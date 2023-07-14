Lara Pellini is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 20 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in her career at Capital she was an equity investment analyst, covering European, Eurasian and Latin American retail and luxury goods. Lara began her career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization. Prior to joining Capital, she was a research fellow for the International Labor Organisation in Geneva, and a research assistant to the economics chair of the IULM University in Milan. She holds a master’s degree in economics of labor and industrial relations from the London School of Economics and a laurea in public relations and economics of information from the IULM University, Milan. Lara is based in London.