the Portfolio Construction Group and Portfolio Management. She oversees more than $185 billion in fixed-income investments including Agencies, Credit, Municipals, and Structured Securities. She is responsible for portfolio design, strategy, sector allocation and risk management, as well as conveying Guggenheim Partners' macroeconomic outlook to Portfolio Managers and fixed income Sector Specialists. Ms. Walsh specializes in liability-driven portfolio management. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners, she served as Chief Investment Officer at Reinsurance Group of America, and also held roles at Zurich Scudder Investments, Lincoln Investment Management and American Bankers Insurance Group. She has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute. Ms. Walsh received her BSBA and MBA from Auburn University and her J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law.

Steven Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2013

8.46

8.5%

Steve Brown, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners and Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Security Investors. He has co-managed Series E since 2016. Mr. Brown joined Guggenheim Investments in 2010 and is a Portfolio Manager for Guggenheim Partners' Active Fixed Income and Total Return mandates. He works with the Chief Investment Officers and other members of the Portfolio Management team to develop and execute portfolio strategy. Additionally, he works closely with the Sector Teams and Portfolio Construction Group. Prior to joining Portfolio Management in 2012, Brown worked in Guggenheim Partners' Asset Backed Securities group. His responsibilities on that team included trading and evaluating investment opportunities and monitoring credit performance. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners in 2010, Mr. Brown held roles within structured products at ABN AMRO and Bank of America in Chicago and London. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Adam Bloch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 30, 2017

5.33

5.3%

Adam Bloch, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Bloch joined Guggenheim Partners in 2012 and is a Portfolio Manager for the firm's Active Fixed Income and Total Return mandates. Mr. Bloch works with the Chief Investment Officers and other Portfolio Managers to develop portfolio strategy that is in line with the firm’s views. He oversees strategy implementation, working with research analysts and traders to generate trade ideas, hedge portfolios, and manage day-to-day risk. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners, he worked in Leveraged Finance at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York where he structured high-yield bonds and leveraged loans for leveraged buyouts, restructurings, and corporate refinancings across multiple industries. Mr. Bloch graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

