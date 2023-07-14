Home
Gabelli Asset Fund

mutual fund
GABIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$51.39 -0.29 -0.56%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (GABAX) Primary C (GATCX) A (GATAX) Inst (GABIX)
Vitals

YTD Return

8.6%

1 yr return

5.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

Net Assets

$1.97 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$51.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 5.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GABIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Gabelli Asset Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Gabelli
  • Inception Date
    Jan 11, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mario Gabelli

Fund Description

The Fund will primarily invest in common stocks and preferred stocks. In making stock selections, the Fund strives to earn a 10% real rate of return. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities. The Fund focuses on companies which appear underpriced relative to their private market value ("PMV"). PMV is the value the Fund's investment adviser, Gabelli Funds, LLC (the "Adviser"), believes informed investors would be willing to pay for a company. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in stocks that are listed on a recognized securities exchange or similar market. The portfolio managers will invest in companies that, in the public market, are selling at a significant discount to the portfolio managers' assessment of their PMV. The portfolio managers consider factors such as price, earnings expectations, earnings and price histories, balance sheet characteristics, and perceived management skills. The portfolio managers also consider changes in economic and political outlooks as well as individual corporate developments. The portfolio managers will sell any Fund investments that lose their perceived value relative to other investments. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in securities of non‑U.S. issuers. The Fund's assets will be invested primarily in a broad range of readily marketable equity securities consisting of common stock and preferred stock. Many of the common stocks the Fund will buy will not pay dividends; instead, stocks will be bought for the potential that their prices will increase, providing capital appreciation for the Fund. The value of equity securities will fluctuate due to many factors, including the past and predicted earnings of the issuer, the quality of the issuer's management, general market conditions, the forecasts for the issuer's industry, and the value of the issuer's assets. Holders of equity securities only have rights to value in the company after all issuer debts have been paid, and they could lose their entire investment in a company that encounters financial difficulty. The Fund may also buy warrants which are rights to purchase securities at a specified time at a specified price.
Read More

GABIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GABIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.6% -14.3% 35.6% 83.92%
1 Yr 5.6% -34.9% 38.6% 79.23%
3 Yr 0.5%* -27.8% 93.5% 82.94%
5 Yr -3.2%* -30.5% 97.2% 86.99%
10 Yr -1.8%* -18.8% 37.4% 89.95%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GABIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.9% -56.3% 28.9% 25.61%
2021 4.1% -20.5% 152.6% 81.70%
2020 -0.6% -13.9% 183.6% 94.32%
2019 2.7% -8.3% 8.9% 93.03%
2018 -3.5% -13.5% 12.6% 65.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GABIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.6% -20.5% 35.6% 75.30%
1 Yr 5.6% -34.9% 40.3% 70.04%
3 Yr 0.5%* -27.8% 93.5% 83.49%
5 Yr -1.2%* -29.8% 97.2% 82.74%
10 Yr 3.2%* -13.5% 37.4% 81.96%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GABIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.9% -56.3% 28.9% 25.69%
2021 4.1% -20.5% 152.6% 81.78%
2020 -0.6% -13.9% 183.6% 94.24%
2019 2.7% -8.3% 8.9% 93.03%
2018 -1.5% -10.9% 12.6% 42.77%

NAV & Total Return History

GABIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GABIX Category Low Category High GABIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.97 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 41.24%
Number of Holdings 480 2 4154 21.28%
Net Assets in Top 10 466 M 288 K 270 B 46.04%
Weighting of Top 10 21.98% 1.8% 106.2% 90.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Deere & Co 3.18%
  2. Swedish Match AB 2.98%
  3. Swedish Match AB 2.98%
  4. Swedish Match AB 2.98%
  5. Swedish Match AB 2.98%
  6. Swedish Match AB 2.98%
  7. Swedish Match AB 2.98%
  8. Swedish Match AB 2.98%
  9. Swedish Match AB 2.98%
  10. Swedish Match AB 2.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GABIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.96% 0.00% 130.24% 50.19%
Cash 		0.86% -102.29% 100.00% 53.43%
Preferred Stocks 		0.17% 0.00% 1.57% 6.42%
Other 		0.01% -13.91% 134.98% 9.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 30.82%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 31.47%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GABIX % Rank
Industrials 		25.32% 0.00% 29.90% 0.69%
Consumer Defense 		17.35% 0.00% 47.71% 1.61%
Communication Services 		14.53% 0.00% 27.94% 4.36%
Financial Services 		12.95% 0.00% 55.59% 69.60%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.99% 0.00% 30.33% 74.96%
Healthcare 		6.31% 0.00% 60.70% 97.63%
Basic Materials 		5.98% 0.00% 25.70% 7.73%
Technology 		4.94% 0.00% 48.94% 99.00%
Energy 		2.23% 0.00% 41.64% 75.57%
Real Estate 		1.08% 0.00% 31.91% 80.93%
Utilities 		0.31% 0.00% 20.91% 82.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GABIX % Rank
US 		76.96% 0.00% 127.77% 96.00%
Non US 		22.00% 0.00% 32.38% 1.96%

GABIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GABIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.10% 0.01% 49.27% 30.79%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 96.13%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

GABIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GABIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.25% 2.00% 25.86%

Related Fees

GABIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 5.00% 0.00% 496.00% 11.28%

GABIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GABIX Category Low Category High GABIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.44% 0.00% 24.06% 65.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GABIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GABIX Category Low Category High GABIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.38% -54.00% 6.06% 68.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GABIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GABIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mario Gabelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 03, 1986

36.27

36.3%

Mario Gabelli is the Founder, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Gabelli is one of the most respected investors in the United States and is a leading proponent of value investing. His proprietary Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ methodology has become an analytical standard in the value investing community. He holds an MBA from Columbia University Graduate School of Business, and is a summa cum laude BS graduate from Fordham University. Mr. Gabelli is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is a member of the board of overseers of Columbia University Graduate School of Business.

Kevin Dreyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2009

12.75

12.8%

Mr. Dreyer, a Managing Director of GBL and Co-Chief Investment Officer of GBL’s Value Team, manages a portion of the Fund’s assets. He joined GBL in 2005 as a research analyst. Mr. Dreyer currently serves as a portfolio manager for the Adviser managing several funds within the Gabelli/GAMCO Fund Complex and GAMCO on its institutional and high net worth separate accounts team. Mr. Dreyer holds a M.B.A. from Columbia Business School and a B.S.E. from the University of Pennsylvania.

Christopher Marangi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2010

11.5

11.5%

Christopher J. Marangi joined GAMCO in 2003 as an equity research analyst responsible for companies in the Cable, Satellite and Entertainment sectors, Mr. Marangi's experience includes 5+ years with Wellspring and JPMorgan. Mr. Marangi graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa with a B.A. in Political Economy from Williams College and holds an M.B.A. with honors from the Columbia Graduate School of Business

Jeffrey Jonas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2012

9.67

9.7%

Mr. Jeffrey J. Jonas, CFA, is a co-portfolio manager. Mr. Jonas joined Gabelli & Company, Inc. in 2003 as a research analyst. Prior to his appointment as Associated Portfolio Manager, Mr. Jonas served as co-portfolio manager of GAMCO Medical Opportunities LP. Mr. Jonas was a Presidential Scholar at Boston College where he received a BS in finance and management information systems.

Brian Sponheimer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mr. Brian C. Sponheimer, a Senior Vice President of GBL, serves as an associate portfolio manager of the Fund. Mr. Sponheimer joined Gabelli in 2008 as a research analyst covering automotive and trucking companies. Currently he is a Senior Vice President of GBL, a portfolio manager of Gabelli Funds, LLC, and a lead analyst on the firm’s Industrial Research team.

Sarah Donnelly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

2.41

2.4%

Sarah Donnelly is a portfolio manager of Gabelli & Company, Inc., which she joined in 1999 as a research analyst. Ms. Donnelly currently follows the food and household products industries as a member of the consumer products team. She received a B.S. in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and minor in History from Fordham University and currently serves on the advisory board of the Gabelli Center for Global Security Analysis at Fordham University.

Melody Bryant

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

2.41

2.4%

Ms. Melody Bryant joined GAMCO Investors, Inc. in September 2018. She has almost thirty years of experience as a portfolio manager. Most recently, Ms. Bryant was a managing director and chief investment officer for Trevor, Stewart, Burton & Jacobsen Inc., a New York based registered investment adviser. She has held senior and portfolio management positions at Neuberger Berman, LLC, John A. Levin & Co., and Kempner Asset Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

