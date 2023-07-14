Home
First American Government Obligations Fund

mutual fund
FTGXX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$1.0 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Taxable Money Market
share class
Inst (FGVXX) Primary D (FGDXX) A (FAAXX) Inst (FGZXX) Other (FVIXX) Inst (FGXXX) Other (FPPXX) Other (FGUXX) T (FTGXX)
Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$86.2 B

Holdings in Top 10

60.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.42%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Money Market Fund

FTGXX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First American Government Obligations Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    First American
  • Inception Date
    Sep 24, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    1280354730
  • Share Class
    T
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

Government Obligations Fund invests exclusively in short-term U.S. government securities, including repurchase agreements secured by U.S. government securities. U.S. government securities are bonds or other debt obligations issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. government or one of its agencies or instrumentalities. U.S. Treasury securities and some obligations of U.S. government agencies and instrumentalities are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Other U.S. government securities are backed by the right of the issuer to borrow from the U.S. Treasury. Still others are supported only by the credit of the issuer or instrumentality.

FTGXX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTGXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 2.5% 48.80%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 3.6% 48.55%
3 Yr N/A* 0.0% 1.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.0% 1.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTGXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 1.2% 49.14%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 48.84%
2020 N/A 0.0% 0.1% N/A
2019 N/A 0.0% 0.5% N/A
2018 N/A 0.0% 0.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTGXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 2.5% 48.80%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 3.6% 48.55%
3 Yr N/A* 0.0% 1.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.0% 1.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTGXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 1.2% 49.14%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 48.84%
2020 N/A 0.0% 0.1% N/A
2019 N/A 0.0% 0.5% N/A
2018 N/A 0.0% 0.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FTGXX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FTGXX Category Low Category High FTGXX % Rank
Net Assets 86.2 B 136 K 281 B 18.10%
Number of Holdings 227 1 346 2.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 56.2 B -343 K 163 B 18.57%
Weighting of Top 10 60.88% 22.7% 100.0% 55.64%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FTGXX % Rank
Cash 		74.13% 25.56% 100.00% 56.29%
Bonds 		25.87% 0.00% 74.44% 38.72%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 48.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 48.93%
Other 		0.00% -1.67% 0.04% 48.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 21.22% 52.97%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTGXX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		74.13% 0.00% 100.00% 54.16%
Government 		25.87% 0.00% 44.01% 34.44%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 48.93%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 1.75% 49.64%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 59.38%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 22.71% 52.02%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTGXX % Rank
US 		25.87% 0.00% 72.86% 38.72%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 50.12%

FTGXX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FTGXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.42% 0.06% 1.68% 48.91%
Management Fee 0.10% 0.03% 0.50% 21.85%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.13% 0.01% 0.55% 71.30%

Sales Fees

FTGXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FTGXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 5.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FTGXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 485.00% N/A

FTGXX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FTGXX Category Low Category High FTGXX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.66% 0.00% 2.28% 21.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FTGXX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FTGXX Category Low Category High FTGXX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.01% -1.09% 1.67% 53.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FTGXX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

FTGXX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 02, 2002

19.51

19.5%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 46.68 15.17 19.01

