Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-2.7%
1 yr return
-8.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
51.7%
Expense Ratio 2.33%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 73.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|GSRQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.7%
|-10.9%
|328.6%
|92.42%
|1 Yr
|-8.2%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|59.21%
|3 Yr
|0.2%*
|-13.6%
|47.7%
|64.37%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.8%
|23.1%
|47.29%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.6%
|10.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GSRQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.5%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|8.00%
|2021
|4.9%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|92.22%
|2020
|N/A
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.1%
|0.8%
|N/A
|GSRQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSRQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|55
|20
|642
|27.44%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|158 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|57.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.74%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|40.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSRQX % Rank
|Other
|69.88%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|1.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|19.82%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|5.05%
|Stocks
|6.54%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|94.22%
|Cash
|3.76%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|9.03%
|Bonds
|0.01%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|12.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|33.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSRQX % Rank
|Real Estate
|62.95%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|93.89%
|Financial Services
|37.05%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|0.38%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|28.63%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|46.56%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|32.82%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|29.77%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|29.39%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|37.40%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|28.24%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|56.49%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|33.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSRQX % Rank
|US
|6.54%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|94.22%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|60.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSRQX % Rank
|Corporate
|80.72%
|0.00%
|99.81%
|3.37%
|Cash & Equivalents
|19.24%
|0.19%
|100.00%
|86.89%
|Securitized
|0.05%
|0.00%
|96.61%
|7.87%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.66%
|28.84%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.24%
|28.84%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.19%
|29.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSRQX % Rank
|US
|0.01%
|-3.17%
|96.67%
|12.27%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.48%
|34.30%
|GSRQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.33%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|12.04%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|91.70%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|GSRQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|GSRQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GSRQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|73.00%
|0.11%
|380.00%
|70.54%
|GSRQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSRQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|24.82%
|GSRQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Semi-Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|GSRQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSRQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.02%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|15.69%
|GSRQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 09, 2020
2.23
2.2%
Timothy Ryan is a Managing Director of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.Tim is a portfolio manager for the US Value Equity Team. Tim has research responsibilities over the Office, Diversified, Healthcare and Industrial US REIT sectors, in addition to his Regional Bank coverage across the Value portfolios. Tim has 16 years of industry experience. Before joining GSAM, he spent six years at Oppenheimer Funds where he had research responsibility for the Financial Services sector across all market capitalizations. Prior to that, he was a Financials research analyst at Credit Suisse Asset Management and JP Morgan Investment Management Company. He received a BA in Mathematics and Economics from Boston College and an MBA from Columbia Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 09, 2020
2.23
2.2%
Collin Bell, is a Managing Director with GSAM. Prior to joining GSAM in 2008, he was a research analyst and senior relationship manager within affiliates of Goldman, Sachs & Co. Mr. Bell holds a B.A. from Amherst College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 09, 2020
2.23
2.2%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Ms. Kuney joined the Investment Adviser in 2000 and has research responsibilities across the US Value Equity, Real Estate Securities, and Global Infrastructure portfolios. Ms. Kuney joined the Real Estate Team in 2004 as a research analyst and later joined the Value Team in 2009. Prior to that, Ms. Kuney worked in the Global Risk and Performance Analytics group focusing on quantitative and risk analysis of the Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2022
0.34
0.3%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.84
|2.23
