The Emerging Markets Fund will invest primarily in common stocks, but may also invest in other types of equity securities, including, but not limited to, preferred stock and depositary receipts. As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of emerging market companies. An emerging market country is any country determined by the Adviser or Subadviser to have an emerging market economy, considering factors such as the country’s credit rating, its political and economic stability and the development of its financial and capital markets. Emerging market countries include every nation in the world except the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore and most countries located in Western Europe. A company is considered to be an emerging market company if Fund management determines that the company meets one or more of the following criteria:

● the company is organized under the laws of, or has its principal office in an emerging market country;

● the company has its principal securities trading market in an emerging market country; and/or

● the company derives the majority of its annual revenue or earnings or assets from goods produced, sales made or services performed in an emerging market country.

At times, the Fund may have a significant amount of its assets invested in a country or geographic region. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. Dollars and currencies of emerging market countries in which it is permitted to invest. The Fund typically has full currency exposure to those markets in which it invests.

The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization, including small and mid-cap securities.

The Fund may invest in securities of any market sector and may hold a significant amount of securities of companies, from time to time, within a single sector. The Fund currently anticipates that it will have significant exposure to the information technology sector.

In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser and Sub-advisers invest in quality companies and are an active, engaged owners. The Adviser and Sub-advisers evaluate every company against quality criteria and build conviction using a team-based approach and peer review process. The quality assessment covers five key factors: 1) the durability of the business model, 2) the attractiveness of the industry, 3) the strength of financials, 4) the capability of management, and 5) assessment of the company’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) credentials. The Adviser and Sub-advisers seek to understand what is changing in companies, industries and markets but is not being priced into the market or is being mispriced. Through deep, fundamental research, supported by a global research presence and proprietary tools, the Adviser and Sub-advisers seek to identify companies whose quality is not yet fully recognized by the market.