Trending ETFs

abrdn Emerging Markets Fund

mutual fund
GEGAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.38 -0.05 -0.37%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (ABEMX) Primary Inst (AEMSX) Retirement (GEMRX) A (GEGAX) C (GEGCX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

abrdn Emerging Markets Fund

GEGAX | Fund

$13.38

$3.25 B

1.28%

$0.17

1.56%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.7%

1 yr return

5.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

Net Assets

$3.25 B

Holdings in Top 10

40.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.56%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.26%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

abrdn Emerging Markets Fund

GEGAX | Fund

$13.38

$3.25 B

1.28%

$0.17

1.56%

GEGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    abrdn Emerging Markets Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Aberdeen
  • Inception Date
    May 21, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Devan Kaloo

Fund Description

The Emerging Markets Fund will invest primarily in common stocks, but may also invest in other types of equity securities, including, but not limited to, preferred stock and depositary receipts. As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of emerging market companies. An emerging market country is any country determined by the Adviser or Subadviser to have an emerging market economy, considering factors such as the country’s credit rating, its political and economic stability and the development of its financial and capital markets. Emerging market countries include every nation in the world except the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore and most countries located in Western Europe. A company is considered to be an emerging market company if Fund management determines that the company meets one or more of the following criteria:

the company is organized under the laws of, or has its principal office in an emerging market country;
the company has its principal securities trading market in an emerging market country; and/or
the company derives the majority of its annual revenue or earnings or assets from goods produced, sales made or services performed in an emerging market country.

At times, the Fund may have a significant amount of its assets invested in a country or geographic region. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. Dollars and currencies of emerging market countries in which it is permitted to invest. The Fund typically has full currency exposure to those markets in which it invests.

The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization, including small and mid-cap securities.

The Fund may invest in securities of any market sector and may hold a significant amount of securities of companies, from time to time, within a single sector. The Fund currently anticipates that it will have significant exposure to the information technology sector.

In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser and Sub-advisers invest in quality companies and are an active, engaged owners. The Adviser and Sub-advisers evaluate every company against quality criteria and build conviction using a team-based approach and peer review process. The quality assessment covers five key factors: 1) the durability of the business model, 2) the attractiveness of the industry, 3) the strength of financials, 4) the capability of management, and 5) assessment of the company’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) credentials. The Adviser and Sub-advisers seek to understand what is changing in companies, industries and markets but is not being priced into the market or is being mispriced. Through deep, fundamental research, supported by a global research presence and proprietary tools, the Adviser and Sub-advisers seek to identify companies whose quality is not yet fully recognized by the market.

Read More

GEGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GEGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -11.0% 30.2% 80.72%
1 Yr 5.9% -12.7% 29.2% 78.03%
3 Yr -4.1%* -16.8% 12.9% 76.93%
5 Yr -1.5%* -9.8% 36.3% 63.37%
10 Yr -0.8%* -12.3% 12.5% 79.51%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GEGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.5% -50.1% 7.2% 74.63%
2021 -7.9% -18.2% 13.6% 86.27%
2020 8.1% -7.2% 79.7% 21.17%
2019 4.3% -4.4% 9.2% 53.65%
2018 -3.4% -7.2% 7.0% 23.77%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GEGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -30.3% 30.2% 77.34%
1 Yr 5.9% -48.9% 29.2% 71.83%
3 Yr -4.1%* -16.1% 12.9% 77.13%
5 Yr -1.5%* -9.8% 36.3% 65.06%
10 Yr 0.1%* -12.3% 12.5% 77.47%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GEGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.5% -50.1% 7.2% 74.63%
2021 -7.9% -18.2% 13.6% 86.27%
2020 8.1% -7.2% 79.7% 21.17%
2019 4.3% -4.4% 9.2% 53.65%
2018 -3.4% -7.2% 7.0% 31.48%

NAV & Total Return History

GEGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GEGAX Category Low Category High GEGAX % Rank
Net Assets 3.25 B 717 K 102 B 18.67%
Number of Holdings 82 10 6734 63.93%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.35 B 340 K 19.3 B 14.89%
Weighting of Top 10 40.77% 2.8% 71.7% 21.83%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GEGAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.33% 0.90% 110.97% 17.05%
Cash 		0.67% -23.67% 20.19% 79.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 41.72%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 37.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 28.70%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 38.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GEGAX % Rank
Technology 		28.70% 0.00% 47.50% 15.65%
Financial Services 		26.14% 0.00% 48.86% 16.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.29% 0.00% 48.94% 75.42%
Basic Materials 		9.76% 0.00% 30.03% 30.27%
Communication Services 		7.41% 0.00% 39.29% 69.60%
Industrials 		6.41% 0.00% 43.53% 42.43%
Consumer Defense 		5.87% 0.00% 28.13% 56.40%
Utilities 		1.56% 0.00% 39.12% 45.15%
Real Estate 		1.31% 0.00% 17.15% 60.16%
Healthcare 		1.28% 0.00% 93.26% 88.36%
Energy 		1.26% 0.00% 24.80% 82.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GEGAX % Rank
Non US 		98.64% -4.71% 112.57% 19.90%
US 		0.69% -1.60% 104.72% 50.06%

GEGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GEGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.56% 0.03% 41.06% 32.85%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 2.00% 52.30%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 31.53%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.85% 86.12%

Sales Fees

GEGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.40% 5.75% 7.07%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GEGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% 31.74%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GEGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.26% 0.00% 190.00% 39.59%

GEGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GEGAX Category Low Category High GEGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.28% 0.00% 12.61% 31.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GEGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GEGAX Category Low Category High GEGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.20% -1.98% 17.62% 70.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GEGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GEGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Devan Kaloo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 11, 2007

15.07

15.1%

Devan Kaloo is Head of Global Emerging Markets Equities for abrdn, taking up that position in 2005. He is also Global Head of Equities for the group. Devan joined the company in 2000 as part of the Asian equities team in Singapore, before later transferring to London. He started in fund management with Martin Currie in 1994 covering Latin America, before subsequently working with the North American equities, global asset allocation and eventually the Asian equities teams.

Kristy Fong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 11, 2007

15.07

15.1%

Kristy Fong is an Investment Director on the Asian Equities Team at abrdn. Kristy joined the company in 2004 from UOB KayHian Pte Ltd where she was an Analyst. Kristy graduated with a BA (Hons) in Accountancy from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and is a CFA® charterholder.

Joanne Irvine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 11, 2007

15.07

15.1%

Joanne Irvine is Head ofEmerging Markets (ex-Asia) on the Global Emerging Markets Equity Team of Aberdeen Standard Investments. Ms. Irvine joined Legacy Aberdeen in 1996 in a group development role and moved to the Global Emerging Markets Equity Team in 1997. Prior to joining Legacy Aberdeen, Ms. Irvine was with Rutherford Manson Dowds (subsequently acquired by Deloitte), specializing in raising private equity and bank funding for private companies. Joanne has a BA in Accounting from Caledonian University and qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Hardie Caldwell LLP in Glasgow, Scotland.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

