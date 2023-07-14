Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.0%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$86.2 B
Holdings in Top 10
60.9%
Expense Ratio 0.22%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Money Market Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Government Obligations Fund invests exclusively in short-term U.S. government securities, including repurchase agreements secured by U.S. government securities. U.S. government securities are bonds or other debt obligations issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. government or one of its agencies or instrumentalities. U.S. Treasury securities and some obligations of U.S. government agencies and instrumentalities are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Other U.S. government securities are backed by the right of the issuer to borrow from the U.S. Treasury. Still others are supported only by the credit of the issuer or instrumentality.
|Period
|FPPXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2.5%
|22.12%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|0.0%
|3.6%
|21.98%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|1.2%
|22.02%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|1.4%
|23.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|FPPXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FPPXX % Rank
|Net Assets
|86.2 B
|136 K
|281 B
|17.86%
|Number of Holdings
|227
|1
|346
|2.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|56.2 B
|-343 K
|163 B
|18.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|60.88%
|22.7%
|100.0%
|55.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FPPXX % Rank
|Cash
|74.13%
|25.56%
|100.00%
|56.06%
|Bonds
|25.87%
|0.00%
|74.44%
|38.48%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.14%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.67%
|0.04%
|21.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|27.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FPPXX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|74.13%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|53.92%
|Government
|25.87%
|0.00%
|44.01%
|34.20%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.14%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|23.28%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|37.05%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.71%
|26.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FPPXX % Rank
|US
|25.87%
|0.00%
|72.86%
|38.48%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|22.33%
|FPPXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.22%
|0.06%
|1.68%
|77.37%
|Management Fee
|0.10%
|0.03%
|0.50%
|18.29%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.13%
|0.01%
|0.55%
|70.00%
|FPPXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|5.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|FPPXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|5.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FPPXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|485.00%
|N/A
|FPPXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FPPXX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.90%
|0.00%
|2.28%
|6.18%
|FPPXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FPPXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FPPXX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.03%
|-1.09%
|1.67%
|9.07%
|FPPXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
