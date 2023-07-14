Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
15.5%
1 yr return
12.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.5%
Net Assets
$2.56 B
Holdings in Top 10
36.1%
Expense Ratio 1.06%
Front Load 4.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 46.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GCEAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.5%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|11.74%
|1 Yr
|12.9%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|70.34%
|3 Yr
|4.6%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|50.36%
|5 Yr
|3.5%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|41.61%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GCEAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.5%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|63.24%
|2021
|6.1%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|38.31%
|2020
|3.1%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|8.75%
|2019
|5.4%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|46.85%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|11.48%
|GCEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GCEAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.56 B
|199 K
|133 B
|20.18%
|Number of Holdings
|56
|1
|9075
|56.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|902 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|22.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.07%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|35.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GCEAX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.49%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|7.93%
|Cash
|0.51%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|88.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|42.62%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|49.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|36.01%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|39.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GCEAX % Rank
|Technology
|19.14%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|61.56%
|Financial Services
|19.05%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|17.95%
|Healthcare
|14.01%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|25.11%
|Communication Services
|13.80%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|15.09%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.17%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|67.29%
|Industrials
|8.34%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|37.00%
|Consumer Defense
|5.96%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|69.16%
|Energy
|3.24%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|55.95%
|Real Estate
|1.60%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|49.56%
|Basic Materials
|1.58%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|77.86%
|Utilities
|1.11%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|65.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GCEAX % Rank
|US
|61.60%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|37.44%
|Non US
|37.89%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|52.42%
|GCEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.06%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|59.06%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|56.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|27.94%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|GCEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.25%
|2.50%
|5.75%
|88.80%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GCEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GCEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|46.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|64.79%
|GCEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GCEAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.06%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|35.56%
|GCEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|GCEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GCEAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.79%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|45.11%
|GCEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.444
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2014
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2014
7.59
7.6%
David Dalgas joined AB in 2014 and is Co-Chief Investment Officer of Global Core Equity. He previously served as head of equities and CIO at CPH Capital, which he cofounded in 2011. Prior to that, Dalgas was head of equities at BankInvest, where he was responsible for equity portfolios serving global institutional investors. He previously worked in portfolio management and equity research at LD Invest (now known as Maj Invest), WestLB, Amagerbanken and the Central Bank of Denmark. Dalgas holds a BSc in economics and business administration and an MSc in finance and accounting from the Copenhagen Business School, and is a CFA charterholder. Location: Copenhagen
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2014
7.59
7.6%
Klaus Ingemann joined AB in 2014 as Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst and was promoted to Co-Chief Investment Officer of Global Core Equity in 2018. He previously served as an executive member of the investment board at CPH Capital, which he cofounded in 2011. Prior to that, Ingemann was chief portfolio manager and a member of the investment board at BankInvest. He previously worked as a corporate finance advisor for Carnegie Bank, where he mainly advised on cross-border mergers and acquisitions. Before that, Ingemann spent four years in the finance department at Tele Danmark, where he was primarily involved with developing a value-at-risk management system. He holds a BSc in business administration and an MSc in finance and accounting from the Copenhagen Business School, and is a CFA charterholder. Location: Copenhagen
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
