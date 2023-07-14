Home
Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund

mutual fund
FGADX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$19.31 -0.22 -1.13%
primary theme
Precious Metals Industry Equity
share class
A (FKRCX) Primary C (FRGOX) Adv (FGADX) Retirement (FGPMX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund

FGADX | Fund

$19.31

$1.23 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.9%

1 yr return

20.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

Net Assets

$1.23 B

Holdings in Top 10

36.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.91%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FGADX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    13566512
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steve Land

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of gold and precious metals operation companies. Gold and precious metals operation companies include companies that mine, process, or deal in gold or other precious metals, such as silver, platinum, and palladium, including mining finance and exploration companies as well as operating companies with long- or medium-life mines. Several metals, including non-precious metals such as copper, zinc or nickel, often can be found in the earth together and as a result, precious metals may not be the primary business of the company. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% policy, such companies may be considered to be gold and precious

metals operation companies as long as the investment manager determines, in its sole discretion, that the company provides attractive exposure to precious metals.

The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund, which means it generally invests a greater portion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and may invest overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

The Fund may buy securities of gold and precious metals operation companies located anywhere in the world and in general invests predominantly in non-U.S. companies. Currently a substantial portion of the companies in which the Fund invests are domiciled in Canada, although the mining operations of such companies often take place in other countries. The Fund may invest in companies without regard to market capitalization, and may heavily invest in small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund primarily invests in equity securities, primarily common stock. The Fund also invests in American, Global and European Depositary Receipts.

The Fund’s investment manager looks for companies with low cost reserves and experienced management teams with established track records, particularly focusing on companies with long life production profiles, expandable resource bases, and active exploration programs that can potentially drive future reserve and production growth.

FGADX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FGADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.9% -4.6% 16.1% 67.65%
1 Yr 20.2% 0.0% 33.3% 77.94%
3 Yr -9.7%* -27.6% 34.8% 85.29%
5 Yr 5.8%* -15.7% 11.0% 48.39%
10 Yr 0.9%* -12.7% 6.6% 56.90%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FGADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.2% -32.9% 2.5% 92.65%
2021 -6.1% -30.0% 34.1% 52.94%
2020 9.1% 3.4% 18.1% 36.76%
2019 11.0% 0.2% 11.9% 6.25%
2018 -3.9% -12.8% -1.5% 72.13%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FGADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.9% -17.0% 12.6% 61.76%
1 Yr 20.2% -36.7% 33.1% 66.67%
3 Yr -9.7%* -27.6% 35.1% 86.96%
5 Yr 5.8%* -15.7% 19.6% 48.39%
10 Yr 1.9%* -12.7% 6.2% 46.30%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FGADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.2% -32.9% 2.5% 92.65%
2021 -6.1% -30.0% 34.1% 52.94%
2020 9.1% 3.4% 18.1% 36.76%
2019 11.0% 0.2% 11.9% 6.25%
2018 -3.9% -12.8% -1.5% 72.13%

NAV & Total Return History

FGADX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FGADX Category Low Category High FGADX % Rank
Net Assets 1.23 B 13.4 M 12.7 B 33.82%
Number of Holdings 164 21 309 13.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 492 M 6.31 M 8.13 B 39.13%
Weighting of Top 10 36.93% 36.4% 80.8% 86.96%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Barrick Gold Corp 5.07%
  2. Newcrest Mining Ltd 4.11%
  3. SSR Mining Inc 3.97%
  4. Newcrest Mining Ltd 3.91%
  5. Newcrest Mining Ltd 3.91%
  6. Newcrest Mining Ltd 3.91%
  7. Newcrest Mining Ltd 3.91%
  8. Newcrest Mining Ltd 3.91%
  9. Newcrest Mining Ltd 3.91%
  10. Newcrest Mining Ltd 3.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FGADX % Rank
Stocks 		99.00% 50.78% 100.00% 43.48%
Cash 		0.65% 0.00% 7.35% 55.07%
Bonds 		0.35% 0.00% 2.84% 4.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 10.14%
Other 		0.00% -2.11% 49.22% 47.83%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 10.14%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FGADX % Rank
Basic Materials 		99.72% 93.10% 100.00% 81.16%
Industrials 		0.26% 0.00% 4.56% 7.25%
Utilities 		0.02% 0.00% 0.02% 1.45%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 0.19% 13.04%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 10.14%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 10.14%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.14% 13.04%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 2.88% 21.74%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 10.14%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 10.14%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 2.75% 13.04%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FGADX % Rank
Non US 		95.10% 47.39% 95.10% 1.45%
US 		3.90% 3.39% 26.20% 94.20%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FGADX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		90.78% 2.38% 100.00% 84.62%
Corporate 		9.22% 0.00% 97.62% 6.15%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 14.64% 15.38%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 9.23%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 9.23%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 9.23%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FGADX % Rank
US 		0.35% 0.00% 0.35% 1.45%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 13.04%

FGADX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FGADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.33% 3.83% 81.16%
Management Fee 0.46% 0.35% 1.18% 10.29%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.10% 0.25% 15.38%

Sales Fees

FGADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

FGADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FGADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.91% 1.00% 114.00% 43.94%

FGADX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FGADX Category Low Category High FGADX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.10% 52.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FGADX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FGADX Category Low Category High FGADX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.41% -18.00% 5.11% 45.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FGADX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

FGADX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steve Land

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 1999

23.18

23.2%

Stephen M. Land, CFA, Portfolio Manager of Franklin Advisers, Inc. Mr. Land has been lead portfolio manager. He has final authority over all aspects of the Fund's investment portfolio, including but not limited to, purchases and sales of individual securities, portfolio risk assessment, and the management of daily cash balances in accordance with anticipated investment management requirements. The degree to which he may perform these functions, and the nature of these functions, may change from time to time. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1997.

Frederick Fromm

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2005

16.42

16.4%

Mr. Fromm has been a portfolio manager of the Fund since 2005, providing research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. He joined Franklin Templeton in 1992.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.25 34.34 11.37 6.25

