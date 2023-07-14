Government Obligations Fund invests exclusively in short-term U.S. government securities, including repurchase agreements secured by U.S. government securities. U.S. government securities are bonds or other debt obligations issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. government or one of its agencies or instrumentalities. U.S. Treasury securities and some obligations of U.S. government agencies and instrumentalities are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Other U.S. government securities are backed by the right of the issuer to borrow from the U.S. Treasury. Still others are supported only by the credit of the issuer or instrumentality.