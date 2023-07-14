Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of gold and precious metals operation companies. Gold and precious metals operation companies include companies that mine, process, or deal in gold or other precious metals, such as silver, platinum, and palladium, including mining finance and exploration companies as well as operating companies with long- or medium-life mines. Several metals, including non-precious metals such as copper, zinc or nickel, often can be found in the earth together and as a result, precious metals may not be the primary business of the company. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% policy, such companies may be considered to be gold and precious
metals operation companies as long as the investment manager determines, in its sole discretion, that the company provides attractive exposure to precious metals.
The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund, which means it generally invests a greater portion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and may invest overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.
The Fund may buy securities of gold and precious metals operation companies located anywhere in the world and in general invests predominantly in non-U.S. companies. Currently a substantial portion of the companies in which the Fund invests are domiciled in Canada, although the mining operations of such companies often take place in other countries. The Fund may invest in companies without regard to market capitalization, and may heavily invest in small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund primarily invests in equity securities, primarily common stock. The Fund also invests in American, Global and European Depositary Receipts.
The Fund’s investment manager looks for companies with low cost reserves and experienced management teams with established track records, particularly focusing on companies with long life production profiles, expandable resource bases, and active exploration programs that can potentially drive future reserve and production growth.
|Period
|FRGOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.3%
|-4.6%
|16.1%
|86.76%
|1 Yr
|19.0%
|0.0%
|33.3%
|82.35%
|3 Yr
|-11.2%*
|-27.6%
|34.8%
|95.59%
|5 Yr
|4.4%*
|-15.7%
|11.0%
|75.81%
|10 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-12.7%
|6.6%
|82.76%
* Annualized
|Period
|FRGOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.0%
|-32.9%
|2.5%
|95.59%
|2021
|-7.0%
|-30.0%
|34.1%
|73.53%
|2020
|8.4%
|3.4%
|18.1%
|51.47%
|2019
|10.7%
|0.2%
|11.9%
|10.94%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-12.8%
|-1.5%
|83.61%
|Period
|FRGOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.3%
|-17.0%
|12.6%
|79.41%
|1 Yr
|19.0%
|-36.7%
|33.1%
|71.01%
|3 Yr
|-11.2%*
|-27.6%
|35.1%
|95.65%
|5 Yr
|4.4%*
|-15.7%
|19.6%
|74.19%
|10 Yr
|0.7%*
|-12.7%
|6.2%
|74.07%
* Annualized
|Period
|FRGOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.0%
|-32.9%
|2.5%
|95.59%
|2021
|-7.0%
|-30.0%
|34.1%
|73.53%
|2020
|8.4%
|3.4%
|18.1%
|51.47%
|2019
|10.7%
|0.2%
|11.9%
|10.94%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-12.8%
|-1.5%
|83.61%
|FRGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRGOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.23 B
|13.4 M
|12.7 B
|36.76%
|Number of Holdings
|164
|21
|309
|15.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|492 M
|6.31 M
|8.13 B
|42.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.93%
|36.4%
|80.8%
|89.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRGOX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.00%
|50.78%
|100.00%
|46.38%
|Cash
|0.65%
|0.00%
|7.35%
|57.97%
|Bonds
|0.35%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|7.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.72%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.11%
|49.22%
|73.91%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRGOX % Rank
|Basic Materials
|99.72%
|93.10%
|100.00%
|84.06%
|Industrials
|0.26%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|10.14%
|Utilities
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|4.35%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.19%
|50.72%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.72%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.72%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.14%
|50.72%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.88%
|52.17%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.72%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.72%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.75%
|50.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRGOX % Rank
|Non US
|95.10%
|47.39%
|95.10%
|4.35%
|US
|3.90%
|3.39%
|26.20%
|97.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRGOX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|90.78%
|2.38%
|100.00%
|87.69%
|Corporate
|9.22%
|0.00%
|97.62%
|9.23%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.64%
|55.38%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.23%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.23%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRGOX % Rank
|US
|0.35%
|0.00%
|0.35%
|4.35%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|50.72%
|FRGOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.65%
|0.33%
|3.83%
|20.29%
|Management Fee
|0.46%
|0.35%
|1.18%
|13.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|89.19%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.10%
|0.25%
|46.15%
|FRGOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.25%
|50.00%
|FRGOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FRGOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|18.91%
|1.00%
|114.00%
|46.97%
|FRGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRGOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.10%
|72.46%
|FRGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FRGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRGOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.59%
|-18.00%
|5.11%
|91.18%
|FRGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2021
|$1.951
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2020
|$2.493
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2016
|$1.269
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2014
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2012
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.098
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 03, 2009
|$1.975
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2005
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2003
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2002
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2001
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2000
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 1999
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 1998
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 1998
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 1996
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 1999
23.18
23.2%
Stephen M. Land, CFA, Portfolio Manager of Franklin Advisers, Inc. Mr. Land has been lead portfolio manager. He has final authority over all aspects of the Fund's investment portfolio, including but not limited to, purchases and sales of individual securities, portfolio risk assessment, and the management of daily cash balances in accordance with anticipated investment management requirements. The degree to which he may perform these functions, and the nature of these functions, may change from time to time. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1997.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2005
16.42
16.4%
Mr. Fromm has been a portfolio manager of the Fund since 2005, providing research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. He joined Franklin Templeton in 1992.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|1.25
|34.34
|11.37
|6.25
