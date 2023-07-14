Timothy Ryan is a Managing Director of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.Tim is a portfolio manager for the US Value Equity Team. Tim has research responsibilities over the Office, Diversified, Healthcare and Industrial US REIT sectors, in addition to his Regional Bank coverage across the Value portfolios. Tim has 16 years of industry experience. Before joining GSAM, he spent six years at Oppenheimer Funds where he had research responsibility for the Financial Services sector across all market capitalizations. Prior to that, he was a Financials research analyst at Credit Suisse Asset Management and JP Morgan Investment Management Company. He received a BA in Mathematics and Economics from Boston College and an MBA from Columbia Business School.