Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
14.0%
1 yr return
17.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
Net Assets
$150 B
Holdings in Top 10
20.4%
Expense Ratio 1.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 29.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
$25
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund invests primarily in common stocks of issuers in Europe and the Pacific Basin that the investment adviser believes have the potential for growth. Growth stocks are stocks that the investment adviser believes have the potential for above-average capital appreciation.
Normally the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities of issuers in Europe and the Pacific Basin. A country will be considered part of Europe if it is part of the MSCI European indexes, and part of the Pacific Basin if any of its borders touches the Pacific Ocean. In determining the domicile of an issuer, the fund’s investment adviser will generally look to the domicile determination of a leading provider of global indexes, such as Morgan Stanley Capital International. However, the adviser in its discretion also may take into account such factors as where the issuer’s securities are listed and where the issuer is legally organized, maintains principal corporate offices, conducts its principal operations, generates revenues and/or has credit risk exposure. The fund may invest a portion of its assets in common stocks and other securities of companies in emerging markets.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the
investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|AEPCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.0%
|-15.6%
|25.6%
|63.53%
|1 Yr
|17.9%
|-15.2%
|27.0%
|38.76%
|3 Yr
|0.3%*
|-27.6%
|9.3%
|49.38%
|5 Yr
|0.4%*
|-9.8%
|35.4%
|52.14%
|10 Yr
|2.4%*
|-3.7%
|9.5%
|50.83%
* Annualized
|Period
|AEPCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.5%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|32.95%
|2021
|-3.5%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|82.65%
|2020
|7.4%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|36.39%
|2019
|5.4%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|74.86%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|68.13%
|Period
|AEPCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.0%
|-35.3%
|25.6%
|63.30%
|1 Yr
|17.9%
|-46.8%
|27.0%
|37.84%
|3 Yr
|0.3%*
|-27.6%
|13.1%
|50.00%
|5 Yr
|0.4%*
|-9.8%
|35.4%
|54.31%
|10 Yr
|3.5%*
|-3.0%
|9.9%
|50.65%
* Annualized
|Period
|AEPCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.5%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|32.95%
|2021
|-3.5%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|82.65%
|2020
|7.4%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|36.39%
|2019
|5.4%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|75.14%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|59.94%
|AEPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AEPCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|150 B
|167 K
|150 B
|3.90%
|Number of Holdings
|397
|5
|516
|5.07%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|33.4 B
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|3.92%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.40%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|95.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AEPCX % Rank
|Stocks
|89.92%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|95.16%
|Cash
|9.76%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|8.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.19%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|5.30%
|Other
|0.13%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|18.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|96.77%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|97.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AEPCX % Rank
|Technology
|19.49%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|34.79%
|Financial Services
|16.69%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|38.25%
|Industrials
|12.65%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|73.50%
|Healthcare
|11.71%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|77.19%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.10%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|55.53%
|Basic Materials
|10.19%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|18.89%
|Energy
|7.53%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|10.83%
|Consumer Defense
|5.99%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|70.28%
|Communication Services
|3.11%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|65.44%
|Utilities
|0.96%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|37.33%
|Real Estate
|0.57%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|41.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AEPCX % Rank
|Non US
|87.78%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|67.28%
|US
|2.14%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|76.04%
|AEPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.55%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|25.23%
|Management Fee
|0.41%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|11.93%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|99.00%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.03%
|0.80%
|36.72%
|AEPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|95.56%
|AEPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AEPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|29.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|50.52%
|AEPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AEPCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.21%
|0.00%
|6.95%
|22.76%
|AEPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|AEPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AEPCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.11%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|56.84%
|AEPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.277
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2015
|$0.412
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.253
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.363
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2010
|$0.266
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2009
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2004
|$0.309
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2003
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2002
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2001
|$0.411
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2002
20.01
20.0%
Sung Lee is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered consumer & industrial electronics, telecom equipment, IT consulting & services, and Asian electronic components companies. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Pennsylvania State University. He also studied abroad at Kansai Gaikokugo University in Osaka, Japan. Sung is based in Singapore.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2002
20.01
20.0%
Nicholas J. Grace Portfolio Manager London office Nick Grace is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 31 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 26 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered global mining companies. Prior to joining Capital, he was manager of metals research for J.P. Morgan Investment Management in Australia. Nick holds an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from the University of Waikato, New Zealand, graduating with honors. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Nick is based in London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2006
16.01
16.0%
Jonathan Knowles is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 29 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Jonathan covered pharmaceuticals, chemicals, support services and small-cap companies. He holds an MBA from INSEAD, France, and a PhD in immunovirology and bachelor' s degree in veterinary science from the University of Liverpool, U.K., where he was a Wellcome Foundation Research Scholar. Jonathan is based in Singapore.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2007
15.01
15.0%
Andrew B. Suzman is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Oversight Committee. He has 25 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Andrew covered global real-estate companies, U.S. merchandising, and Australian industrials and banks. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in political economy from Tulane University. Andrew is based in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2008
14.01
14.0%
Christopher Thomsen is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 24 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, he covered European and Asian media companies, Hong Kong-based utilities, property companies, conglomerates, and small-cap companies along with generalist coverage of other companies domiciled in Hong Kong and the Philippines. Prior to joining Capital, Chris worked as a corporate finance analyst for Citibank NA. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor’s degree in international economics from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University. Chris is based in London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2014
8.0
8.0%
Lawrence Kymisis is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 19 years. Earlier in his career at Capital as an equity investment analyst, he covered small- and mid-cap companies across Europe as a generalist, as well as business services and the gaming and service industries. Prior to joining Capital, Lawrence was a portfolio manager and analyst at Mercury Asset Management/Merrill Lynch Investment Managers.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2014
7.67
7.7%
Lara Pellini is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 20 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in her career at Capital she was an equity investment analyst, covering European, Eurasian and Latin American retail and luxury goods. Lara began her career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization. Prior to joining Capital, she was a research fellow for the International Labor Organisation in Geneva, and a research assistant to the economics chair of the IULM University in Milan. She holds a master’s degree in economics of labor and industrial relations from the London School of Economics and a laurea in public relations and economics of information from the IULM University, Milan. Lara is based in London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2018
4.0
4.0%
Harold H. La is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 24 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 23 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Harold covered Indian IT services, Asian semiconductors, Korean small-cap companies, Asian banks and diversified financials. Prior to joining Capital, Harold was an auditor at KPMG. He holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Western Ontario. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Harold is based in Hong Kong.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 06, 2020
2.4
2.4%
Noriko Honda Chen is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She also serves on the Capital Group Management Committee. She has 31 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for 23 years. Earlier in her career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Noriko covered Asian infrastructure, building materials and construction companies, as well as oil, gas and refining companies. She was also a research director for one of the global groups. Before joining Capital, she worked in the research department of Worldsec International Limited in Hong Kong (a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Bank) and was a manager in corporate finance. Noriko holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Williams College and a degree in the Japanese Language Bekka Program at Keio University, Tokyo. Noriko is based in San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 06, 2020
2.4
2.4%
Gerald Du Manoir is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 31 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 30 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, Gerald covered European construction building materials and European consumer goods companies. Gerald began his career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization. Prior to joining Capital, he spent six months with Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette/Autranet in New York. He holds a degree in international finance from the Institut Supérieur de Gestion in Paris graduating with honors. Gerald is based in London.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
