Goldman Sachs Real Estate Diversified Income Fund

mutual fund
GCADX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.05 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
A (RREDX) Primary A (GSRDX) Inst (GSRHX) C (GSREX) Inst (IRREX) C (CRREX) Other (GSRQX) Other (WRREX) Other (GSRJX) Other (LRREX) Other (GCADX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Real Estate Diversified Income Fund

GCADX | Fund

$10.05

-

2.05%

$0.21

2.61%

Vitals

YTD Return

-2.6%

1 yr return

-8.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

51.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 73.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

GCADX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Real Estate Diversified Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Jun 29, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Collin Bell

Fund Description

GCADX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.6% -10.9% 328.6% 92.06%
1 Yr -8.0% -35.3% 246.7% 55.96%
3 Yr N/A* -13.6% 47.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.8% 23.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.6% 10.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.3% -51.3% 81.2% 6.91%
2021 N/A -3.9% 24.3% N/A
2020 N/A -14.7% 10.5% N/A
2019 N/A -0.2% 9.4% N/A
2018 N/A -7.1% 0.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.6% -22.8% 328.6% 83.39%
1 Yr -8.0% -35.3% 246.7% 56.32%
3 Yr N/A* -13.6% 47.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.8% 23.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.5% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.3% -51.3% 81.2% 6.91%
2021 N/A -3.9% 24.3% N/A
2020 N/A -14.7% 10.5% N/A
2019 N/A -0.2% 9.4% N/A
2018 N/A -6.8% 0.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GCADX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GCADX Category Low Category High GCADX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 2.85 M 78.4 B N/A
Number of Holdings 55 20 642 28.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 158 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 58.12%
Weighting of Top 10 51.74% 15.9% 99.8% 41.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Heitman Core Real Estate Debt Income Trust, Lp 8.27%
  2. Heitman Core Real Estate Debt Income Trust, Lp 8.27%
  3. Heitman Core Real Estate Debt Income Trust, Lp 8.27%
  4. Heitman Core Real Estate Debt Income Trust, Lp 8.27%
  5. Heitman Core Real Estate Debt Income Trust, Lp 8.27%
  6. Heitman Core Real Estate Debt Income Trust, Lp 8.27%
  7. Heitman Core Real Estate Debt Income Trust, Lp 8.27%
  8. Heitman Core Real Estate Debt Income Trust, Lp 8.27%
  9. Heitman Core Real Estate Debt Income Trust, Lp 8.27%
  10. Heitman Core Real Estate Debt Income Trust, Lp 8.27%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GCADX % Rank
Other 		69.88% -1.70% 94.17% 2.17%
Preferred Stocks 		19.82% -0.12% 33.96% 6.14%
Stocks 		6.54% 0.01% 106.94% 95.31%
Cash 		3.76% -98.06% 25.84% 10.11%
Bonds 		0.01% -3.17% 97.45% 13.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 34.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCADX % Rank
Real Estate 		62.95% 34.46% 100.00% 95.04%
Financial Services 		37.05% 0.00% 37.05% 1.53%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 29.77%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 47.71%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 33.97%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 30.92%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 30.53%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 38.55%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 29.39%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 45.29% 57.63%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 35.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCADX % Rank
US 		6.54% 0.01% 101.17% 95.31%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 44.90% 61.37%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCADX % Rank
Corporate 		80.72% 0.00% 99.81% 4.49%
Cash & Equivalents 		19.24% 0.19% 100.00% 88.01%
Securitized 		0.05% 0.00% 96.61% 8.99%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 10.66% 29.96%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 3.24% 29.96%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 69.19% 31.09%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCADX % Rank
US 		0.01% -3.17% 96.67% 13.36%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 12.48% 35.38%

GCADX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GCADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.61% 0.07% 26.04% 8.03%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.50% 92.78%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

GCADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

GCADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GCADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 73.00% 0.11% 380.00% 71.71%

GCADX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GCADX Category Low Category High GCADX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.05% 0.00% 12.22% 23.74%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GCADX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GCADX Category Low Category High GCADX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.81% -1.14% 6.05% 20.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GCADX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GCADX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Collin Bell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 09, 2020

2.23

2.2%

Collin Bell, is a Managing Director with GSAM. Prior to joining GSAM in 2008, he was a research analyst and senior relationship manager within affiliates of Goldman, Sachs & Co. Mr. Bell holds a B.A. from Amherst College.

Timothy Ryan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 09, 2020

2.23

2.2%

Timothy Ryan is a Managing Director of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.Tim is a portfolio manager for the US Value Equity Team. Tim has research responsibilities over the Office, Diversified, Healthcare and Industrial US REIT sectors, in addition to his Regional Bank coverage across the Value portfolios. Tim has 16 years of industry experience. Before joining GSAM, he spent six years at Oppenheimer Funds where he had research responsibility for the Financial Services sector across all market capitalizations. Prior to that, he was a Financials research analyst at Credit Suisse Asset Management and JP Morgan Investment Management Company. He received a BA in Mathematics and Economics from Boston College and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Sean Brenan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 09, 2020

2.23

2.2%

Kristin Kuney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Ms. Kuney joined the Investment Adviser in 2000 and has research responsibilities across the US Value Equity, Real Estate Securities, and Global Infrastructure portfolios. Ms. Kuney joined the Real Estate Team in 2004 as a research analyst and later joined the Value Team in 2009. Prior to that, Ms. Kuney worked in the Global Risk and Performance Analytics group focusing on quantitative and risk analysis of the Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds

Alicia Li

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2022

0.34

0.3%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.84 2.23

