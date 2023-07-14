Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
11.4%
1 yr return
4.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
Net Assets
$2.04 B
Holdings in Top 10
13.3%
Expense Ratio 0.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 43.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|FSSMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.4%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|25.25%
|1 Yr
|4.9%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|66.67%
|3 Yr
|6.1%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|48.17%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|68.61%
|10 Yr
|3.7%*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|24.69%
* Annualized
|YTD
|11.4%
|-27.0%
|31.6%
|22.47%
|1 Yr
|4.9%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|56.93%
|3 Yr
|6.1%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|47.33%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|71.76%
|10 Yr
|4.5%*
|-8.9%
|12.9%
|46.01%
* Annualized
|FSSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSSMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.04 B
|481 K
|145 B
|16.62%
|Number of Holdings
|233
|1
|2445
|29.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|268 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|22.61%
|Weighting of Top 10
|13.25%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|69.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSSMX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.25%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|54.27%
|Cash
|1.74%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|43.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|10.55%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|11.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|9.80%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|10.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSSMX % Rank
|Technology
|16.43%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|40.30%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.56%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|18.64%
|Industrials
|12.76%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|73.80%
|Real Estate
|12.32%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|5.04%
|Financial Services
|12.11%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|69.77%
|Healthcare
|8.16%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|79.85%
|Energy
|7.86%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|18.39%
|Basic Materials
|6.30%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|37.28%
|Consumer Defense
|4.08%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|46.35%
|Utilities
|3.02%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|60.71%
|Communication Services
|1.41%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|80.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSSMX % Rank
|US
|95.09%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|57.29%
|Non US
|3.16%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|34.67%
|FSSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.79%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|70.00%
|Management Fee
|0.59%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|37.22%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|FSSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FSSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FSSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|43.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|46.42%
|FSSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSSMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.69%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|37.94%
|FSSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|FSSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSSMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.71%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|30.63%
|FSSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$5.824
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.319
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2013
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.018
|ExtraDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 25, 2011
11.19
11.2%
Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2001, Mr. Riaz has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 25, 2011
11.19
11.2%
Pierre Sorel is a sector leader and portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Sorel is responsible for covering the financial sector and is a member of the Stock Selector Large Cap Group. Additionally, he manages the Fidelity Financial Services Central Fund and co-manages Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Balanced Fund, VIP Balance Portfolio, Fidelity Series All-Sector Equity Fund, FIAM Strategic Advisor Core Research Fund, FIAM U.S. Total Stock Fund, Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund, and Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector All Cap Fund. Mr. Sorel also co-manages the Financials sleeve of the FIAM Global Sector Strategies: FIAM Small/Mid Cap Core, FIAM Large Cap Core, and FIAM Global Core. Prior to assuming his current position with the Stock Selector Large Cap Group in October 2007, Mr. Sorel managed Fidelity Funds Global Financial Services Fund, a financial services sector fund available exclusively to investors outside of the United States. Previously, he worked as an analyst covering the leisure, automobile, and banking industries in Europe at Fidelity International Limited (FIL). Before joining FIL in 1998, Mr. Sorel was a financial services consultant at Oliver Wyman. He has been in the financial industry since 1993. Mr. Sorel earned his bachelor of arts degree in economics and his bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Brown University; his master of science degree in computer engineering from Princeton University; and his master of business administration degree from INSEAD. He is also a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 25, 2011
11.19
11.2%
Co-Manager(utilities sector) of FIAM. Before joining Fidelity in 2003, Mr. Simmons worked as a financial analyst at the private equity firm Hicks, Muse, Tate & Furst. He has been in the investments industry since 1997. Mr. Simmons earned his BA in finance from The University of Texas at Austin, where he graduated with highest honors, and his MBA from Harvard Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 25, 2011
11.19
11.2%
Wald is a vice president and portfolio manager with Fidelity Investments. Since joining Fidelity in 1996, he has worked as a research analyst, associate portfolio manager and manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2012
9.63
9.6%
Edward (Eddie) Yoon is a sector leader and portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Yoon is responsible for the coverage of health care equipment and supplies stocks, and serves as the health care sector leader. Additionally, he manages several funds including Fidelity Advisor Health Care Fund, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor All Cap Fund, Fidelity Select Health Care Portfolio, and Fidelity Select Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio. Prior to joining Fidelity in 2006, Mr. Yoon worked on the health care team at JPMorgan Asset Management. He has been in the financial industry since 2002. Mr. Yoon earned his bachelor of arts degree in business economics from Brown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2016
5.58
5.6%
Mr. Mirshekari has joined Fidelity Investments since 2003 and has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager. He is also a member of FMR’s Stock Selector Large Cap Group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 21, 2017
5.11
5.1%
Stansky is vice president and portfolio manager, as well a group manager of VIP Contrafund Portfolio and is responsible for assignment of managers to sectors, managing daily cash flows directing risk management and overseeing in the portfolio. He will not select individual securities in the sectors. He joined Fidelity Investments as a research analyst in 1983, and worked as a research assistant from 1984 to 1987. Prior to assuming his current responsibilities, Mr. Stansky managed Fidelity's Magellan Fund from 1996 to 2005. Previously, he managed Fidelity Growth Company Fund, Fidelity Advisor Equity Growth Fund, and Fidelity Growth Strategies, as well as an institutional portfolio for Fidelity. Mr. Stansky also served as an analyst and portfolio assistant on Magellan Fund and as an analyst in Fidelity's Equity research department where he managed the Select Defense & Aerospace Fund. He has been in the financial industry since joining Fidelity in 1983. Mr. Stansky earned his bachelor of science degree in business from Nichols College and his master of business administration degree in finance from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2018
4.25
4.3%
Ali Khan is a research analyst and portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. In this role, Mr. Khan manages Fidelity Information Technology Central Fund, along with the technology sleeves of the FIAM Small/Mid Cap Core Fund and the IT and Telecom sleeves of the Fidelity Stock Selector Mid-Cap Fund. He also manages the Fidelity Select Software and IT services portfolio and provides research coverage for the software industry including Apple, Microsoft, Oracle, Adobe, and Salesforce.com. Additionally, he co-manages the Fidelity Stock Selector All Cap Fund. Mr. Khan earned his bachelor of arts degree in economics and political science from Amherst College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2020
1.58
1.6%
Nicola Stafford is a portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. She has been in the financial industry since 2001. Ms. Stafford earned her bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering and economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
