Stephen M. Land, CFA, Portfolio Manager of Franklin Advisers, Inc. Mr. Land has been lead portfolio manager. He has final authority over all aspects of the Fund's investment portfolio, including but not limited to, purchases and sales of individual securities, portfolio risk assessment, and the management of daily cash balances in accordance with anticipated investment management requirements. The degree to which he may perform these functions, and the nature of these functions, may change from time to time. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1997.