Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.5%
1 yr return
5.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
Net Assets
$1.97 B
Holdings in Top 10
22.0%
Expense Ratio 1.35%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 5.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GATAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.5%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|84.60%
|1 Yr
|5.7%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|78.85%
|3 Yr
|0.5%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|83.18%
|5 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|87.16%
|10 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|90.60%
* Annualized
|Period
|GATAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.9%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|25.15%
|2021
|4.0%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|82.01%
|2020
|-0.6%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|94.40%
|2019
|2.7%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|93.20%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|65.84%
|Period
|GATAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.5%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|75.98%
|1 Yr
|5.7%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|69.66%
|3 Yr
|0.5%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|83.74%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|83.35%
|10 Yr
|3.0%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|83.19%
* Annualized
|Period
|GATAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.9%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|25.23%
|2021
|4.0%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|82.09%
|2020
|-0.6%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|94.32%
|2019
|2.7%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|93.20%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|44.28%
|GATAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GATAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.97 B
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|41.39%
|Number of Holdings
|480
|2
|4154
|21.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|466 M
|288 K
|270 B
|46.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.98%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|90.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GATAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.96%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|50.57%
|Cash
|0.86%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|53.66%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.17%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|6.57%
|Other
|0.01%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|9.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|84.37%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|84.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GATAX % Rank
|Industrials
|25.32%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|0.84%
|Consumer Defense
|17.35%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|1.76%
|Communication Services
|14.53%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|4.52%
|Financial Services
|12.95%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|70.06%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.99%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|75.19%
|Healthcare
|6.31%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|97.78%
|Basic Materials
|5.98%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|7.89%
|Technology
|4.94%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|99.16%
|Energy
|2.23%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|75.73%
|Real Estate
|1.08%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|81.09%
|Utilities
|0.31%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|82.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GATAX % Rank
|US
|76.96%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|96.15%
|Non US
|22.00%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|2.11%
|GATAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.35%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|20.29%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|97.88%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|58.07%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|GATAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|37.58%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GATAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.25%
|2.00%
|53.45%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GATAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|5.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|13.43%
|GATAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GATAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.17%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|92.85%
|GATAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GATAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GATAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.14%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|79.26%
|GATAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.410
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.518
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.263
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2004
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 03, 1986
36.27
36.3%
Mario Gabelli is the Founder, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Gabelli is one of the most respected investors in the United States and is a leading proponent of value investing. His proprietary Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ methodology has become an analytical standard in the value investing community. He holds an MBA from Columbia University Graduate School of Business, and is a summa cum laude BS graduate from Fordham University. Mr. Gabelli is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is a member of the board of overseers of Columbia University Graduate School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2009
12.75
12.8%
Mr. Dreyer, a Managing Director of GBL and Co-Chief Investment Officer of GBL’s Value Team, manages a portion of the Fund’s assets. He joined GBL in 2005 as a research analyst. Mr. Dreyer currently serves as a portfolio manager for the Adviser managing several funds within the Gabelli/GAMCO Fund Complex and GAMCO on its institutional and high net worth separate accounts team. Mr. Dreyer holds a M.B.A. from Columbia Business School and a B.S.E. from the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2010
11.5
11.5%
Christopher J. Marangi joined GAMCO in 2003 as an equity research analyst responsible for companies in the Cable, Satellite and Entertainment sectors, Mr. Marangi's experience includes 5+ years with Wellspring and JPMorgan. Mr. Marangi graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa with a B.A. in Political Economy from Williams College and holds an M.B.A. with honors from the Columbia Graduate School of Business
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2012
9.67
9.7%
Mr. Jeffrey J. Jonas, CFA, is a co-portfolio manager. Mr. Jonas joined Gabelli & Company, Inc. in 2003 as a research analyst. Prior to his appointment as Associated Portfolio Manager, Mr. Jonas served as co-portfolio manager of GAMCO Medical Opportunities LP. Mr. Jonas was a Presidential Scholar at Boston College where he received a BS in finance and management information systems.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Mr. Brian C. Sponheimer, a Senior Vice President of GBL, serves as an associate portfolio manager of the Fund. Mr. Sponheimer joined Gabelli in 2008 as a research analyst covering automotive and trucking companies. Currently he is a Senior Vice President of GBL, a portfolio manager of Gabelli Funds, LLC, and a lead analyst on the firm’s Industrial Research team.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Sarah Donnelly is a portfolio manager of Gabelli & Company, Inc., which she joined in 1999 as a research analyst. Ms. Donnelly currently follows the food and household products industries as a member of the consumer products team. She received a B.S. in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and minor in History from Fordham University and currently serves on the advisory board of the Gabelli Center for Global Security Analysis at Fordham University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Ms. Melody Bryant joined GAMCO Investors, Inc. in September 2018. She has almost thirty years of experience as a portfolio manager. Most recently, Ms. Bryant was a managing director and chief investment officer for Trevor, Stewart, Burton & Jacobsen Inc., a New York based registered investment adviser. She has held senior and portfolio management positions at Neuberger Berman, LLC, John A. Levin & Co., and Kempner Asset Management.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
