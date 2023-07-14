Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.0%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$86.2 B
Holdings in Top 10
60.9%
Expense Ratio 0.42%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Money Market Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Government Obligations Fund invests exclusively in short-term U.S. government securities, including repurchase agreements secured by U.S. government securities. U.S. government securities are bonds or other debt obligations issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. government or one of its agencies or instrumentalities. U.S. Treasury securities and some obligations of U.S. government agencies and instrumentalities are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Other U.S. government securities are backed by the right of the issuer to borrow from the U.S. Treasury. Still others are supported only by the credit of the issuer or instrumentality.
|Period
|FTGXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2.5%
|48.80%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|0.0%
|3.6%
|48.55%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|1.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|1.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FTGXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1.2%
|49.14%
|2021
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|48.84%
|2020
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.3%
|N/A
|Period
|FTGXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|FTGXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTGXX % Rank
|Net Assets
|86.2 B
|136 K
|281 B
|18.10%
|Number of Holdings
|227
|1
|346
|2.62%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|56.2 B
|-343 K
|163 B
|18.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|60.88%
|22.7%
|100.0%
|55.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTGXX % Rank
|Cash
|74.13%
|25.56%
|100.00%
|56.29%
|Bonds
|25.87%
|0.00%
|74.44%
|38.72%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.93%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.93%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.67%
|0.04%
|48.93%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|52.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTGXX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|74.13%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|54.16%
|Government
|25.87%
|0.00%
|44.01%
|34.44%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.93%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|49.64%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|59.38%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.71%
|52.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTGXX % Rank
|US
|25.87%
|0.00%
|72.86%
|38.72%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|50.12%
|FTGXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.42%
|0.06%
|1.68%
|48.91%
|Management Fee
|0.10%
|0.03%
|0.50%
|21.85%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.13%
|0.01%
|0.55%
|71.30%
|FTGXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|5.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|FTGXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|5.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FTGXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|485.00%
|N/A
|FTGXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTGXX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.66%
|0.00%
|2.28%
|21.62%
|FTGXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FTGXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTGXX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.01%
|-1.09%
|1.67%
|53.43%
|FTGXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2002
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2002
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2002
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2002
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 28, 2002
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2002
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2002
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2001
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2001
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2001
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
