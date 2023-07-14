Home
Vitals

YTD Return

14.3%

1 yr return

17.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$150 B

Holdings in Top 10

20.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$56.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

$25

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FUEPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds EuroPacific Growth Fund®
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 30, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sung Lee

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in common stocks of issuers in Europe and the Pacific Basin that the investment adviser believes have the potential for growth. Growth stocks are stocks that the investment adviser believes have the potential for above-average capital appreciation.

Normally the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities of issuers in Europe and the Pacific Basin. A country will be considered part of Europe if it is part of the MSCI European indexes, and part of the Pacific Basin if any of its borders touches the Pacific Ocean. In determining the domicile of an issuer, the fund’s investment adviser will generally look to the domicile determination of a leading provider of global indexes, such as Morgan Stanley Capital International. However, the adviser in its discretion also may take into account such factors as where the issuer’s securities are listed and where the issuer is legally organized, maintains principal corporate offices, conducts its principal operations, generates revenues and/or has credit risk exposure. The fund may invest a portion of its assets in common stocks and other securities of companies in emerging markets.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the

investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

FUEPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FUEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -15.6% 24.4% 58.03%
1 Yr 17.9% -15.2% 26.9% 43.12%
3 Yr N/A* -27.4% 9.5% 56.93%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 35.2% 60.31%
10 Yr N/A* -3.8% 9.4% 45.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FUEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.3% -49.5% -11.5% 29.47%
2021 -3.3% -11.8% 9.8% 79.52%
2020 N/A -1.7% 22.8% N/A
2019 N/A -1.0% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FUEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -35.3% 24.4% 57.80%
1 Yr 17.9% -46.8% 26.9% 42.20%
3 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% 51.73%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 35.2% 56.66%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 9.9% 44.01%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FUEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.3% -49.5% -11.5% 29.47%
2021 -3.3% -11.8% 9.8% 79.52%
2020 N/A -1.7% 22.8% N/A
2019 N/A -1.0% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FUEPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FUEPX Category Low Category High FUEPX % Rank
Net Assets 150 B 167 K 150 B 0.92%
Number of Holdings 397 5 516 2.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 33.4 B 59.2 K 33.4 B 0.92%
Weighting of Top 10 20.40% 10.3% 99.1% 92.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ASML Holding NV 4.04%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FUEPX % Rank
Stocks 		89.92% 88.72% 101.51% 92.17%
Cash 		9.76% -1.51% 11.28% 5.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.19% 0.00% 0.40% 2.30%
Other 		0.13% -0.02% 3.64% 15.90%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 26.73%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 28.57%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FUEPX % Rank
Technology 		19.49% 1.51% 38.21% 31.80%
Financial Services 		16.69% 0.00% 38.62% 35.25%
Industrials 		12.65% 0.68% 31.28% 70.51%
Healthcare 		11.71% 1.36% 29.58% 74.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.10% 0.00% 46.28% 52.53%
Basic Materials 		10.19% 0.00% 23.15% 15.90%
Energy 		7.53% 0.00% 24.97% 7.83%
Consumer Defense 		5.99% 0.00% 28.66% 67.28%
Communication Services 		3.11% 0.00% 41.13% 62.44%
Utilities 		0.96% 0.00% 19.97% 34.33%
Real Estate 		0.57% 0.00% 17.78% 38.48%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FUEPX % Rank
Non US 		87.78% 70.50% 101.51% 64.29%
US 		2.14% 0.00% 25.68% 73.04%

FUEPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FUEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% 0.01% 37.19% 90.42%
Management Fee 0.41% 0.00% 1.50% 8.94%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.03% 0.80% 10.16%

Sales Fees

FUEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FUEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FUEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.00% 7.00% 330.00% 45.05%

FUEPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FUEPX Category Low Category High FUEPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.69% 0.00% 6.96% 9.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FUEPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FUEPX Category Low Category High FUEPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.06% -1.69% 3.16% 9.74%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FUEPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FUEPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sung Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2002

20.01

20.0%

Sung Lee is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered consumer & industrial electronics, telecom equipment, IT consulting & services, and Asian electronic components companies. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Pennsylvania State University. He also studied abroad at Kansai Gaikokugo University in Osaka, Japan. Sung is based in Singapore.

Nicholas Grace

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2002

20.01

20.0%

Nicholas J. Grace Portfolio Manager London office Nick Grace is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 31 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 26 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered global mining companies. Prior to joining Capital, he was manager of metals research for J.P. Morgan Investment Management in Australia. Nick holds an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from the University of Waikato, New Zealand, graduating with honors. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Nick is based in London.

Jonathan Knowles

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2006

16.01

16.0%

Jonathan Knowles is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 29 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Jonathan covered pharmaceuticals, chemicals, support services and small-cap companies. He holds an MBA from INSEAD, France, and a PhD in immunovirology and bachelor' s degree in veterinary science from the University of Liverpool, U.K., where he was a Wellcome Foundation Research Scholar. Jonathan is based in Singapore.

Andrew Suzman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2007

15.01

15.0%

Andrew B. Suzman is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Oversight Committee. He has 25 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Andrew covered global real-estate companies, U.S. merchandising, and Australian industrials and banks. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in political economy from Tulane University. Andrew is based in New York.

Christopher Thomsen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2008

14.01

14.0%

Christopher Thomsen is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 24 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, he covered European and Asian media companies, Hong Kong-based utilities, property companies, conglomerates, and small-cap companies along with generalist coverage of other companies domiciled in Hong Kong and the Philippines. Prior to joining Capital, Chris worked as a corporate finance analyst for Citibank NA. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor’s degree in international economics from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University. Chris is based in London.

Lawrence Kymisis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2014

8.0

8.0%

Lawrence Kymisis is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 19 years. Earlier in his career at Capital as an equity investment analyst, he covered small- and mid-cap companies across Europe as a generalist, as well as business services and the gaming and service industries. Prior to joining Capital, Lawrence was a portfolio manager and analyst at Mercury Asset Management/Merrill Lynch Investment Managers.

Lara Pellini

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2014

7.67

7.7%

Lara Pellini is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 20 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in her career at Capital she was an equity investment analyst, covering European, Eurasian and Latin American retail and luxury goods. Lara began her career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization. Prior to joining Capital, she was a research fellow for the International Labor Organisation in Geneva, and a research assistant to the economics chair of the IULM University in Milan. She holds a master’s degree in economics of labor and industrial relations from the London School of Economics and a laurea in public relations and economics of information from the IULM University, Milan. Lara is based in London.

Harold La

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2018

4.0

4.0%

Harold H. La is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 24 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 23 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Harold covered Indian IT services, Asian semiconductors, Korean small-cap companies, Asian banks and diversified financials. Prior to joining Capital, Harold was an auditor at KPMG. He holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Western Ontario. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Harold is based in Hong Kong.

Gerald Manoir

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 06, 2020

2.4

2.4%

Gerald Du Manoir is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 31 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 30 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, Gerald covered European construction building materials and European consumer goods companies. Gerald began his career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization. Prior to joining Capital, he spent six months with Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette/Autranet in New York. He holds a degree in international finance from the Institut Supérieur de Gestion in Paris graduating with honors. Gerald is based in London.

Noriko Chen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 06, 2020

2.4

2.4%

Noriko Honda Chen is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She also serves on the Capital Group Management Committee. She has 31 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for 23 years. Earlier in her career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Noriko covered Asian infrastructure, building materials and construction companies, as well as oil, gas and refining companies. She was also a research director for one of the global groups. Before joining Capital, she worked in the research department of Worldsec International Limited in Hong Kong (a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Bank) and was a manager in corporate finance. Noriko holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Williams College and a degree in the Japanese Language Bekka Program at Keio University, Tokyo. Noriko is based in San Francisco.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

