Vitals

YTD Return

15.6%

1 yr return

12.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

Net Assets

$2.56 B

Holdings in Top 10

36.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 46.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GCEYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB Global Core Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    Nov 12, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Dalgas

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of equity securities of issuers from markets around the world. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities, at least 40% of its net assets in securities of non-U.S. companies, and invests in companies in at least three countries (including the United States).
The Fund is principally comprised of companies considered by the Adviser to offer good prospects for attractive returns relative to the general stock market. The Adviser seeks companies that are attractively valued and have the ability to generate high and sustainable returns on invested capital. In addition to returns on invested capital, other criteria that the Adviser considers include strong business fundamentals, capable management, prudent corporate governance, strong balance sheet, strong earnings power, high earnings quality, low downside risk, and substantial upside potential. In managing the Fund, the Adviser does not seek to have a bias towards any investment style, economic sector, country or company size. The Fund’s holdings of non-U.S. companies frequently include companies located in emerging markets, and at times emerging market companies will make up a significant portion of the Fund.
Fluctuations in currency exchange rates can have a dramatic impact of the returns of equity securities. While the Adviser may hedge the foreign currency exposure resulting from the Fund’s security positions through the use of currency-related derivatives, it is not required to do so.
Read More

GCEYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.6% -35.6% 29.2% 11.19%
1 Yr 12.9% 17.3% 252.4% 69.77%
3 Yr 4.6%* -3.5% 34.6% 47.81%
5 Yr 3.5%* 0.1% 32.7% 38.12%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.4% -24.3% 957.1% 63.48%
2021 6.1% -38.3% 47.1% 38.05%
2020 3.1% -54.2% 0.6% 8.48%
2019 5.4% -76.0% 54.1% 45.68%
2018 -1.6% -26.1% 47.8% 11.64%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.6% -35.6% 29.2% 11.19%
1 Yr 12.9% 11.4% 252.4% 65.57%
3 Yr 4.6%* -3.5% 34.6% 45.26%
5 Yr 3.5%* 0.1% 32.7% 36.91%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.4% -24.3% 957.1% 63.48%
2021 6.1% -33.1% 47.1% 38.18%
2020 3.1% -44.4% 1.8% 19.38%
2019 5.4% -6.5% 54.1% 30.16%
2018 -1.6% -14.4% 47.8% 13.72%

NAV & Total Return History

GCEYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GCEYX Category Low Category High GCEYX % Rank
Net Assets 2.56 B 199 K 133 B 20.29%
Number of Holdings 56 1 9075 57.49%
Net Assets in Top 10 902 M -18 M 37.6 B 22.69%
Weighting of Top 10 36.07% 9.1% 100.0% 35.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.03%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.98%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 3.98%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 3.98%
  5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 3.98%
  6. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 3.98%
  7. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 3.98%
  8. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 3.98%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 3.98%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 3.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GCEYX % Rank
Stocks 		99.49% 61.84% 125.47% 8.04%
Cash 		0.51% -174.70% 23.12% 88.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 95.48%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 95.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 95.48%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 95.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCEYX % Rank
Technology 		19.14% 0.00% 49.87% 61.67%
Financial Services 		19.05% 0.00% 38.42% 18.06%
Healthcare 		14.01% 0.00% 35.42% 25.22%
Communication Services 		13.80% 0.00% 57.66% 15.20%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.17% 0.00% 40.94% 67.51%
Industrials 		8.34% 0.00% 44.06% 37.22%
Consumer Defense 		5.96% 0.00% 73.28% 69.27%
Energy 		3.24% 0.00% 21.15% 56.06%
Real Estate 		1.60% 0.00% 39.48% 49.89%
Basic Materials 		1.58% 0.00% 38.60% 78.19%
Utilities 		1.11% 0.00% 29.12% 66.08%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCEYX % Rank
US 		61.60% 0.13% 103.82% 37.56%
Non US 		37.89% 0.58% 99.46% 52.53%

GCEYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GCEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.81% 0.01% 44.27% 77.54%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.82% 63.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 95.68%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

GCEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% 85.14%

Trading Fees

GCEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GCEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 46.00% 0.00% 395.00% 65.48%

GCEYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GCEYX Category Low Category High GCEYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.30% 0.00% 3.26% 95.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GCEYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GCEYX Category Low Category High GCEYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.08% -4.27% 12.65% 35.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GCEYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GCEYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Dalgas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2014

7.59

7.6%

David Dalgas joined AB in 2014 and is Co-Chief Investment Officer of Global Core Equity. He previously served as head of equities and CIO at CPH Capital, which he cofounded in 2011. Prior to that, Dalgas was head of equities at BankInvest, where he was responsible for equity portfolios serving global institutional investors. He previously worked in portfolio management and equity research at LD Invest (now known as Maj Invest), WestLB, Amagerbanken and the Central Bank of Denmark. Dalgas holds a BSc in economics and business administration and an MSc in finance and accounting from the Copenhagen Business School, and is a CFA charterholder. Location: Copenhagen

Klaus Ingemann

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2014

7.59

7.6%

Klaus Ingemann joined AB in 2014 as Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst and was promoted to Co-Chief Investment Officer of Global Core Equity in 2018. He previously served as an executive member of the investment board at CPH Capital, which he cofounded in 2011. Prior to that, Ingemann was chief portfolio manager and a member of the investment board at BankInvest. He previously worked as a corporate finance advisor for Carnegie Bank, where he mainly advised on cross-border mergers and acquisitions. Before that, Ingemann spent four years in the finance department at Tele Danmark, where he was primarily involved with developing a value-at-risk management system. He holds a BSc in business administration and an MSc in finance and accounting from the Copenhagen Business School, and is a CFA charterholder. Location: Copenhagen

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

