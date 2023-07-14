Pierre Sorel is a sector leader and portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Sorel is responsible for covering the financial sector and is a member of the Stock Selector Large Cap Group. Additionally, he manages the Fidelity Financial Services Central Fund and co-manages Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Balanced Fund, VIP Balance Portfolio, Fidelity Series All-Sector Equity Fund, FIAM Strategic Advisor Core Research Fund, FIAM U.S. Total Stock Fund, Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund, and Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector All Cap Fund. Mr. Sorel also co-manages the Financials sleeve of the FIAM Global Sector Strategies: FIAM Small/Mid Cap Core, FIAM Large Cap Core, and FIAM Global Core. Prior to assuming his current position with the Stock Selector Large Cap Group in October 2007, Mr. Sorel managed Fidelity Funds Global Financial Services Fund, a financial services sector fund available exclusively to investors outside of the United States. Previously, he worked as an analyst covering the leisure, automobile, and banking industries in Europe at Fidelity International Limited (FIL). Before joining FIL in 1998, Mr. Sorel was a financial services consultant at Oliver Wyman. He has been in the financial industry since 1993. Mr. Sorel earned his bachelor of arts degree in economics and his bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Brown University; his master of science degree in computer engineering from Princeton University; and his master of business administration degree from INSEAD. He is also a CFA® charterholder.