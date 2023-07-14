Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.7%
1 yr return
5.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.7%
Net Assets
$3.25 B
Holdings in Top 10
40.8%
Expense Ratio 1.72%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 37.26%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GEMRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.7%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|81.35%
|1 Yr
|5.7%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|79.18%
|3 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|78.48%
|5 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|66.62%
|10 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|80.98%
* Annualized
|YTD
|7.7%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|77.85%
|1 Yr
|5.7%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|72.98%
|3 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-16.1%
|12.9%
|78.69%
|5 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|67.95%
|10 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|79.12%
* Annualized
|GEMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GEMRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.25 B
|717 K
|102 B
|18.54%
|Number of Holdings
|82
|10
|6734
|63.80%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.35 B
|340 K
|19.3 B
|14.76%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.77%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|21.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GEMRX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.33%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|16.92%
|Cash
|0.67%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|78.95%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|41.59%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|37.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|28.57%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|38.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GEMRX % Rank
|Technology
|28.70%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|15.52%
|Financial Services
|26.14%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|16.17%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.29%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|75.29%
|Basic Materials
|9.76%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|30.14%
|Communication Services
|7.41%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|69.47%
|Industrials
|6.41%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|42.30%
|Consumer Defense
|5.87%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|56.27%
|Utilities
|1.56%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|45.02%
|Real Estate
|1.31%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|60.03%
|Healthcare
|1.28%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|88.23%
|Energy
|1.26%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|82.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GEMRX % Rank
|Non US
|98.64%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|19.77%
|US
|0.69%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|49.94%
|GEMRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.72%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|26.46%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|52.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|64.86%
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|85.71%
|GEMRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GEMRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|32.17%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GEMRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|37.26%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|39.43%
|GEMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GEMRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.22%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|32.86%
|GEMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|GEMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GEMRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.04%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|75.63%
|GEMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2015
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2015
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2014
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2014
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2013
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 11, 2007
15.07
15.1%
Devan Kaloo is Head of Global Emerging Markets Equities for abrdn, taking up that position in 2005. He is also Global Head of Equities for the group. Devan joined the company in 2000 as part of the Asian equities team in Singapore, before later transferring to London. He started in fund management with Martin Currie in 1994 covering Latin America, before subsequently working with the North American equities, global asset allocation and eventually the Asian equities teams.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 11, 2007
15.07
15.1%
Joanne Irvine is Head ofEmerging Markets (ex-Asia) on the Global Emerging Markets Equity Team of Aberdeen Standard Investments. Ms. Irvine joined Legacy Aberdeen in 1996 in a group development role and moved to the Global Emerging Markets Equity Team in 1997. Prior to joining Legacy Aberdeen, Ms. Irvine was with Rutherford Manson Dowds (subsequently acquired by Deloitte), specializing in raising private equity and bank funding for private companies. Joanne has a BA in Accounting from Caledonian University and qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Hardie Caldwell LLP in Glasgow, Scotland.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 11, 2007
15.07
15.1%
Kristy Fong is an Investment Director on the Asian Equities Team at abrdn. Kristy joined the company in 2004 from UOB KayHian Pte Ltd where she was an Analyst. Kristy graduated with a BA (Hons) in Accountancy from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
