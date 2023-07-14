Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
8.0%
1 yr return
5.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.5%
Net Assets
$1.97 B
Holdings in Top 10
22.0%
Expense Ratio 2.10%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 5.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GATCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.0%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|86.72%
|1 Yr
|5.1%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|80.82%
|3 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|87.42%
|5 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|90.89%
|10 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|93.66%
* Annualized
|YTD
|8.0%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|78.02%
|1 Yr
|5.1%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|71.92%
|3 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|87.12%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|87.97%
|10 Yr
|2.0%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|86.38%
* Annualized
|GATCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GATCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.97 B
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|41.31%
|Number of Holdings
|480
|2
|4154
|21.36%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|466 M
|288 K
|270 B
|46.11%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.98%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|90.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GATCX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.96%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|50.42%
|Cash
|0.86%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|53.51%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.17%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|6.49%
|Other
|0.01%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|9.66%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|52.19%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|52.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GATCX % Rank
|Industrials
|25.32%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|0.77%
|Consumer Defense
|17.35%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|1.68%
|Communication Services
|14.53%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|4.44%
|Financial Services
|12.95%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|69.68%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.99%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|75.11%
|Healthcare
|6.31%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|97.70%
|Basic Materials
|5.98%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|7.81%
|Technology
|4.94%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|99.08%
|Energy
|2.23%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|75.65%
|Real Estate
|1.08%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|81.01%
|Utilities
|0.31%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|82.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GATCX % Rank
|US
|76.96%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|96.08%
|Non US
|22.00%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|2.04%
|GATCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.10%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|4.78%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|96.74%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|92.16%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|GATCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|56.15%
|GATCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.25%
|2.00%
|29.31%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GATCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|5.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|12.62%
|GATCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GATCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|75.32%
|GATCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GATCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GATCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.57%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|95.37%
|GATCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$5.291
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2004
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 03, 1986
36.27
36.3%
Mario Gabelli is the Founder, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Gabelli is one of the most respected investors in the United States and is a leading proponent of value investing. His proprietary Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ methodology has become an analytical standard in the value investing community. He holds an MBA from Columbia University Graduate School of Business, and is a summa cum laude BS graduate from Fordham University. Mr. Gabelli is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is a member of the board of overseers of Columbia University Graduate School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2009
12.75
12.8%
Mr. Dreyer, a Managing Director of GBL and Co-Chief Investment Officer of GBL’s Value Team, manages a portion of the Fund’s assets. He joined GBL in 2005 as a research analyst. Mr. Dreyer currently serves as a portfolio manager for the Adviser managing several funds within the Gabelli/GAMCO Fund Complex and GAMCO on its institutional and high net worth separate accounts team. Mr. Dreyer holds a M.B.A. from Columbia Business School and a B.S.E. from the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2010
11.5
11.5%
Christopher J. Marangi joined GAMCO in 2003 as an equity research analyst responsible for companies in the Cable, Satellite and Entertainment sectors, Mr. Marangi's experience includes 5+ years with Wellspring and JPMorgan. Mr. Marangi graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa with a B.A. in Political Economy from Williams College and holds an M.B.A. with honors from the Columbia Graduate School of Business
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2012
9.67
9.7%
Mr. Jeffrey J. Jonas, CFA, is a co-portfolio manager. Mr. Jonas joined Gabelli & Company, Inc. in 2003 as a research analyst. Prior to his appointment as Associated Portfolio Manager, Mr. Jonas served as co-portfolio manager of GAMCO Medical Opportunities LP. Mr. Jonas was a Presidential Scholar at Boston College where he received a BS in finance and management information systems.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Mr. Brian C. Sponheimer, a Senior Vice President of GBL, serves as an associate portfolio manager of the Fund. Mr. Sponheimer joined Gabelli in 2008 as a research analyst covering automotive and trucking companies. Currently he is a Senior Vice President of GBL, a portfolio manager of Gabelli Funds, LLC, and a lead analyst on the firm’s Industrial Research team.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Ms. Melody Bryant joined GAMCO Investors, Inc. in September 2018. She has almost thirty years of experience as a portfolio manager. Most recently, Ms. Bryant was a managing director and chief investment officer for Trevor, Stewart, Burton & Jacobsen Inc., a New York based registered investment adviser. She has held senior and portfolio management positions at Neuberger Berman, LLC, John A. Levin & Co., and Kempner Asset Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Sarah Donnelly is a portfolio manager of Gabelli & Company, Inc., which she joined in 1999 as a research analyst. Ms. Donnelly currently follows the food and household products industries as a member of the consumer products team. She received a B.S. in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and minor in History from Fordham University and currently serves on the advisory board of the Gabelli Center for Global Security Analysis at Fordham University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
