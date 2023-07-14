Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

abrdn Emerging Markets Fund

mutual fund
GEMRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.17 -0.05 -0.38%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (ABEMX) Primary Inst (AEMSX) Retirement (GEMRX) A (GEGAX) C (GEGCX)
GEMRX (Mutual Fund)

abrdn Emerging Markets Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.17 -0.05 -0.38%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (ABEMX) Primary Inst (AEMSX) Retirement (GEMRX) A (GEGAX) C (GEGCX)
GEMRX (Mutual Fund)

abrdn Emerging Markets Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.17 -0.05 -0.38%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (ABEMX) Primary Inst (AEMSX) Retirement (GEMRX) A (GEGAX) C (GEGCX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

abrdn Emerging Markets Fund

GEMRX | Fund

$13.17

$3.25 B

1.22%

$0.16

1.72%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.7%

1 yr return

5.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

Net Assets

$3.25 B

Holdings in Top 10

40.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.26%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

abrdn Emerging Markets Fund

GEMRX | Fund

$13.17

$3.25 B

1.22%

$0.16

1.72%

GEMRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    abrdn Emerging Markets Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Aberdeen
  • Inception Date
    May 21, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Devan Kaloo

GEMRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GEMRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -11.0% 30.2% 81.35%
1 Yr 5.7% -12.7% 29.2% 79.18%
3 Yr -4.3%* -16.8% 12.9% 78.48%
5 Yr -1.7%* -9.8% 36.3% 66.62%
10 Yr -0.9%* -12.3% 12.5% 80.98%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GEMRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.6% -50.1% 7.2% 75.43%
2021 -8.0% -18.2% 13.6% 86.83%
2020 8.1% -7.2% 79.7% 21.61%
2019 4.3% -4.4% 9.2% 54.10%
2018 -3.5% -7.2% 7.0% 25.25%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GEMRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -30.3% 30.2% 77.85%
1 Yr 5.7% -48.9% 29.2% 72.98%
3 Yr -4.3%* -16.1% 12.9% 78.69%
5 Yr -1.7%* -9.8% 36.3% 67.95%
10 Yr -0.1%* -12.3% 12.5% 79.12%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GEMRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.6% -50.1% 7.2% 75.43%
2021 -8.0% -18.2% 13.6% 86.83%
2020 8.1% -7.2% 79.7% 21.61%
2019 4.3% -4.4% 9.2% 54.10%
2018 -3.5% -7.2% 7.0% 33.61%

NAV & Total Return History

GEMRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GEMRX Category Low Category High GEMRX % Rank
Net Assets 3.25 B 717 K 102 B 18.54%
Number of Holdings 82 10 6734 63.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.35 B 340 K 19.3 B 14.76%
Weighting of Top 10 40.77% 2.8% 71.7% 21.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 9.92%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 9.92%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 9.92%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 9.92%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 9.92%
  6. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 9.92%
  7. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 9.92%
  8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 9.92%
  9. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 9.92%
  10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 9.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GEMRX % Rank
Stocks 		99.33% 0.90% 110.97% 16.92%
Cash 		0.67% -23.67% 20.19% 78.95%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 41.59%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 37.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 28.57%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 38.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GEMRX % Rank
Technology 		28.70% 0.00% 47.50% 15.52%
Financial Services 		26.14% 0.00% 48.86% 16.17%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.29% 0.00% 48.94% 75.29%
Basic Materials 		9.76% 0.00% 30.03% 30.14%
Communication Services 		7.41% 0.00% 39.29% 69.47%
Industrials 		6.41% 0.00% 43.53% 42.30%
Consumer Defense 		5.87% 0.00% 28.13% 56.27%
Utilities 		1.56% 0.00% 39.12% 45.02%
Real Estate 		1.31% 0.00% 17.15% 60.03%
Healthcare 		1.28% 0.00% 93.26% 88.23%
Energy 		1.26% 0.00% 24.80% 82.79%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GEMRX % Rank
Non US 		98.64% -4.71% 112.57% 19.77%
US 		0.69% -1.60% 104.72% 49.94%

GEMRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GEMRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.72% 0.03% 41.06% 26.46%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 2.00% 52.17%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 64.86%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.85% 85.71%

Sales Fees

GEMRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GEMRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% 32.17%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GEMRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.26% 0.00% 190.00% 39.43%

GEMRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GEMRX Category Low Category High GEMRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.22% 0.00% 12.61% 32.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GEMRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GEMRX Category Low Category High GEMRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.04% -1.98% 17.62% 75.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GEMRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GEMRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Devan Kaloo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 11, 2007

15.07

15.1%

Devan Kaloo is Head of Global Emerging Markets Equities for abrdn, taking up that position in 2005. He is also Global Head of Equities for the group. Devan joined the company in 2000 as part of the Asian equities team in Singapore, before later transferring to London. He started in fund management with Martin Currie in 1994 covering Latin America, before subsequently working with the North American equities, global asset allocation and eventually the Asian equities teams.

Joanne Irvine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 11, 2007

15.07

15.1%

Joanne Irvine is Head ofEmerging Markets (ex-Asia) on the Global Emerging Markets Equity Team of Aberdeen Standard Investments. Ms. Irvine joined Legacy Aberdeen in 1996 in a group development role and moved to the Global Emerging Markets Equity Team in 1997. Prior to joining Legacy Aberdeen, Ms. Irvine was with Rutherford Manson Dowds (subsequently acquired by Deloitte), specializing in raising private equity and bank funding for private companies. Joanne has a BA in Accounting from Caledonian University and qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Hardie Caldwell LLP in Glasgow, Scotland.

Kristy Fong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 11, 2007

15.07

15.1%

Kristy Fong is an Investment Director on the Asian Equities Team at abrdn. Kristy joined the company in 2004 from UOB KayHian Pte Ltd where she was an Analyst. Kristy graduated with a BA (Hons) in Accountancy from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×