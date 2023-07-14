Devan Kaloo is Head of Global Emerging Markets Equities for abrdn, taking up that position in 2005. He is also Global Head of Equities for the group. Devan joined the company in 2000 as part of the Asian equities team in Singapore, before later transferring to London. He started in fund management with Martin Currie in 1994 covering Latin America, before subsequently working with the North American equities, global asset allocation and eventually the Asian equities teams.