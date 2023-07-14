Home
Trending ETFs

FMCCX (Mutual Fund)

FMCCX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity Advisor® Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund

FMCCX | Fund

$39.67

$2.04 B

0.68%

$0.27

0.82%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.4%

1 yr return

5.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

Net Assets

$2.04 B

Holdings in Top 10

13.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$40.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 43.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FMCCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity Advisor® Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Feb 20, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Douglas Simmons

Fund Description

Normally investing at least 80% of assets in stocks of companies with medium market capitalizations (which, for purposes of this fund, are those companies with market capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell Midcap® Index or the S&P MidCap 400® Index). Potentially investing in companies with smaller or larger market capitalizations. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Allocating the fund's assets across different market sectors (at present, communication services, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, and utilities), using different Fidelity managers. Investing in either "growth" stocks or "value" stocks or both. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.
Read More

FMCCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FMCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -23.7% 31.6% 25.00%
1 Yr 5.0% -41.1% 28.9% 65.66%
3 Yr 6.1%* -20.7% 20.7% 47.64%
5 Yr -1.6%* -15.0% 80.8% 68.06%
10 Yr 3.7%* -10.0% 11.3% 23.87%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FMCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.5% -52.6% 20.1% 65.90%
2021 4.5% -25.0% 15.1% 58.75%
2020 3.4% -2.9% 196.6% 37.40%
2019 5.6% -2.6% 8.3% 41.60%
2018 -5.5% -11.1% 0.0% 81.95%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FMCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -27.0% 31.6% 22.22%
1 Yr 5.0% -41.1% 48.6% 55.92%
3 Yr 6.1%* -20.7% 20.7% 46.79%
5 Yr -1.6%* -15.0% 80.8% 71.18%
10 Yr 4.5%* -8.9% 12.9% 45.54%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FMCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.5% -52.6% 20.1% 65.90%
2021 4.5% -25.0% 15.1% 58.75%
2020 3.4% -2.9% 196.6% 37.40%
2019 5.6% -2.6% 8.3% 41.60%
2018 -5.5% -11.1% 0.0% 88.76%

NAV & Total Return History

FMCCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FMCCX Category Low Category High FMCCX % Rank
Net Assets 2.04 B 481 K 145 B 16.88%
Number of Holdings 233 1 2445 29.90%
Net Assets in Top 10 268 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 22.86%
Weighting of Top 10 13.25% 2.9% 100.0% 70.03%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Sept 20 2.80%
  2. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Sept 20 2.80%
  3. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Sept 20 2.80%
  4. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Sept 20 2.80%
  5. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Sept 20 2.80%
  6. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Sept 20 2.80%
  7. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Sept 20 2.80%
  8. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Sept 20 2.80%
  9. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Sept 20 2.80%
  10. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Sept 20 2.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FMCCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.25% 0.00% 100.57% 54.52%
Cash 		1.74% -2.51% 100.00% 43.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 26.88%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 26.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 25.38%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 26.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FMCCX % Rank
Technology 		16.43% 0.00% 40.65% 40.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.56% 2.49% 46.48% 18.89%
Industrials 		12.76% 0.00% 45.89% 74.06%
Real Estate 		12.32% 0.00% 25.82% 5.29%
Financial Services 		12.11% 0.00% 46.10% 70.03%
Healthcare 		8.16% 0.00% 47.15% 80.10%
Energy 		7.86% 0.00% 58.13% 18.64%
Basic Materials 		6.30% 0.00% 26.18% 37.53%
Consumer Defense 		4.08% 0.00% 32.18% 46.60%
Utilities 		3.02% 0.00% 18.97% 60.96%
Communication Services 		1.41% 0.00% 30.98% 80.60%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FMCCX % Rank
US 		95.09% 0.00% 100.04% 57.54%
Non US 		3.16% 0.00% 27.19% 34.92%

FMCCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FMCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.82% 0.03% 33.98% 66.41%
Management Fee 0.59% 0.00% 1.50% 37.47%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

FMCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FMCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FMCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 43.00% 0.00% 321.00% 46.70%

FMCCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FMCCX Category Low Category High FMCCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.68% 0.00% 3.08% 51.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FMCCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FMCCX Category Low Category High FMCCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.68% -2.06% 3.38% 32.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FMCCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FMCCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Douglas Simmons

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 25, 2011

11.19

11.2%

Co-Manager(utilities sector) of FIAM. Before joining Fidelity in 2003, Mr. Simmons worked as a financial analyst at the private equity firm Hicks, Muse, Tate & Furst. He has been in the investments industry since 1997. Mr. Simmons earned his BA in finance from The University of Texas at Austin, where he graduated with highest honors, and his MBA from Harvard Business School.

Shadman Riaz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 25, 2011

11.19

11.2%

Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2001, Mr. Riaz has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.

Samuel Wald

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 25, 2011

11.19

11.2%

Wald is a vice president and portfolio manager with Fidelity Investments. Since joining Fidelity in 1996, he has worked as a research analyst, associate portfolio manager and manager.

Pierre Sorel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 25, 2011

11.19

11.2%

Pierre Sorel is a sector leader and portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Sorel is responsible for covering the financial sector and is a member of the Stock Selector Large Cap Group. Additionally, he manages the Fidelity Financial Services Central Fund and co-manages Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Balanced Fund, VIP Balance Portfolio, Fidelity Series All-Sector Equity Fund, FIAM Strategic Advisor Core Research Fund, FIAM U.S. Total Stock Fund, Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund, and Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector All Cap Fund. Mr. Sorel also co-manages the Financials sleeve of the FIAM Global Sector Strategies: FIAM Small/Mid Cap Core, FIAM Large Cap Core, and FIAM Global Core. Prior to assuming his current position with the Stock Selector Large Cap Group in October 2007, Mr. Sorel managed Fidelity Funds Global Financial Services Fund, a financial services sector fund available exclusively to investors outside of the United States. Previously, he worked as an analyst covering the leisure, automobile, and banking industries in Europe at Fidelity International Limited (FIL). Before joining FIL in 1998, Mr. Sorel was a financial services consultant at Oliver Wyman. He has been in the financial industry since 1993. Mr. Sorel earned his bachelor of arts degree in economics and his bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Brown University; his master of science degree in computer engineering from Princeton University; and his master of business administration degree from INSEAD. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

Edward Yoon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2012

9.63

9.6%

Edward (Eddie) Yoon is a sector leader and portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Yoon is responsible for the coverage of health care equipment and supplies stocks, and serves as the health care sector leader. Additionally, he manages several funds including Fidelity Advisor Health Care Fund, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor All Cap Fund, Fidelity Select Health Care Portfolio, and Fidelity Select Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio. Prior to joining Fidelity in 2006, Mr. Yoon worked on the health care team at JPMorgan Asset Management. He has been in the financial industry since 2002. Mr. Yoon earned his bachelor of arts degree in business economics from Brown University.

John Mirshekari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2016

5.58

5.6%

Mr. Mirshekari has joined Fidelity Investments since 2003 and has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager. He is also a member of FMR’s Stock Selector Large Cap Group.

Robert Stansky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 21, 2017

5.11

5.1%

Stansky is vice president and portfolio manager, as well a group manager of VIP Contrafund Portfolio and is responsible for assignment of managers to sectors, managing daily cash flows directing risk management and overseeing in the portfolio. He will not select individual securities in the sectors. He joined Fidelity Investments as a research analyst in 1983, and worked as a research assistant from 1984 to 1987. Prior to assuming his current responsibilities, Mr. Stansky managed Fidelity's Magellan Fund from 1996 to 2005. Previously, he managed Fidelity Growth Company Fund, Fidelity Advisor Equity Growth Fund, and Fidelity Growth Strategies, as well as an institutional portfolio for Fidelity. Mr. Stansky also served as an analyst and portfolio assistant on Magellan Fund and as an analyst in Fidelity's Equity research department where he managed the Select Defense & Aerospace Fund. He has been in the financial industry since joining Fidelity in 1983. Mr. Stansky earned his bachelor of science degree in business from Nichols College and his master of business administration degree in finance from New York University.

Ali Khan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Ali Khan is a research analyst and portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. In this role, Mr. Khan manages Fidelity Information Technology Central Fund, along with the technology sleeves of the FIAM Small/Mid Cap Core Fund and the IT and Telecom sleeves of the Fidelity Stock Selector Mid-Cap Fund. He also manages the Fidelity Select Software and IT services portfolio and provides research coverage for the software industry including Apple, Microsoft, Oracle, Adobe, and Salesforce.com. Additionally, he co-manages the Fidelity Stock Selector All Cap Fund. Mr. Khan earned his bachelor of arts degree in economics and political science from Amherst College.

Nicola Stafford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Nicola Stafford is a portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. She has been in the financial industry since 2001. Ms. Stafford earned her bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering and economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

