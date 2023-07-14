The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of equity securities of issuers from markets around the world. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities, at least 40% of its net assets in securities of non-U.S. companies, and invests in companies in at least three countries (including the United States).

The Fund is principally comprised of companies considered by the Adviser to offer good prospects for attractive returns relative to the general stock market. The Adviser seeks companies that are attractively valued and have the ability to generate high and sustainable returns on invested capital. In addition to returns on invested capital, other criteria that the Adviser considers include strong business fundamentals, capable management, prudent corporate governance, strong balance sheet, strong earnings power, high earnings quality, low downside risk, and substantial upside potential. In managing the Fund, the Adviser does not seek to have a bias towards any investment style, economic sector, country or company size. The Fund’s holdings of non-U.S. companies frequently include companies located in emerging markets, and at times emerging market companies will make up a significant portion of the Fund.

Fluctuations in currency exchange rates can have a dramatic impact of the returns of equity securities. While the Adviser may hedge the foreign currency exposure resulting from the Fund’s security positions through the use of currency-related derivatives, it is not required to do so.